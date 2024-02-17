Both Luton Town and Manchester United have recently enjoyed a positive spell of form, whilst each side remain at the centre of two crucial battles in the Premier League this season.

Rob Edwards' men conceded a damaging blow in their bid for survival last weekend following a 3-1 defeat to Sheffield United at Kenilworth Road.

The Hatters had gone unbeaten in six in all competitions before the loss (including a 4-0 win over Brighton), though they have only won once in their last five league games.

Luton celebrating at Newcastle. (Photo by Matt McNulty via Getty Images)

They will have another chance to shock the world when giants Man United come to town, having already picked points off Newcastle United and Liverpool at home.

Erik ten Hag, perhaps rightly, has labelled the trip on Sunday as a 'test of character' as his side look for a fourth consecutive league win.

An impressive, albeit scrappy, 2-1 win at Villa Park saw the Red Devils close the gap on Aston Villa and Tottenham, though Luton will provide an intriguing test this weekend.

Team News

Luton Town

The Luton faithful will be pleased to know Edwards will have more or less the same selection that he had in Sheffield, though with a timely addition.

Former Man United defender Teden Mengi will be available after recovering from a brief ankle injury that saw him miss out last weekend.

Mads Anderson and Marvelous Nakamba remain out.

Manchester United

It will be a race against time as to whether Ten Hag will have Luke Shaw available, after the full back was absent in the second half at Villa Park due to 'precautionary' measures.

(Photo by James Baylis/AMA via Getty Images)

The Dutchman is 'positive' he will be available though Shaw is 'doubtful', potentially leaving a tricky decision to make for the United boss.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka's progress has slowed due to another setback in training, whilst Mason Mount and Tyrell Malacia will remain out for 'some weeks.'

Likely Lineups

Luton Town

Kaminski, Bell, Osho, Mengi, Doughty, Ogbene, Lokonga, Barkley, Morris (c), Clark, Adebayo

Manchester United

Onana, Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Shaw, Casemiro, Mainoo, Fernandes (c), Garnacho, Rashford, Hojlund

Key Players

Luton Town - Ross Barkley

A few years of absence for the former Everton and Chelsea midfielder may have raised questions when he returned to the Premier League for newly promoted Luton.

Many had tipped the side from Bedfordshire to return to the Championship in swift fashion, though Ross Barkley looks to have other ideas.

(Photo by Richard Callis/Eurasia Sport Images via Getty Images)

Three goal contributions in his last three appearances has seen Barkley come to the fore at the front end of the pitch, though it may be another attribute that Edwards values in his midfielder.

His vast experience in England's premier competition has notably provided this Luton side with composure and confidence, and is one of two in the squad with multiple seasons in the Premier League.

Meanwhile his obvious quality in possession has proved to be a difference maker, his performance at Newcastle a prime example, giving something for Man United to think about.

Manchester United - Diogo Dalot

Though a slow burner, the Portuguese fullback has been superb for the Red Devils this season. Jose Mourinho called it all along, and predicted Diogo Dalot could hold the position for a decade.

Half way there, Dalot has shown inconsistency, though he has come into his own under Ten Hag. His versatility a notable attribute, whilst his ability to invert has opened eyes.

Dalot in action at Villa Park. (Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside via Getty Images)

He has certainly gained the trust from his manager, where there was a time where Wan-Bissaka had relegated him to the bench.

Dalot's quality cannot be ignored, his capacity to link play, drop into midfield and drive with the ball provides Ten Hag with a unique profile.

Placed with more responsibility, Dalot has taken it on in stride, and the onus may be on the fullback to be that spare man in a tight pitch at Kenilworth Road.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

It will be a bumper atmosphere with the game set to take place at Kenilworth Road.

What time is kick-off?

The game is scheduled to get underway at 16:30 PM BST on Sunday.

How can I watch?

This intriguing contest will be live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Premier League.