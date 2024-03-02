Newcastle navigated what some expected to be a tricky fixture with ease, as they put three past a Wolves side who are now winless at St James' Park since 2018.

Wolves had looked to have enjoyed a better start in the game, but Newcastle capitalised on a counter-attack in the 14th minute, with Alexander Isak waiting at the far post to tap home from Bruno Guimaraes' deflected effort.

The visitors would soon live to rue a series of missed chances as, in the 33rd minute, a defensive mishap between Jose Sa and his defender enabled Anthony Gordon to double Newcastle's lead at a crucial point in the game.

The second half offered few thrills, with chances coming at a premium for both sides, but Tino Livramento was on hand in added time to offer one last moment of excitement for the home crowd as he tapped home to make it 3-0 after an astonishing solo run.

Story of the game

Eddie Howe made just one change to the side who won on penalties away to Blackburn Rovers during the week, with Sven Botman replacing Jamal Lascelles in the starting lineup.

There were four changes to the Wolves team who beat Brighton 1-0 on Wednesday, including Pedro Neto, who starts in place of the injured Hwang Hee-chan.

Headlines were also written as 15-year-old Wes Okoduwa was named on the Wolves bench for the first time.

The game got off to a slow and uneventful start, with both sides enjoying their fair share of possession, but it was Wolves who showed the most attacking intent in the early stages.

Despite the visitors showing the most promise in the opening minutes, it was Newcastle who found themselves ahead in the 14th minute as Isak tapped home after a clinical counter-attack.

The goal, as you might expect, gave Newcastle more control in the game, though Wolves continued to provide tests for the hosts' defence.

The biggest such threat came midway through the half as Toti Gomes rose for a near-free header from three yards out, but the Portuguese defender was unable to keep his effort on target and failed to challenge Martin Dubravka in the Newcastle goal.

The visitors were made to pay for their profligacy, however, as Newcastle doubled their lead in the 33rd minute as Gordon capitalised on a defensive error to double the hosts' lead.

The rest of the half played out with no real drama as Newcastle comfortably held on to their two-goal advantage, while the visitors never looked like seriously threatening goal themselves.

Second half

Wolves were forced into a double change at halftime, as goalkeeper Sa and Pedro Neto were unable to continue the game, with Daniel Bentley and Nathan Fraser replacing the duo.

The second half played out much like the first half had ended, with Newcastle carefully managing the game while Wolves tried desperately, to no avail, to get back into the contest.

The best chance of the half actually fell for the visitors, as Joe Willock managed to direct a flick-on goal-wards after a scintillating Newcastle attack, but Toti was present to excellently clear the ball off the line and deny the hosts of a third goal.

The rest of the game saw chances prove to be few and far between for the most part but, as it looked to be dragging towards a dull conclusion, a phenomenal solo goal sparked St James' Park into life one more time.

Livramento, who had only come on as a substitute in the 52nd minute, received a long ball and went on a dazzling solo run, skipping past three Wolves defenders as he cut into the box, before poking the ball beyond Bentley to put the game beyond any doubt in injury time.

The last few minutes went by without any further action, with Newcastle securing the three points as they climb to eighth in the Premier League, while Wolves stay tenth thanks to Chelsea dropping points as well.

Player of the match - Martin Dubravka

While Newcastle's attack will take the headlines after the game but, without Dubravka's performance in goal, it could have been a very different story.

He made two saves from inside the penalty area, which massively contributed to Newcastle keeping a clean sheet, as well as boasting a pass success rate of 78%, which is very impressive for a goalkeeper.