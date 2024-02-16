Arsenal travel to face Burnley on Saturday afternoon, where they know that a win could take them top of the Premier League, depending on Liverpool's result away to Brentford earlier in the day.

The Clarets are currently on a run of seven games without a win, and have failed to win at home since their 5-0 demolition of Sheffield United at the start of December 2023.

The visitors, however, are enjoying an excellent recent run, having won four games in a row, while scoring 16 goals in the process. This run has seen them beat Liverpool and also featured the 6-0 thrashing of West Ham, which will bring vital confidence ahead of this fixture.

There is hope for Vincent Kompany's side, however, who have only against the Gunners once in their last three home games against them, keeping two clean sheets in the process.

Defeat could see Burnley slip ten points from safety while, in stark contrast, a win could potentially take Arsenal above Man City and Liverpool, depending on their earlier result.

Team news

The hosts will be without Lyle Foster, after the South African striker underwent surgery for a chronic issue, though it is hoped that he will return before the end of the season.

Nathan Redmond will not play again this season after suffering a freak training injury, in a big blow for Burnley.

Luca Koleosho remains sidelined with a serious knee injury, and the 19-year-old is not expected to feature again until the back end of the season.

German defender Jordan Beyer has also been ruled out of the game due to an ongoing thigh injury, and is not expected to feature again until March.

Kompany revealed that he is hopeful that Charlie Taylor will be available for selection following a shoulder injury, though the veteran defender is expected to undergo a late fitness test.

Jurrien Timber remains sidelined with a long-term knee injury, though is thought to be making positive inroads towards a recovery.

It is hoped that midfielder Thomas Partey will be available for the Gunners' UEFA Champions League game against Porto, though the trip to Burnley will come too soon for the 30-year-old.

Oleksandr Zinchenko remains a major doubt for the game after being taken off early with a calf issue against Liverpool.

Emile Smith Rowe is another doubt after rolling ankle in training ahead of the game against West Ham, and it remains to be seen if he has recovered in time for the Burnley game.

Arteta is hopeful that Takehiro Tomiyasu will be available for the game after suffering a "niggle" following the Asian Cup, although the boss did confirm that the defender's minutes will be managed carefully.

Fabio Vieira is going to return: "probably faster than we expected," according to Arteta, having undergone surgery on a groin issue but, despite being back in training, the 23-year-old will not feature against Burnley.

Gabriel Jesus is expected to face a late fitness test to determine his possible involvement in the game, after suffering from a knee issue.

Likely line-ups

Trafford; Assignon, O'Shea, Esteve, Delcroix; Brownhill, Berge, Ramsey, Odobert; Fofana, Amdouni

Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior; Rice, Havertz; Saka, Odegard, Martinelli; Trossard

Key players

Burnley - David Datro Fofana

Since joining the Clarets on loan from Chelsea in the January transfer window, the Ivorian has scored twice and assisted in just three appearances (and only a single start).

The 21-year-old has shown excellent signs since his arrival, and has looked a constant threat, even when coming on from the bench late in games.

Many would expect that chances for the hosts against Arsenal will be few and far between, so Fofana's performance in the game will be crucial to Burnley's chances.

Arsenal - Martin Odegaard

Despite receiving criticism earlier in the season, Odegaard has recaptured his best form, and is arguably now performing at the highest level of his Arsenal career.

The Norwegian contributed two assists in Arsenal's 6-0 win over West Ham, in an inspiring captain's performance, and looked a permanent threat throughout the game.

Burnley will be hoping to frustrate Arsenal at Turf Moor, especially in midfield, so Odegaard's ability to dominate the game will be key.

Match details

Where is the match being played?

Burnley's home ground, Turf Moor.

When is the match?

Saturday 17th February 2024, kickoff is at 15:00 GMT.

How can I watch?

Due to the 3pm blackout, the game will not be televised in the United Kingdom. Highlights will however be posted to both clubs' YouTube channels shortly after full-time.