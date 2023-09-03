Four things we learnt from Liverpool's imposing victory over Aston Villa

Liverpool hosted Aston Villa at Anfield as the Reds secured their third win on the bounce.

Summer signing Dominik Szoboszlai opened the scoring as the ball fell to the Hungarian outside the area who fired his effort straight past Emiliano Martinez.

Just under 20 minutes later the hosts extended their lead as Trent Alexander-Arnold lifted a brilliant pass which landed straight at the feet of Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian found Darwin Nunez who struck the post but the ball ricocheted off Matty Cash who conceded an own goal.

Nunez came close to getting himself on the scoresheet once again just before half time as he seen his effort rattle the crossbar after picking up the ball from Villa's failed attempts to catch Salah offside.

It was all Liverpool inside the opening forty-five minutes as Unai Emery's side struggled to cause any clear danger for the hosts.

Matty Cash came close to pulling level with a header at the back post, but Alisson Becker did well to push this out of play.

Just minutes later Darwin Nunez had a free header as Salah played a fine ball across the face of goal which ultimately went wide.

Jurgen Klopp's side showed no signs of slowing down and looked hungry for more goals.

Mohamed Salah got himself onto the scoresheet after Andy Robertson's corner is flicked on by Nunez and met by Egyptian at the back post for an easy tap in securing the victory.

A perfect day for Liverpool

It was three goals and three points for Liverpool today in a game that many would have predicted to have been a lot closer.

It is clear to see the quality that Unai Emery's Villa posses, however their trip to Anfield was not their clearest display.

Klopp's men were left unscathed, keeping their first clean sheet of the season despite the absence of club captain, Virgil Van Dijk, serving a suspension after the red card at St James' Park.

Every department of Liverpool's team was solid. The incoming Joe Gomez and Joel Matip both enjoyed solid defensive showings keeping Villa's charismatic attack quiet.

Captain Trent Alexander-Arnold also enjoyed a great game, notching an assist with five chances created and six recoveries capping off a brilliant display.

The Reds new look midfield also ran the show with Dominik Szoboszlai continuing to stand out and prove to look a real fine coup for Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool players celebrate vs Aston Villa (Image by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Mohamed Salah continued to look sharp and returned to the scoresheet today.

Rewarded a start after his clinical brace against Newcastle, Darwin Nunez was quite unlucky not to bag himself a goal, although he did assist Salah and was a nuisance for the Villa backline with brilliant work rate throughout.

This win moves Liverpool into 3rd spot in the table after four games, still unbeaten and looking better each week.

Stellar Szoboszlai

New midfield man, Dominik Szoboszlai, grabbed his first goal in red scoring the opener after just three minutes.

It was a sublime strike from just outside the area as the corner ball found him and his first time effort was rocketed past the Argentine Martinez.

The Hungarian has looked to be a powerhouse in Liverpool's new look midfield this season and has settled in very well; Today's goal was well deserved.

Szoboszlai gets his first goal in red (Image by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Aside from the goal, Szoboszlai enjoyed a first-rate passing display, controlling the midfield with a 92% pass accuracy rate and with two chances created.

Aside from his offensive capabilities, the former Leipzig man also showcased some defensive skill with six recoveries of the ball and three duels won.

Villa looked unthreatening

Aston Villa have a lot of quality in their side, and have recruited well in the summer.

Manager Unai Emery has transformed this side and it is easily one of the more exciting projects in the league, however, they did not look dangerous at all today in Merseyside.

The Villans have enjoyed a rollercoaster start to the season after suffering a heavy loss on opening day away to Newcastle, but also securing a high scoring win over Everton and a solid victory over Burnley.

Joe Gomez and Moussa Diaby battle for the ball (Image by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Emery's side, however, seem to capitulate when tested against tough opposition.

The heavy loss at St James Park and a disappointing performance at Anfield means they must do better when tested against tougher opposition if they are to cement themselves in the race for European football spots.

Diaby the bright spark

Although not finding himself on the scoresheet and suffering a relatively quiet day, it was clear to see that Moussa Diaby was a glimmer of hope in the away side.

The former Bayer Leverkusen star did showcase his explosive pace at times today, and his nifty footwork to get away from trouble, but the Reds excellent defensive showing meant that he had a tough afternoon.

Moussa Diaby in action at Anfield (Image by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Diaby was the composer of a dangerous chance towards the latter stages of the game delivering a threatening low cross into Liverpool's box, but unfortunately for him no one could get on the end of it.

The Frenchman has scored two goals and grabbed one assist in his opening four games for Villa, a fair return for a new signing to a foreign league and there is no doubt he will be in for a promising campaign.