Newcastle scored three against Wolves in what turned out to be an easy afternoon for Eddie Howe’s side at St. James’ Park.

The Magpies had not won a Premier League match at home since December 16 as Wolves came into the game unbeaten in their previous six away games across all competitions.

Goals from Alexander Isak, Anthony Gordon and Tino Livramento lifted Newcastle to the win as they move above Wolves into eighth position in the Premier League, the visitors slipped down to 10th.

The Player Ratings for the game:

Newcastle

George Wood Photo by:

Martin Dubravka - 7

Dubravka made three saves in the game, the most notable being denying Pablo Sarabia’s close-range volleyed effort at his near post.

Dan Burn - 7

The left-back returned to the starting lineup after being dropped last time out against Arsenal, and he repaid the faith from his manager.

Sven Botman - 7

Another good performance from a Newcastle defender part of the back five that contributed to a clean sheet. After a fitness test to determine his availability before the game, the Dutch centre-back played an efficient 96 minutes.

Fabian Schar - 8

A clean sheet and an assist for the Swiss defender. Schar assisted the final goal as Livramento latched onto Schar’s long-range pass who scored a fantastic goal.

Kieran Trippier - 6

It was not one of Trippier’s best games in a Newcastle shirt. The England international struggled to have an impact on the game, being withdrawn from the game in the 52nd minute.

Bruno Guimaraes - 8

I highlighted the Brazilian as a key player for Newcastle before the game. No player made more key passes than Guimaraes in the game. Another controlling performance from the reliable midfielder.

Joe Willock - 7

Willock started his first league game since November 11. The Englishman had a headed attempt cleared off the line that had beaten Dan Bentley in the Wolves goal.

Sean Longstaff - 7

A quiet but efficient game for Longstaff. He led his team for most successful tackles, more things done right than wrong for the midfielder.

Jacob Murphy - 6

The most notable impact Murphy had on the game was the cross put into the Wolves box that ended in Gordon scoring the second goal. However, Murphy mostly had a quiet afternoon.

Anthony Gordon - 8

One shot, one goal for Gordon. A very solid performance from the winger who without a doubt was Newcastle’s biggest threat going forward throughout the afternoon.

Photo by: Stu Forster

Alexander Isak - 7

Despite getting himself on the scoresheet, Isak had a fairly average game, with the fewest touches from any starting player.

Substitutes

Tino Livramento - 7

A very good substitute appearance from Livramento, filling in for Trippier for almost the whole of the second half. The defender scored a great goal after a mazy run, to seal the three points in the 92nd minute.

Harvey Barnes - 6

Only on the pitch for 20 minutes, the winger had no real impact on the game, happy to help his team see the win out.

Miguel Almiron - 6

Again, a 20-minute cameo for the Paraguayan who also failed to impact the game.

Lewis Miley - 6

A 70th-minute substitute who again had no impact on the game, just to help defensively.

Elliot Anderson - N/A

Did not have enough time on the pitch for a player rating.

Wolves

Photo by: Visionhaus

Jose Sa - 5

A poor afternoon for the Wolves number one, at fault for the second goal before being withdrawn at half-time through injury.

Max Kilman - 6

Partly at fault for the second goal as well as Sa, the Englishman failed to show his impressive defensive attributes.

Craig Dawson - 6

Dawson had a subpar game after being constantly dragged outside his comfort area of defending his box, Isak identified this as a weakness and exploited this area well throughout the game.

Toti Gomes - 6

The best out of the three Wolves defenders, however after conceding three goals no defender can come away with their head held too high. Toti also cleared Willock's headed effort off the line.

Nelson Semedo - 7

Despite conceding three goals, Semedo was arguably Wolves’ best player, showing willingness to get forward down the right flank.

Photo by: Oli Scarff

Rayan Ait-Nouri - 6

As Wolves were without Hwang Hee-Chan and Matheus Cunha, Ait Nouri became one of Wolves’ biggest threats going forward, however, the wing-back struggled going forward, being dispossessed four times, the most in the game.

Mario Lemina - 6

Lemina led his team for most tackles won in the game and was one of Wolves’ better players, before being substituted with just 10 minutes of the 90 to go.

Tommy Doyle - 6

Coming in for the injured Joao Gomes, Doyle struggled to fill the big boots, despite racking up a whopping 106 touches, the most in the game.

Pablo Sarabia - 6

The Spaniard attempted the most shots from a Wolves player with four, going closest with an effort saved at Dubravka’s near post.

Pedro Neto - 6

Not a pleasant afternoon for Neto, the game was already not going his way, and then picked up a slight knock before half-time which led to Gary O’Neil taking him off at the break.

Jean-Ricner Bellegarde - 6

Playing out of position due to injuries in the Wolves squad, Bellegarde was always struggling throughout the game to look dangerous going forward.

Substitutes

Nathan Fraser - 6

Replacing Neto at half-time, the young striker never seemed likely to pull a goal back for Wolves, however, a low effort saved by Dubravka was the closest he came.

Daniel Bentley - 6

The second-choice goalkeeper had little to do other than make one save and concede the third goal.

Hugo Bueno - 6

Bueno had very little impact on the game from the substitute bench.

Boubacar Traore and Tawanda Chirewa - N/A

Both were not on the pitch for enough time for a player rating.