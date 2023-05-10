National League Team of the Season released

It has been quite the campaign in the Vanarama National League and whilst we are still getting our breath back before it is completely rounded off on Saturday 13 May, the league has released their Team of the Season.

Whilst at times it went as expected there have been a few surprises here and there, the top two in Wrexham and Notts County ran away with it in a thrilling affair at the top end of the table but the race at the bottom and for the play-offs was not far away from the drama.

Below is the complete eleven with Player of the Season and Manager of the Season along with insight and overview of the year they have had.

Goalkeeper: Nathan Ashmore (Boreham Wood)

Nathan Ashmore is the goalkeeper in the TOTS (Photo by Alex Livesey - Danehouse via Getty Images)

Unsurprisingly, the goalkeeper with the most clean sheets is in the Team of the Season, but Ashmore has been of great value to his defence and team who were unfortunate in the play-offs losing 3-2 in the final minute of extra time on the weekend.

Ashmore was unavailable for the game through injury and his side certainly missed him. He played 46 games in total throughout the campaign only conceding 40 goals and keeping 15 clean sheets only second behind his replacement for the weekend Joe McDonnell who kept 16.

Right Back: Jeff King (Chesterfield)

Jeff King has had a standout season for Chesterfield (Photo by Gareth Copley via Getty Images)

King has been superb this season from full-back in an excellent Chesterfield side that finished in third place. The 27-year-old was an attacking asset for the Spireites whilst chipping in with 7 goals. He was also very solid at the back.

The versatile player can comfortably play in midfield or on the right wing but this season filled in excellently at right back. King has not only been a good player but also become a fan favourite after his incredible performances and most fans would agree he deserves his place in this 11.

Left Back: Adam Chicksen (Notts County)

(Photo by Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Chicksen stretched Notts County this season and helped them going forward whilst being solid when called on in defence. He chipped in with a very impressive 10 goals and provided the pass for his teammates on two occasions.

The 31-year-old is very versatile and can play anywhere across the backline but prefers to play in his predominant position on the left-hand side. Chicksen was a valuable player for County this season and helped them run Wrexham all the way.

Centre Back: Ben Tozer ( Wrexham AFC)

Wrexham's captain was an easy pick. (Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA via Getty Images)

The first inclusion for the Champions and one of their more influential players. A strong, influential defender who possesses a weapon of a long throw, Tozer has been the rock at the back for Wrexham throughout the course of the season.

The 33-year-old chipped in with 4 goals as well which only boosted his influence on an incredible season for him. Overall, a very important player in the chase for the title Tozer really earnt his place in the Team of the Season.

Centre Back: Kyle Cameron (Notts County)

(Photo by Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Kyle Cameron is the second player from second-place County to feature. The centre-back has often operated in a back 3 that has allowed him to get forward with a bit more freedom, this has shown in his goal contributions with an impressive 8 G/A.

The 26-year-old also featured at right midfield which shows his versatility and the belief his manager has in him. A very important piece of the puzzle in the title race and he could play a key role at Wembley on Saturday.

Central Midfield: Elliot Lee (Wrexham)

A midfielder who likes to score, Lee is included (Photo by Simon Stracpoole/Offside via Getty Images)

Continuing the expected domination from the division's top two, Lee is Wrexham's second inclusion and as shown in the photo Lee is a passionate midfielder who can not only control a game but he loves to get amongst the goals as well.

The 28-year-old made an impact in games and chipped in with his fair share of important goals, although his teammates get a lot of the goalscoring credit, Lee got himself on the scoresheet 12 times last season.

Central Midfield: Matty Palmer (Notts County)

(Photo by Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Another top-two midfielder, Matty Palmer is an intelligent and forward-thinking creative midfielder whose spark inspired Notts County in attack and build-up play. Palmer often knows where his pass is going before receiving the ball allowing a smooth transition from midfield to attack.

The central player was ever-present on the County teamsheet and it's clear to see why with 6 important assists and many more important parts played in some dazzling passing displays and creative moves that led to the ball in the net.

Central Midfield: Ruben Rodrigues ( Notts County)

(Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA via Getty Images)

Rounding off the midfield three is the tricky midfielder, Ruben Rodrigues, the dangerous forward is always a threat to defences he faces showing through the 17 goals and 14 assists he amassed this season which is an incredible combined G/A of 31.

With him being only 26 years old, the tricky forward has his prime years ahead of him and he could be plying his trade in the EFL very soon, potentially for County.

Centre Forward: Ryan Colclough ( Altrincham/Chesterfield)

(Photo by Eddie Garvey/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The first of an incredible front three, Colclough showed the National League what he was capable of during his time at Altrincham throughout the start of the season. 7 goals in 25 games, along with his relentless dribbling caught the eye of promotion hopefuls Chesterfield who signed him in January.

Since the move the winger has only continued to show his quality with his exciting runs and excellent finishing earning him a well-deserved place in the Team of the Season.

Centre Forward: Paul Mullin ( Wrexham)

Who else but Mullin? (Photo by Jan Kruger via Getty Images)

The second-best frontman in the league this season was of course Paul Mullin, the dangerous forward who always seems to pop up in the right place at the right time in the box and has been the striker that Wrexham have counted on so many times in the title-charge.

Managing an unbelievable 38 goals whilst still not winning the golden boot is an incredible achievement in itself. The 28-year-old has been Mr. Inevitable all season and it was only right he is in the Team of the Season.

Centre Forward: Macaulay Langstaff (Notts County)

Every single of Langstaff's goals came from open play! (Photo by Cameron Smith via Getty Images)

The final player in the Vanarama National League Team of the Season is of course the Notts County frontman Macaulay Langstaff. The Golden Boot winner with 41 goals in just 44 games, all from open play, has been the man County have looked to when they need a goal and most of the time he has delivered.

At the age of 26 the clinical striker is just entering his prime years, causing speculation on social media that a move up the divisions is warranted. There is no case to argue against his rightful inclusion in the Team of the Season.

Manager of the Season: Phil Parkinson (Wrexham)

The Championship winning manager was announced as Manager of the Season. (Photo by James Gill - Danehouse via Getty Images)

The leader of the champions, Phil Parkinson is a manager of great pedigree in the Football League and was tasked with getting Wrexham promoted. Having achieved that and breaking records along the way he is named as the Manager of the Season.

Player of the Season: Macaulay Langstaff ( Notts County)

(Photo by Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Breaking records and scoring an absurd amount of goals has earnt Macaulay Langstaff the title of Player of the Season.

After all that the 22/23 Vanarama National League season, Team of the Season is complete, Congratulations to Wrexham on their title win and eyes now turn to Saturday for the promotion final at Wembley Stadium