Arsenal's charge for Premier League glory is hitting the high gears as the free-scoring challengers entertain a defensively-crippled Brentford at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday evening.

The battle for a place at the summit of the table is getting intense and the Gunners are putting those that stand in their way to the sword. Their 6-0 demolition of Sheffield United on Monday night was a firm statement of intent - another one to add to the portfolio from recent weeks.

In addition to a 6-0 win against West Ham United at the London Stadium and a 5-0 triumph over Burnley at Turf Moor, Mikel Arteta's side became the first team in English top-flight history to win three consecutive matches away from home by a margin of five or more goals.

With seven wins on the bounce in the league since the turn of the year leaving them two points behind league leaders Liverpool, who host 2nd-placed Manchester City on Sunday, the proposition of facing Arsenal isn't one most teams would accept.

Amid a defensive crisis, which leaves them without their entire first-choice backline due to injuries, Thomas Frank's side must buck a concerning trend of recent months if they are to come out with something to contribute to their fight for survival.

While this weekend's hosts boast the most goals in the division so far with 68, 31 of which coming in their last seven matches alone, the Bees have conceded 19 in their eight fixtures of 2024 - a tally on par with 19th-placed Burnley and worsened only by 20th-placed Sheffield United.

Brentford's 2-2 draw with west London rivals Chelsea last weekend, which saw them concede at least twice for the tenth time in their last 13 matches in all competitions, exacerbated concerns as the team increased its tally of dropped points from winning positions to an astonishing 28 this season.

A fixture once described as 'a nice kickabout with the boys' is now anything but that for Brentford. Since the infamous post, the north Londoners have won four of the last five encounters, including two 1-0s earlier in the season, and will be confident of getting a result that will place them atop the table come Saturday night.

Team News

Arsenal

Mikel Arteta is confident that he'll have two key components of his attack available for selection this weekend.

Bukayo Saka was withdrawn at half-time on Monday due to illness and is expected to be involved; Gabriel Martinelli had to be substituted during the second half due to a cut on his foot and his involvement remains to be seen.

The Gunners could see Takehiro Tomiyasu (unknown) and Oleksander Zinchenko (calf) return to the matchday squad, meanwhile long-term absentee Jurrien Timber edges closer to a return after tearing his anterior cruciate ligament on his Premier League debut in August.

David Raya is ineligible to play against his parent club and it is expected he will be deputised by Aaron Ramsdale.

Brentford

Thomas Frank has no fresh injury concerns ahead of this fixture as a key player returned to team training this week.

Bryan Mbeumo, who was the club's top scorer before injuring his ankle in December, has been back on the pitches at Jersey Road and is in the final stages of his rehabilitation. The club is optimistic that he will be available to face Manchester United at the end of the month.

Josh Dasilva (knee), Rico Henry (knee), Aaron Hickey (hamstring), and Kevin Schade (adductor) remain long-term absentees, with Frank hopeful the latter two will be available for selection before the campaign's conclusion.

Ben Mee became the latest victim of a season-ending injury after fracturing his ankle in the defeat to West Ham. Centre-back partner Ethan Pinnock (ankle) will also be unavailable but is expected to return after the international break.

Predicted Line-ups

Arsenal

Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior; Odegaard, Jorginho, Rice; Saka, Havertz, Trossard.

Brentford

Flekken; Zanka, Ajer, Collins; Roerslev, Onyeka, Norgaard, Jensen, Reguilon; Toney, Wissa.

Key Players

Saka is experiencing the best season of his career to date and is a huge benefactor behind Arsenal's pursuit of their first Premier League title since 2003/04.

The 22-year-old boasts an outstanding 31 goal contributions (16 goals, 15 assists) in 35 appearances in all competitions this season, and will been keen to add to his tally against a depleted Brentford defence.

He will pose a huge threat down Arsenal's right flank, accompanied with willing runners around him, as he has proven to be one of the most difficult wingers to contend with in the division - his tally of seven goals and three assists in 2024 emphasising this fact.

Brentford have had a tendency to afford opponents too much time on the ball this season in chance-creating areas and have been punished on multiple occasions - Saka will do no different.

With in-swinging cross and shots from outside the area proving to be an effective means of scoring against the Bees, Saka has a strong chance of adding to his one goal and four assists against the west Londoners as he aims to put the Gunners in the title race's driving seat.

Brentford: Ivan Toney

Brentford's talisman will need to rediscover his best form if the Bees are to secure something in north London this weekend.

The 27-year-old returned to action in January following an eight-month suspension and promptly showed that he had not forgotten where the back of the net was - his controversial free-kick in their crucial win over Nottingham Forest came from his first shot on goal.

Toney has shown glimpses of his goal-scoring best, accumulating four goals in eight appearances, but has, at times, shown a rustiness as he gradually gets back up to speed. A standout centre-forward's performance against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium was a sign that he's still capable of having a huge influence.

Against Arsenal he will need to do the same as opportunities will be few and far between. His hold-up play will be not only be integral in creating chances for his side but also in slowing down the host's ruthless momentum by drawing in fouls.

The one-time England international was on the score sheet the last time his side travelled to the Emirates and he'll be looking to end a three-game goal draught with an all-important strike on Saturday.

Match Information

Where is the game being played?

Emirates Stadium, London.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off is at 17:30 (GMT) on Saturday, 9 March, 2024.

How can I watch?

This fixture is being broadcasted in the United Kingdom on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football.