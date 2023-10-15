Italy rematch is fitting time to unleash England midfield of the future

Gareth Southgate and his England players do not need to be reminded about Italy’s last visit to Wembley. In front of a home crowd, England lost the Euro 2020 final on penalties on what was the most disheartening evening of Southgate’s tenure.

The post-match analysis laid bare that Southgate’s team had been outmanoeuvred by Italy’s accomplished midfield. The trio of Jorginho, Marco Verratti and Nicolo Barella proved to be the difference, with Roberto Mancini’s changes in the second half also going largely unanswered.

It was a similar upper-hand to that of Croatia, who defeated England in the 2018 World Cup semi-final largely thanks to Luca Modric’s interventions in midfield. Perhaps the midfield battle is where, on the biggest stage at least, Southgate’s England have come up short.

However, that is no longer the case. “We’re different now. We’ve got athleticism and power in our midfield which is a different sort of profile to a lot of other countries,” Southgate said after Friday’s friendly win over Australia.

England’s midfield is undoubtedly a much stronger proposition now. Southgate has committed to a 4-3-3 formation which suits the players at his disposal and the development of Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham means centre-field is a more prosperous area for the national team now.

Rice rarely lacks confidence but has grown since joining Arsenal in the summer, after being the central point in West Ham United winning the Europa Conference League in June. The 24-year-old is already closing in on half a century of England caps, and that he is one of the first names on Southgate’s strongest teamsheet underlines his influence.

On the other hand, there appears to be little that can halt Bellingham’s meteoric rise. The 20-year-old, already on 26 caps himself, has taken to life at Real Madrid with absolute ease; scoring ten goals in his first ten games to send Carlo Ancelotti’s team top of the table in La Liga. No previous Madrid signing has made such an impact.

It means that Rice and Bellingham are blooming and, therefore, certainties in Southgate’s starting line-up for the Euros next summer. “We’ve got different options to do different things but I think certain matches require certain types of players,” Southgate said.

“That depends on who we’re playing, the type of game, the makeup of the opponent. I wouldn’t say that area in particular [is settled], there is some movement depending on the type of opponent. At the moment you’d be a brave man to leave either of those two [Rice and Bellingham] out but who plays in there with them?”

And perhaps there is no better time to pose an intriguing answer to that particular question than when Italy return to the capital on Tuesday for a European Championship qualifier.

Attacking trio would be statement of intent

Since the Euro 2020 final, England have faced Italy on three occasions: a goalless draw in Wolverhampton during the troubling summer of 2022, the 1-0 loss in Milan in September 2022, and March’s impressive 2-1 win in Naples.

It was a different England midfield — and, often, different formation — in each of those games. But as Southgate and his team close in on next summer’s tournament in Germany, he should trial a new midfield and one that could stick.

Kalvin Phillips has been a regular under Southgate — and was Rice’s partner at Euro 2020 — but his game-time at Manchester City must be a concern. He has started only five club games since last summer and by the time next summer comes around, should that number not have increased dramatically, then it would be difficult for Southgate to remain loyal.

Jordan Henderson completed the trio during last year’s World Cup but, now aged 33 and playing his football in Saudi Arabia, his position looks precarious. England fans booing the former Liverpool captain when substituted on Friday will not impact Southgate’s thinking — rather it will be any drop in performance that does for him.

They both may be more ‘defensive’ answers, and there are others such as Conor Gallagher, Mason Mount and James Ward-Prowse who will fancy their chances of a midfield berth in the squad. But should Southgate want to be bold and lineup his most intimidating and attack-minded midfield, then Trent Alexander-Arnold should be given the nod.

Alexander-Arnold’s relationship with the national team has not been an easy one; Southgate has long coveted right backs that possess a certain level of defensive acumen and the 25-year-old has not always fitted the bill.

The experiment of late has been Alexander-Arnold drifting into midfield as an inverted full back, with Southgate aiming to utilise his passing ability. The Liverpool player impressed in central areas against Australia, having excelled in the summer in Malta and, especially, in the 7-0 thrashing of North Macedonia.

For Tuesday’s meeting with England, a midfield of Alexander-Arnold, Rice and Bellingham would not only offer the Wembley crowd a first sighting of a formidable trio, but also send a signal of intent to their opponents.

England have matured over the past two years, as demonstrated by their recent away win in Italy. “We’ve talked about these games [against top teams] and the importance of them, the challenge of them,” Southgate added. “It’s a great test of where we are as a team.”

Italy have a new manager (Luciano Spalletti), can no longer call on the same midfield that proved the difference two summers ago and also find themselves in slight disarray given Nicolo Zaniolo and Sandro Tonali have been ordered back to their clubs.

With much of his starting XI nailed down already, Southgate only has a few selections to test and ponder. Given recent history, it would be quite fitting for England to try out such a fascinating midfield at this juncture.