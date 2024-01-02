Liverpool 4-2 Newcastle United: Post-Match Player Ratings

Liverpool accumulated 7.53 expected goals (XG) at Anfield on Monday night, a record high for a team since records began. It helped them beat Newcastle 4-2 to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League.

Here’s how we thought each player fared during the match:

Liverpool:

Alisson – 6

The Brazilian didn’t have too much to do during the game, making just one save. He did, however, concede two - much to the home side's frustration considering their dominance during the match, boasting 34 shots to Newcastle’s five.

Trent Alexander-Arnold – 7

Influential as always for Liverpool, Alexander-Arnold showcased his range of passing to an elite level and created two chances. He almost scored an incredible goal in the first half from a tight angle, with the ball crashing off the far post. The defender was also carded in the opening period for simulation towards referee, Anthony Taylor.

Ibrahima Konate – 6

Konate returned at the back after missing Liverpool’s previous game at Burnley and saw a lot of the ball alongside partner Virgil Van Dijk. The Frenchman won nine out of his 12 duels, completed 89% of attempted passes and was the most fouled player in the match (four times). A solid enough display from the 24-year-old.

Virgil van Dijk – 7

After many have argued he is back to his brilliant best this season, van Dijk put in another steady performance. As much as this match was about the brilliant attacking play, van Dijk completed 94% of passes and was key to Liverpool’s build-up from the back into midfield. Isak did spin in behind the Dutchman for Newcastle’s second goal, with a clever run to beat the offside accusations.

Joe Gomez – 7

Gomez faced a tough task on the night up against exciting winger Anthony Gordon, but he dealt with the former Everton man well for the most part. Playing in a makeshift left-back role, Gomez didn’t look uncomfortable and got forward when he could to support the free-flowing Liverpool attack.

Wataru Endo – 6

The Japanese international, who signed in the summer from Stuttgart, has had a run in the team that has seen him start eight games in a row in a role that Liverpool needed filling so desperately, defensive midfield. Endo broke up the play well and stopped Newcastle from counter attacking, committing three fouls and receiving a yellow card after the third.

Curtis Jones – 8

Jones ran the show in the midfield for Liverpool, with some saying it is his best performance in a Liverpool shirt. The young midfielder scored the Reds’ second goal, accumulated 1.38XG himself, had three shots on target, and created two chances for teammates. A really promising performance against what is a hard-working Newcastle midfield.

Dominik Szoboszlai – 7

The Hungarian was hooked on 64 minutes with the score at 1-1 but gave the Reds the attacking impetus they needed while he was on the pitch, creating three chances and making five ball recoveries. Not his most influential performance, but a reasonable display from the summer signing.

Mohamed Salah – 8

Despite the missed penalty in the first half, the Egyptian is the gift that keeps on giving for Liverpool. He created four chances and had the confidence to step up and score the second penalty that was awarded to Liverpool, while he grabbed two goals and an assist today before he heads off to AFCON to captain his nation, Egypt. You have to ask yourself: How are the Reds going to cope without him? An elite finisher, who netted his 152nd and 153rd Premier League goals today.

Darwin Nunez – 6

With many describing the South American as ‘chaos’ at times, he certainly lived up to that title in this game. Nunez didn’t score but instead had eight shots (five of which were on target), three big chances missed and two fouls committed, all in 64 minutes before he was hooked for Cody Gakpo. An exciting player to watch always, and if he can find his finishing boots, the Reds have a real player on their hands.

Luis Diaz – 7

A solid display from the quietist of the three attackers that started. Diaz caused Livramento a few problems in the first half, completing the most dribbles in the match with five. The Colombian was carded in the opening period for simulation towards the referee after a free kick didn’t go his way.

Substitutes:

Ryan Gravenberch – 6

The 21-year-old only touched the ball 15 times in the half an hour he was on the pitch but gave the Reds a different energy in midfield. He also allowed the attackers to stay forward and Curtis Jones to venture forward a little more, which resulted in the England U21 international finding the net with 16 minutes to go.

Cody Gakpo – 7

The scorer of Liverpool’s third on the night, Gakpo came off the bench with half an hour to go for Nunez and managed to bag his third Premier League goal of the season from close range after a sublime assist from Mohamed Salah.

Diogo Jota – 7

The Portuguese international changed the game for the home side, assisting the second goal and winning a debatable penalty which resulted in the sixth goal scored in the game. A very nice option for Jurgen Klopp to have and the impact he can have for Liverpool off the bench was shown today.

Alexis Mac Allister – N/A

The World Cup winner came on at the end of the game and although he saw three goals scored while he was on the pitch, Mac Allister wasn’t involved in the play as much as he may have liked to have been, having 25 touches and committing one foul in his 15-minute cameo.

Newcastle United:

Martin Dubravka – 7

Despite conceding four goals, Dubravka played excellently at times in the Newcastle goal. The Slovakian, who had a loan spell at Manchester United last season saved a first-half Mohamed Salah penalty, which was one of ten saves that he made during the game. Unfortunately, he fouled Diogo Jota in the area late into the second half, a challenge which resulted in a yellow card and eventually, a fourth goal for the hosts.

Tino Livramento – 6

Livramento faced a tough test on the night in the form of Luis Diaz but held his own well. The Newcastle fans will however be looking forward to captain Kieran Trippier returning to the side, despite admitting in a recent interview that he has had a run of poor form in the last few weeks.

Fabian Schar – 5

Ever present in the league this season, Schar struggled to deal with the pace of the Liverpool forwards at times. It was only the seventh time in the Premier League that Botman and Schar have played as a partnership, which indicates how badly injuries have affected the Magpies.

Sven Botman – 6

The Dutchman was responsible for conceding the first penalty that Liverpool were awarded and struggled to deal with the threat of the Liverpool attack at times. He did manage to get himself on the scoresheet to cut the hosts' advantage late into the second half.

Dan Burn – 5

Recently returning from injury, Burn struggled on the night up against Salah and was part of a back four that conceded three goals (while he was on the pitch). He won 50% of tackles and was hooked with eight minutes to go for Jamaal Lascelles.

Lewis Miley – 6

Not the best performance from the 17-year-old compared to what we have seen in past matches, but another huge game that he has played in. It’s fascinating to see the level that Miley is playing at, considering he hadn’t kicked a Premier League football in October. He was cautioned in the game for a firm challenge in the first half. Definitely one to look out for during the rest of this season, and beyond.

Bruno Guimaraes – 6

Guimaraes, who started his 11th game in a row for Newcastle, struggled a little against the attacking threat of Liverpool’s midfield. He was fouled four times in the match, but also committed three fouls, the last of which led to an eighth booking of the season for the Brazilian engine.

Sean Longstaff – 7

Longstaff provided a real engine in the Newcastle midfield and didn't really put a foot wrong in the match. He grabbed himself an assist for Sven Botman’s header but was cautioned one minute from time for catching Diogo Jota on the knee in a challenge that had no real malice behind it.

Joelinton – 6

Newcastle’s Brazilian hustled and bustled his way through the game as usual, and played out on the left-hand side compared to his usual central midfield role. He found it difficult to impact the game in an attacking sense, was cautioned halfway through the second period, and eventually hooked eight minutes from time for Lewis Hall.

Alexander Isak – 7

The Swedish international took his goal really nicely with a low finish past Alisson but lacked service in the game as the home side piled on the pressure. The lack of service was evident, with Isak only having 21 touches in the entirety of the game.

Anthony Gordon – 7

The former Everton man didn’t receive a great reception from the home crowd, but this didn’t stop him from causing the Liverpool backline problems on the counter-attack. Gordon grabbed an assist for Isak’s precise finish just nine minutes into the second half, after skipping past two Liverpool challenges.

Substitutes:

Miguel Almiron – 6

The winger came on early in the second half and looked lively as ever, working hard off the ball as well as looking to drive forward on it. However, he didn’t have any meaningful contributions going forward for Newcastle.

Jamaal Lascelles – N/A

Lascelles played less than 10 minutes in the match and had no meaningful contributions.

Lewis Hall – N/A

Hall played less than 10 minutes in the match and had no meaningful contributions.

Liverpool's next fixture comes on Sunday when they face Arsenal in the FA Cup, while Newcastle travel to face bitter rivals Sunderland in the same competition.