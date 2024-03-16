Brentford manager Thomas Frank reflected on a tough day at the office for the Bees as they became just the second team to lose at Turf Moor this season, edging ever closer to the Premier League's relegation zone.

Brentford, who sit just four points clear of Luton Town, had a difficult start to proceedings in Lancashire as a penalty was awarded to the Clarets, with Sergio Reguilón given his marching orders just eight minutes into the game.

Things went from bad to worse for Frank's side as Jacob Bruun Larsen dispatched the penalty, giving Burnley an early lead and something to hang onto.

Just after the hour mark, Burnley doubled their lead, which gave the visitors a huge mountain to climb.

Brentford did manage to get back into the game as Kristoffer Ajer gave them a lifeline after 83 minutes, but ultimately it was too little too late.

Reckless Reguilón

A moment of madness from Sergio Reguilón saw him take an early bath. Vitinho emerged into the box one-on-one with the goalkeeper, ready to take a shot from about eight yards out, as the Spanish defender made the baffling decision to clatter into the back of him.

The referee didn't give the decision at the time, but after a VAR review, it was decided that the Tottenham Hotspur-loanee would be sent off and the hosts would have a penalty.

Thomas Frank admitted that if Reguilón had not been sent off, the game would have seen a different outcome.

"If we play eleven versus eleven, we win this game, I'm convinced. If you put that performance in eleven against eleven, one hundred percent (we win)."

Positives to take

Brentford have failed to win in their last six and are ever closer to the Premier League relegation zone. However, despite the defeat and the difficult situation the club finds themselves in, Frank was relatively upbeat.

"I'm incredibly proud of the players mentality, effort, character. The way we stayed in the game, the way we fought, the way we do things, the work ethic, it is incredible."

"I think we were very close to getting a point, we could, maybe even should have got a point in the end. So, I think that's an incredible effort. This group of players never roll over."

Mbeumo returns

Bryan Mbeumo has been sidelined for the Bees since the beginning of December due to an ankle injury. Against Burnley, he made his return, receiving ten minutes from the bench at the end of the game.

Before his injury, Mbeumo was enjoying a fantastic season, with ten goal contributions from fifteen games. It's no secret that Frank's side have massively missed the striker. Frank highlighted how important the forward will be going into the final nine games of the season.

"He'll be very key. There is no doubt about that. I was very pleased with what I saw from him (against Burnley)."

Going into the break

Brentford are set for 14 days without a game as players set off for their national teams for this campaign's final mid-season international break. It gives the Bees a much-needed break off the back of a torrid run of games.

"It would have been better going into the break if we'd won today. But I don't care if the international break is coming or not. It's good for the international guys to go away. We know that some will refresh a bit, some will train harder, and some injured guys will come back."

"The only thing I care about is that we will be ready for the run-in, and we will be ready to fight."