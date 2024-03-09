Manchester United returned to winning ways following a derby day defeat to their noisy neighbours Manchester City, with a 2-0 victory at home to Everton.

United were awarded a penalty in the 10th minute after Alejandro Garnacho was brought down by James Tarkowski inside the area after a great through ball from Marcus Rashford. Bruno Fernandes dispatched his penalty clinically, curling the ball into the bottom right corner to beat Jordan Pickford.

The Red Devils were awarded a second penalty in the 34th minute following more great work from Alejandro Garnacho, who drove from right to left whilst attacking the Everton defence - resulting in Bed Godfrey fouling the Argentine inside the area once again.

Despite already scoring a penalty, Fernandes handed the ball to Rashford, who sent Pickford the wrong way and fired home United's second goal of the game.

The result sees the Red Devils open up a 5 point lead in 6th over West Ham United, who sit in 7th with a game in hand. Everton on the other hand suffered their 3rd defeat in 5 games and sit in 16th place .

Story of the Match

Erik Ten Hag fielded the same side that lost 3-1 away to Manchester City last time out. Despite being subbed off during the derby defeat, both Marcus Rashford and Jonny Evans retained their spots in the starting 11.

Sean Dyche also fielded an unchanged side despite a 3-1 defeat by West Ham last time out. Idrissa Gueye was unavailable for selection after struggling with a groin injury.

United were awarded the first of their 2 penalties of the day in the 10th minute, after great work from Alejandro Garnacho saw him fouled by James Tarkowski inside the area after a great through ball from Marcus Rashford. Bruno Fernandes dispatched his penalty clinically, curling the ball into the bottom right corner to beat Jordan Pickford - who couldn't do enough to keep out the United captain despite diving to the correct side when attempting to save the penalty.

Everton nearly produced an immediate response as the ball fell kindly Dwight McNeil on the edge of the box, who unleashed a powerful volley past Andre Onana's left post.

Amadou Onana was booked in the 26th minute after bringing down Garnacho on the edge of the area. The resulting free-kick was tipped away by Pickford at full stretch after Fernandes curled a dangerous effort towards the top left corner.

United convert another penalty to make it 2-0

United's second penalty was awarded in the 34th minute after more great work from Alejandro Garnachosaw him drive from right to left whilst attacking the Everton defence - resulting in Bed Godfrey fouling the Argentine.

Having already scored from the spot, Fernandes handed the ball to Rashford, who fired his side into a two goal lead. Abdoulaye Doucouré was booked for descent following the award of the penalty.

Vitaliy Mykolenko was relieved after VAR denied United's appeal for a third penalty, after a cross struck the arm of the Ukrainian defender inside the area in stoppage time of the first half.

Second half

Scott McTominay produced a good block to deny Tarkowski in the 51st minute. The Scotsman was at the heart of United's next attack after bullying James Garner off the ball in the middle of the park and slipping a pass through to Fernandes, who in turn picked our Garnacho who poked his effort wide of the post.

Everton made a triple substitution in the 61st minute with Doucouré, Jack Harrison and Beto replaced by Andre Gomes, Lewis Dobbin and Dominic Calvert-Lewin as The Toffees pushed for a way back into the game. Mctominay was booked after fouling Onana from behind in the 69th minute.

Ashley Young replaced Garner in the 75th minute, with United responding with a change of their own 4 minutes later as Sofyan Amrabat replaced Kobbie Mainoo. Old Trafford was on its feet to applaud Garnacho, who was replaced by Antony in the 83rd minute. Everton withdrew Mykolenko for Youssef Chermiti, while United brought on Willy Kambwala for Evans.

Player of the Match - Alejandro Garnacho

A dazzling display from United's number 17 saw him brought down for both penalties to seal all 3 points for his side, and proved to be a constant threat throughout the game - consistently switching between flanks to run at Everton's defence.

Manchester United fans will be hoping their starboy produces similar performances between now and the end of the season to mount a push for European Football.