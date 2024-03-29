Returning from international action, all eyes are back on the Premier League, and every game for all teams becomes more important than ever as we reach the final stretch.

Aston Villa will be frustrated with their 1-1 draw away to West Ham as they failed to capitalise and pull away from Tottenham as they had a freak, 3-0 loss, to Fulham.

They remain three points ahead of Spurs, although they have played one extra game so they cannot afford to be dropping points.

As for Wolves, they have been on great form having won four out of their last six Premier League matches. The most recent result was a 2-1 win over Fulham.

The Wanderers are ninth in the table and are definitely a silent contender for a Europa Conference League spot, only being a win away from West Ham in seventh, with a game spare.

Last time Wolves booked themselves in for European nights was in the 2019-2020 season, under manager Nuno Espirito Santo. They were knocked out by Sevilla 1-0 in the Quarter-Finals of the Europa League and Wolves fans will be dreaming of European nights again.

Team News

Aston Villa

Matty Cash is out injured for at least a couple of weeks after getting a hamstring injury playing for Poland on international duty.

It is possible that Jacob Ramsey could come back into the team after having an ankle problem, whilst John McGinn serves his second game of a three-match ban due to the red card he received against Tottenham.

Boubacar Kamara, Tyrone Mings, and Emiliano Buendia are all still injured as well.

Wolves

Matheus Cunha could potentially be back in the list of names for the team sheet as he has been out of action for the last six games with a hamstring injury.

Hwang Hee-Chan, Pedro Neto, Craig Dawson, and Jean-Ricner Bellegrade remain sidelined and give Gary O'Neil less flexibility for his upcoming team selection.

Likely Lineups

Aston Villa

Martinez; Konsa, Carlos, Torres, Moreno; Tielemans, Luiz, Bailey, Rogers; Diaby Watkins.

Wolves

Sa; Kilman, Bueno, Toti, Semedo, Ait-Nouri; Gomes, Doyle, Lemina; Sarabia, Fraser.

Key Players

The English striker has been one of the players of the season and even managed to get himself a call-up to the national team for his performances, and, with Harry Kane injured, Watkins got his second-ever start for England against Brazil.

The 28-year-old has 16 goals and 10 assists this season and is the only player in the league to accumulate double digits in both categories.

However, the number 11 has not scored in his last two Premier League matches and will need to get back on the scoresheet to help his team on Saturday. Before that Watkins had an impressive, seven goals and two assists in his previous six.

Wolves - Pablo Sarabia

The 32-year-old Spaniard has been heavily involved in the first team this season after being in and out of the squad last season. He joined for a fee of 5M Euros from PSG in January 2023 and is showing his quality this year.

With Pedro Neto's injury record, he has been a great replacement for him and also played alongside the Portuguese man when both fully fit. The winger has chipped in with three goals and six assists in 21 appearances.

He will definitely be the main threat for Wolves going forward and they will rely on him, due to the loss of Hee-Chan and Neto, to help his team and work his magic in order to get a positive result against Aston Villa.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The match is being played at Villa Park.

What time is kick-off?

The game will kick-off at 17:30 (GMT).

How can I watch?

You can watch the game live on the Sky Sports Premier League Channel for £17 a month.