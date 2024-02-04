Is this what pressure does to you? When the dust settles, Arsenal will bask in this significant victory over Liverpool that took them to within two points of their opponents at the top of the Premier League table. But what a bizarre way in which they achieved it.

In this wild four-goal contest, only one of the goals was a ‘normal’ strike. Bukayo Saka’s first-half goal, to take him to 11 for the season, was certainly deserved by Mikel Arteta’s team, who dominated the first half and should have had more to their name by the break.

Yet, the three goals that followed were down to defensive mishaps. A mix-up by William Saliba, David Raya and Gabriel gifted Liverpool an equaliser that they hardly warranted on the cusp of half-time.

The worst of the two contretemps saw Virgil van Dijk and Alisson present Gabriel Martinelli with a tap in midway through the second half and then Leandro Trossard fired through Alisson’s legs to secure the win for Arsenal.

In the cold light of day, Arsenal were good value for their victory; they were the better side across the piece and this could ignite their charge to the top. But, if anything, this game hardly strengthened either team’s claim to the league title.

Liverpool’s second league defeat of the campaign came within four miles of their first — the controversial loss at Tottenham Hotspur in September — and this will be as just as galling.

Story of the game

Added intensity came with the singing of the pre-match North London Forever, the locals knowing what a big showing could do for their team. Cut the gap to Liverpool to two points or fall back to being eight points off the pace. It was not do or die, but certainly significant.

Liverpool brought with them a hint of a swagger having only lost once domestically all season. With an FA Cup win already achieved in this stadium this season, this visit to north London was no doubt seen as an opportunity to reassert their own title credentials.

Both teams were without their No9s. Arsenal’s Gabriel Jesus was absent completely due to a knee injury while Darwin Nunez, who sustained a foot injury in midweek, was on the Liverpool substitutes bench. It meant Kai Havertz led the home team’s forward line while Cody Gakpo came in for the visitors.

Conor Bradley, who has excelled in recent weeks and produced a stellar display against Chelsea, was not involved at all after the sad passing of his father on Saturday after a long illness. Therefore, Trent Alexander-Arnold, recently back from injury, made his first league start since New Years’ Day.

The home team fed off the crowd in what proved to be an electric start. They initially tried to get in down the right but their first chance came when Martinelli tore down the left wing, leaving Ibrahima Konate in his slipstream, and crossing for Saka, who could not direct his header into an exposed net.

That only acted as encouragement, though, as on 14 minutes they were ahead. Oleksandr Zinchenko played the ball into Martin Odegaard and his first-time pass with his instep revved up the move. Havertz was sent inside Konate and although his shot was saved by Alisson, Saka was on hand to finish the rebound.

‘One-nil to the Arsenal’ was struck up by the home gallery, but those in red and white were keen to push for a second while they were on top. Van Dijk blocked a shot from Odegaard after the Arsenal captain took too long to pull the trigger. Alisson gathered in Gabriel’s effort after a choreographed set-piece.

Liverpool knew they were in a contest here. There was a zip to Arsenal’s play — just as there was in the reverse fixture at Anfield in December — and they had the upper hand in midfield. But Klopp’s team did serve notice of their threat.

As early as the first minute, a heavy touch by Diogo Jota allowed Raya to snuff out any danger. Gakpo also pulled a shot wide of the Arsenal ‘keeper’s right-hand post. However, having kept the visitors at arms length for much of the opening half, Arsenal gifted them an equaliser in stoppage time with some wretched defending.

Mere seconds remained in the final minute of added time when Diaz induced angst in the Arsenal area. Saliba, holding off the Colombian, tried to let the ball run to Raya. But the ‘keeper did not come off his line quickly enough and Diaz poked the ball through a collection of Arsenal defenders with it going in off Gabriel’s arm.

Going in level may have lessened the nature of Klopp’s half-time changes, but the Liverpool manager will still have got his point across that his players needed to give more in the second half. They were much-improved after the break, not for the first time this season, and a triple change on 58 minutes tried to add to that.

Arteta will have wanted to counter any possible momentum swing and sent on Jakub Kiwior for Zinchenko at half-time. Odegaard went close with a shot that was deflected narrowly wide but the manner in which their second goal in the 67th minute came about was reminiscent of Liverpool’s equaliser.

It was a mix-up by Liverpool’s most experienced. Van Dijk let a long ball forward bounce and tried to shepherd it back to Alisson. Yet, the goalkeeper came flying out, missed the ball and with both players departed from the scene, there was Martinelli to roll it into an empty net from 16 yards.

Klopp spun on his heels, looked to the ground and gritted his teeth. This was becoming a defeat that his team were allowing to happen. And when Konate walked for a second bookable offence it allowed Arsenal to exploit extra space down the right, and that is what substitute Trossard did before shooting between Alisson’s legs.

Liverpool heads drooped whereas, by the end, Arsenal were walking tall.

Player of the match: Martin Odegaard

The Arsenal captain was involved in every that was good with the home team’s play. It was his lovely in-step pass that opened up the space that brought about their first-half goal.

He could have had a goal himself, too. One shot was blocked and another was deflected narrowly wide. But it is his orchestrating from midfield that means he is so instrumental to how Arteta’s side play.