Rodrigo Muniz scored a brace as Fulham swept aside a helpless Tottenham Hotspur tonight at Craven Cottage.

The Brazilian striker put the Cottagers ahead on the stroke of half-time with a well taken strike into the bottom right corner.

Sasa Lukic doubled Fulham's lead early in the second when he finished Timothy Castagne's inviting cross.

Muniz added a third just ten minutes later to help Marco Silva's team to a huge home win putting his side sit just five points outside the European places.

Story of the match:

Son in action v Fulham (Sebastian Frej via GettyImages)

Tottenham arrived at Craven Cottage eager to leapfrog Aston Villa into the top four with a win whereas Fulham were hoping to continue their strong home form and get themselves closer to the top half of the table.

Fulham started brightly. The inform, Rodrigo Muniz, latched onto a nicely weighted pass before firing a shot across the goal face. The ball then fell to Andreas Pereira who smashed his shot wide.

Then moments later, Alex Iwobi picked up the ball on the right side. He plays a lovely ball into Pereira who sees his shot blocked. The Cottagers retained the ball again quickly. Iwobi once again involved finds Sasa Lukic who saw his low effort saved in what was a very encouraging start from the home side.

Spurs began to grow into the game a bit and have more of the ball but again the next chance came to Fulham. Antonee Robinson intercepted the ball on the left side and drove into the Tottenham box. The American then fizzed a ball across for Muniz who just could not reach the ball.

The visitors then went up the other end and created their biggest chance Brennan Johnson sprinted down the wing before laying the ball gently for Heung-Min Son. The Asian winger fired his effort over the bar.

The game started to open up more and more. Willian saw a tame effort comfortably saved before Johnson also saw a gentle shot parried.

Radu Dragusin found himself in a super position just before the half hour mark. The former Genoa defender had the opportunity to play the ball across the box but over hit his cross out for a goal-kick.

A few minutes later, Spurs had another sight of goal. James Maddison received the ball from Destiny Udogie on the edge of the box. He then unleashed an effort that glazed past the left post.

Finally, just before half time, Rodrigo Muniz put the Cottagers ahead. Antonee Robinson whipped in a scintillating cross into the box. Muniz showed real composure to control the ball and drill past a hopeless Guglielmo Vicario. This was a sixth Premier League goal for the Brazilian striker in his last seven games.

In the second half, it was Fulham who started strongly again. Andreas Pereira once more got into a promising position but saw his cross held by Vicario.

Their excellent start to the second half was soon to be rewarded. Alex Iwobi picked out Timothy Castagne on the over-lap. The Belgian then looked up and played the ball across for Sasa Lukic who finished confidently to double Fulham’s lead. His first league goal for the Cottagers.

Ange Postecoglou’s side really struggled to get anything going in early stages of the second half. They failed to keep hold of the ball for long periods and every time they got forward, no threat was conveyed that troubled Fulham.

Just after the hour mark, things went from bad to worse for Spurs when the home side had a corner. The ball landed to Calvin Bassey who rattled the post only for the ball to fall to Muniz who tapped in a third demonstrating pure conviction from Marco Silva’s team.

Joao Palinha was unlucky not to make it 4-0 just minutes later. Substitute, Raul Jimenez was blocking Vicario’s line of sight resulting in Palinha’s fierce strike to be chalked off.

The confidence was oozing through the Fulham team in the second half.

Johnson had a big chance to reduce the deficit, but the Welshman could not convert. Then just a minute later Johnson set up Timo Werner and once again, Spurs cannot take their chance.

The game started to die out after the 75th minute. Spurs were starting to accept there was no way back whilst Fulham kept composed as they looked to see out the final 15 minutes and keep a much-needed clean sheet.

Harry Wilson saw a shot saved whilst Werner and Richarlison also tried but 3-0 seemed to be all she wrote. Bernd Leno had a quiet evening in the end. A toothless performance from Spurs whereas it was a wonderful display from Fulham.

Player of the match - Rodrigo Muniz:

The Brazilian striker was once again superb for Fulham. Scored his sixth and seventh goals of the season and took his chances really well, especially the first one. Was a constant threat till he was substituted.