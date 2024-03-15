‘Enjoying a free week’ may be too positive a spin to put on Manchester United’s build-up to this weekend’s FA Cup quarter-final at home to Liverpool — particularly so if they took any notice of how their opponents have kept themselves busy in recent days.

While Erik ten Hag’s team have bided time following their 2-0 Premier League win over Everton last Saturday and started preparing for this Sunday’s cup tie, Jurgen Klopp’s side put in a particularly impressive second-half showing in a very competitive Premier League draw with Manchester City and then thrashed Sparta Prague 6-1 in the Europa League.

They were both strong performances in their own way and may have led United, despite their own decent form, to begin quaking in their boots. Liverpool are a team in relentless and unforgiving form with Old Trafford next on their hit list.

Ten Hag, it feels at least, is currently undergoing an elongated job interview in front of United’s new owners; and given that the FA Cup represents their last chance of silverware this season, there is a lot to play for on Sunday.

The 17-point gap in the table underlines the current gulf between them and this past week will have provided Ten Hag with plenty to ponder.

Perhaps the greatest concern for the United manager is the team’s propensity to allow opponents shooting opportunities. It is a foible that Liverpool will not be shy of taking advantage.

United have allowed their opponents 467 shots at goal during this league campaign, and only bottom-placed Sheffield United have allowed more with 501. Even in last Saturday’s victory over Everton, United were out-shot 23-15. The previous week, they conceded 27 to City. It averages out over the season at 16.7 per match.

Even if Ten Hag highlights that a large proportion of these are low-quality shots, suggesting most were blocked off at source or easy to deal with, then that may be more down to the quality of execution rather than United’s defending which appears to have a design flaw.

United have lacked control in too many games this season with their midfield often being bypassed at will. Ten Hag’s team can appear stretched in matches and that only increases the pressure on their defence, which has had so many variations this term that it is easy to lose count.

Goalkeeper Andre Onana has been one of few who have been more or less ever-present, and the signs are that the over-worked Cameroonian is starting to find his feet at his new club. He has faced 20 or more shots in a game on 10 occasions this season and has demonstrated his shot-stopping ability on a more consistent basis of late.

It was at Anfield earlier in the season when United — somehow — managed to escape with a goalless draw that Onana was tested most frequently as Liverpool enjoyed 34 shots. Should they get similar opportunities this time, chances are they will take a least one of them.

United are Salah's favourite opponent

It is worth remembering that Klopp’s team had put 21 goals past United across the five games preceding that draw and they arrive with a plethora of goalscorers in net-bulging mood.

None of them will strike more fear into United — and pose problems for Onana — than Mohamed Salah, who marked his first club start since New Year’s Day with a goal and three assists against Sparta. The Egyptian has become the first Liverpool player to plunder 20 goals in seven successive seasons.

Klopp has praised Salah’s consistency and United have been a particular favourite for him. He has 12 goals and four assists in 13 previous encounters with United and there is no opponent against whom he has scored more often.

Salah will also prey on United’s lack of left-back options with both Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia out injured. If it is to be Victor Lindelof given the task of trying to contain Liverpool’s main danger-man down the right, then it could be a long afternoon for the Swede.

It is worth remembering that United were triumphant when the two teams last met at Old Trafford last season. On the scoresheet for the home side that day were Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford — how both have fared since then epitomises United’s overall slump.

On the contrary, Liverpool are riding a wave of emotion and yet possess the steeliness to hurt United once more. Klopp already has one trophy in the bag in his final season, United preventing him from taking a step towards another will be dependent on a more accomplished defensive showing on their part.