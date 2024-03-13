Jurgen Klopp says Michael Edwards' return to Liverpool is 'top news' - but it won't have any impact on the German's decision to step down as manager at the end of the season.

Edwards, who left his role as sporting director in 2022, will return to the club as chief executive of football in June, replacing FSG president Mike Gordon as the key decision-maker at Anfield.

The 44-year-old will tasked with recruiting Klopp's successor and a new sporting director.

"We always had a really good relationship," Klopp said on Edwards' return. "It was always very good on a professional basis anyway, really good, and a lot of good things happened obviously in the time that we were here together.

"Michael decided to do something else and now he’s back I am really happy. I said it a few times, I want to see the club in the best possible place after I leave, so everything we can do as long as I am here I will do. After that, other people have to do it and I think it’s a top solution, honestly. A top solution.

"Our conversation was great, we spoke about a lot of things, about what I think about different things, players and stuff like this [and] the situation in the club because I was in all the time while he was not in, so what had changed and what might have to change. These kind of things. A really good talk and, as I said, I think it’s top news for the club."

But the reshuffling of the hierarchy will not persuade Klopp to stay at the club.

(Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

He added: "No [he didn't try to convince me to stay]. He's not dumb. It's not a subject to talk about, to be honest. Can you imagine I changed my mind now? Can you? Of course not. I cannot say what I said. It would be like, 'Never, ever for another club in England' and then [I] signed for next year for a neighbour or whatever, or whoever needs a coach. That would be completely crazy.

"I don’t say these things without thinking before. It would mean I started only now realising how great this club is. I know it all the time. It is, for me, the best club in the world and I leave it anyway - that’s why I tried to explain. I just want the club to do as good as somehow possible. I am really sure we created a basis with the right people in charge, and Michael is a top choice."

Dominik Szoboszlai: I want to win everything

Dominik Szoboszlai is determined to win every trophy available in his first season on Merseyside.

The Hungary midfielder, who signed for £60M from RB Leipzig in the summer, believes the club has a 'good chance' of winning the Premier League, FA Cup and Europa League following the Carabao Cup Final triumph in February.

The 23-year-old, set to make his first Europa League start against Sparta Prague tomorrow, said: "It's a good feeling [to be competing for trophies]. We've already won one and have three more left. Personally I want to win all three - all four actually. We have to go game by game so we can't look that far ahead. There's a long way to go, a lot of games. I think we are ready.

"I think we have quite a good chance [of winning all four trophies], but if you ask City and Arsenal players they'd say they have a good chance. Me, I think we have a good chance. But we have to work for it, it won't just jump into your hands.

"You have to work every game. You have to give your best, it doesn't matter who's in the first 11, doesn't matter who comes on from the bench. We are a team and ready to fight for each other."