Nottingham Forest vs Fulham: Premier League Preview, Gameweek 31, 2024

Both Nottingham Forest and Fulham secured promotion from the EFL Championship two seasons ago. However, only one team is in danger of returning to the second tier of England’s football pyramid next season.

With Fulham’s yo-yo status over the past decade and the money spent by Forest in the weeks leading up to their first season back in the Premier League after 23 years, you would expect the Cottagers to be the ones in a relegation battle.

However, in the two seasons that have followed, Fulham have been far from any relegation threat. Meanwhile, Forest currently lie in 17th place after finishing 16th last season.

Fulham currently sit in 12th place, just four points behind Newcastle United in eighth. A win over Forest would keep them firmly in contention for a European place. Depending on results this week, they could move just six points off Manchester United in sixth.

Forest can only look at Fulham’s situation with envy, currently just outside of the relegation zone on goal difference. They could have been a lot higher, had they not been a victim of the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules, with a four-point deduction earlier this season. Based on results, a win on Tuesday could see them leapfrog 16th place Everton, but a loss could see them move down to 18th and, just a point clear of second from bottom Burnley.

Team News

Nuno Tavares and Gabriel Montiel are all but certain to be missing for the Reds. However, the hosts may be able to welcome defender Wily Boly back to the matchday squad, subject to a fitness test.

eaLONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 02: Willy Boly of Nottingham Forest during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Nottingham Forest at Stamford Bridge on September 02, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images)

Taiwo Awoniyi remains out, Chris Wood is likely to remain as the club’s starting striker.

Fulham have no major injury concerns, although Rodrigo Muniz is still “not 100 percent” fit after sustaining an ankle injury during the international break.

Likely Lineups

Sels; Williams, Felipe, Murillo, Toffolo; Sangaré, Yates; Hudson-Odoi, Gibbs-White, Elanga; Wood.

Leno; Castagne, Adarabioyo, Bassey, Robinson; Palhinha, Reed; Iwobi, Pereira, Willian; Muniz

Key Players

Nottingham Forest: Morgan Gibbs-White

Gibbs-White has once again been a key cog in this Forest team. While the Reds have not had much to shout about on the pitch this campaign, the 24-year-old has been instrumental to keeping their survival hopes alive, with three goals and six assists.

Morgan Gibbs-White of Nottingham Forest is gesturing during the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace at the City Ground in Nottingham, on March 30, 2024. (Photo by MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

It is unclear whether Gibbs-White will remain a Forest player past the summer, with Tottenham heavily linked for a reported sum of £50 million. Even if these are his final nine games for the club, he will no doubt give his all to help this team beat the drop.

Gibbs-White' birth certificate may say he is 24-years old, but he has the confidence of a 28-year old at the peak of his powers. Whilst he may wind up opposition fans at times, you cannot hide his talent.

Capable of playing in multiple positions, his best position is as a ten, going forward with effect whilst also creating opportunities for other. He will be a real worry for a leaky Fulham defence.

Fulham: Rodrigo Muniz

There are not many strikers in the Premier League in better form than Muniz. Fulham’s 22-year-old Brazilian has eight Premier League goals this season, and they have all come in his last eight games, including doubles against Tottenham and Bournemouth. He has truly filled the definition of a talisman, which so many Premier League clubs lack.

Muniz's form only took an upward spiral at the turn of the year when he earned himself a regular starting spot in Marco Silva's side, which he hasn't looked back on. Should a European place be where Fulham want to end their season, he will have to continue his impressive goal-scoring form.

SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND - MARCH 30: Rodrigo Muniz of Fulham celebrates scoring his team's third goal during the Premier League match between Sheffield United and Fulham FC at Bramall Lane on March 30, 2024 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

Forest are the hosts for this one, with the match taking place at their home ground, the City Ground.

What time is kick-off?

This game is scheduled to get underway at 7:30 PM BST on Tuesday.

How can I watch?

This game will be televised on TNT Sports.