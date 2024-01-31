Liverpool maintained their push for the Premier League title with a comfortable victory over Chelsea at Anfield.

It was anticipated to be a close encounter since the last seven matches between the sides had been drawn.

However Jurgen Klopp’s side came out of the blocks quickly and dominated the contest, hardly giving Mauricio Pochettino’s Blues a sniff.

Here are the four key takeaways from the contest.

Reds ferocious firepower

In the absence of Mohamed Salah, Liverpool’s front three stepped up and made the game quite comfortable.

The hosts had 28 shots, the joint-most any team has had in a Premier League match against Chelsea since 2003-04, with their 13 efforts on target the most the Londoners have faced in a league match in that time.

Darwin Nunez looked lively in the opening 25 minutes, in which he had already taken five shots, one of which was blocked, and three of the other four were on target, creating 0.31xG.

Only a stunning save onto the post from Đorđe Petrovic denied him a goal from a left footed effort.

Diogo Jota was in superb form once again, scoring the opener with a superb run through two Chelsea men and a delightful finish.

He won the penalty just before half time that Nunez missed, sending the keeper the wrong way, but hitting the post rather than the net.

The Uruguayan eventually got a goal contribution after hitting the crossbar four times with a great ball across the box to Luis Diaz, who made no mistake from close range.

It is a far cry from December, when Salah was their only attacker who had scored in the league that month before the 2-0 victory over Burnley on Boxing Day.

The Reds need their attacking options to maintain these levels of contributions if they are to pip Manchester City to the Premier League title.

Brilliant Bradley shines again

Up against Raheem Sterling and Ben Chilwell on the right wing, Conor Bradley had a man of the match performance.

In the first-half, he assisted Jota for the opening goal before doubling the Reds’ lead.

It was a beautifully composed driven finish across Petrovic for his first senior goal for the club.

He then assisted the third goal in the second-half with a stunning cross to Dominik Szoboszlai before being subbed off after 68 minutes.

He was also excellent defensively all night, winning seven duels that he contested (out of 12) and winning every tackle he attempted (3).

It has been a miracle few weeks for the Northern Irishman, who has taken his chance after Trent Alexander-Arnold’s injury.

At the moment, he is averaging a goal or assist every 38 minutes in the league.

This was arguably his best performance since breaking into the side and Klopp will have a dilemma trying to find a role for him and Alexander-Arnold in the same team.

Peerless Petrovic impresses despite defeat

Without the contributions from their goalkeeper, the visitors could have been on the receiving end of an absolute drubbing.

He made two great saves in the first-half, from a strong Nunez effort and a Curtis Jones curler.

In total, he made nine saves, which according to some reports is the second most saves in a single Premier League match so far this season.

The Serbian was the only real shining light in a poor away performance from Mauricio Pochettino’s side.

Robert Sanchez will have a tough task to displace the youngster when he is back from injury.

Chelsea’s attacking woes

In the first-half, the Blues had just one shot as they found getting the ball into the hosts half a chore.

After the interval, Pochettino introduced Myhailo Mudryk and Christopher Nkunku in an attempt to change his side’s fortunes.

However, when they did create a decent chance, Mudryk skied a first time finish when he was put clean through on goal.

They finally got a second effort on target in the 70th minute when Nkunku worked his way through the hosts defence and buried the ball home off the post.

That was the most they could muster up though and it was a rather forgettable display from the visitors.