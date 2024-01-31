Liverpool regained their five-point advantage at the top of the Premier League table with an emphatic victory over Chelsea at Anfield.

The Reds wasted no time in their search for the opener with the deadlock being broken on 23 minutes thanks to a Diogo Jota strike. Conor Bradley then added a second later in the half for his first senior goal for Liverpool.

Darwin Nunez had a opportunity to make it three from the penalty spot late in the first half but his attempt came off the post. However, midway through the second period, Dominik Szoboszlai headed home to make it 3-0.

Substitute Christopher Nkunku pulled a goal back late on for the Blues but Colombian forward Luis Diaz soon restored Liverpool's three-goal advantage. The two sides will meet again at Wembley in less than four weeks time for the Carabao Cup Final.

Story of the match

The match against Chelsea was Liverpool's first Premier League fixture since manager Jurgen Klopp announced he would be leaving the Reds at the end of the season. The German made four changes to the side that won 5-2 against Norwich in the FA Cup Fourth Round.

Virgil van Dijk returned to captain the team alongside Ibrahima Konate in the centre of defence with Jarell Quansah dropping out. Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai returned to the midfield whilst in attack, Cody Gakpo made way for Diogo Jota.

As for Chelsea, just one change was made by Mauricio Pochettino from the goalless draw against Aston Villa last Friday. Left-back Ben Chilwell came in as captain with Alfie Gilchrist moving to the bench whilst Thiago Silva partnered Benoit Badiashile with Axel Disasi at right-back.

Liverpool dominated the possession in the early stages of the game with Chelsea struggling to get out of their own half. With six minutes gone, Conor Bradley played a delightful through-ball to Darwin Nunez but the Uruguayan's effort was comfortable for Djordje Petrovic.

Up the other end, the away side felt aggrieved not to have been awarded a penalty when Conor Gallagher was bundled over inside the area. However, despite a check by VAR, nothing was given from referee Paul Tierney.

Nunez came close again shortly after as his strike was tipped over the bar by Petrovic. From the resulting corner, Mac Allister's first time strike on the edge of the area was blocked. Liverpool continued to create chances as a Diogo Jota header and a Nunez shot both went wide of the target.

The Reds were looking the much better side in the opening 15 minutes and it seemed only a matter of time that a goal would come. However, another opportunity went begging for Nunez for a fifth time as Chelsea shot stopper Petrovic was on hand to tip the ball onto the post.

Midway through the first half, the home side at last made the breakthrough. Bradley won back possession inside his own half before sliding the ball into Jota's path as the Portuguese forward rolled the ball home for 1-0. A deserved lead for Liverpool.

Klopp's men continued to threaten and Curtis Jones almost made it two but Petrovic was down to make another good save. Bradley then delivered the ball back into the middle towards Nunez, who could only strike over.

With six minutes to go until half-time, the home side doubled their advantage. Luis Diaz slid the ball through to youngster Bradley, who fired home into the bottom left corner for his first goal in a Liverpool shirt. A fantastic moment for the 20-year-old right-back.

The home side were awarded a penalty deep into first half stoppage time after Badiashile brought down Jota. Nunez stepped up from 12 yards but could only hit the post as the score remained 2-0 heading into the break.

Second half

A triple change was made by Pochettino ahead of the second half with Christopher Nkunku, Malo Gusto and Mykhailo Mudryk all introduced. Mudryk almost made an instant impact as he combined with Gusto but his shot was over the bar.

Liverpool continued to threaten, but a strike from Diaz was well held by Petrovic before Szoboszlai's free-kick, just shy of the hour mark, deflected wide. The midfielder was involved not long after as he played through Nunez, whose shot proved easy for the goalkeeper.

Szoboszlai was then able to get himself on the scoresheet on 65 minutes. A brilliant ball from Virgil van Dijk found Bradley down the right-hand side, whose cross was headed home by the Hungarian for his fifth goal of the season.

Carney Chukwuemeka was brought on for Chelsea after the goal with midfielder Moises Caicedo making way. On the other hand, Liverpool made a quadruple change which saw Trent Alexander-Arnold, Cody Gakpo, Harvey Elliott and Andrew Robertson enter the fray.

However, with 19 minutes to go, the Blues managed to pull a goal back. Chukwuemeka pushed forward before setting up Nkunku, who slotted home from close range to give Chelsea a potential lifeline.

Liverpool, meanwhile unfazed, threatened a fourth goal - but a header from Nunez rattled the crossbar before Elliott saw his shot saved by Petrovic. The miss from Nunez meant the Uruguayan became the first player on record to hit the woodwork four times in a Premier League game.

It was soon 4-1 to the Reds on 79 minutes thanks to Diaz, who tapped the ball home from Nunez's cross to all but secure the victory. It was ultimately a comfortable result in the end for Liverpool, as Jürgen Klopp picked up his 200th Premier League win.

Player of the match: Conor Bradley

It was a night to remember for young right-back Conor Bradley, who netted his first goal for Liverpool as well as picking up two assists. With Trent Alexander-Arnold being sidelined for the past few weeks, Bradley has come into the side and been in sensational form.

The Northern Ireland international was a nightmare for the Chelsea defence with the Blues simply unable to cope. His goal in the first half was an excellent finish and one he won't be forgetting for a while.