Nottingham Forest vs Fulham: Premier League Preview, Gameweek 31, 2024

Both Nottingham Forest and Fulham secured promotion from the EFL Championship two seasons ago. However, only one team is in danger of returning to the second tier of England’s football pyramid next season.
With Fulham’s yo-yo status over the past decade and the money spent by Forest in the weeks leading up to their first season back in the Premier League after 23 years, you would expect the Cottagers to be the ones in a relegation battle.
However, in the two seasons that have followed, Fulham have been far from any relegation threat. Meanwhile, Forest currently lie in 17th place after finishing 16th last season.
Fulham currently sit in 12th place, just four points behind Newcastle United in eighth. A win over Forest would keep them firmly in contention for a European place. Depending on results this week, they could move just six points off Manchester United in sixth.
Forest can only look at Fulham’s situation with envy, currently just outside of the relegation zone on goal difference. They could have been a lot higher, had they not been a victim of the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules, with a four-point deduction earlier this season. Based on results, a win on Tuesday could see them leapfrog 16th place Everton, but a loss could see them move down to 18th and, just a point clear of second from bottom Burnley.
-
Team News
Nottingham Forest
Nuno Tavares and Gabriel Montiel are all but certain to be missing for the Reds. However, the hosts may be able to welcome defender Wily Boly back to the matchday squad, subject to a fitness test.
Taiwo Awoniyi remains out, Chris Wood is likely to remain as the club’s starting striker.
Fulham
Fulham have no major injury concerns, although Rodrigo Muniz is still “not 100 percent” fit after sustaining an ankle injury during the international break.
-
Likely Lineups
Nottingham Forest
Sels; Williams, Felipe, Murillo, Toffolo; Sangaré, Yates; Hudson-Odoi, Gibbs-White, Elanga; Wood.
Fulham
Leno; Castagne, Adarabioyo, Bassey, Robinson; Palhinha, Reed; Iwobi, Pereira, Willian; Muniz
-
Key Players
Nottingham Forest: Morgan Gibbs-White
Gibbs-White has once again been a key cog in this Forest team. While the Reds have not had much to shout about on the pitch this campaign, the 24-year-old has been instrumental to keeping their survival hopes alive, with three goals and six assists.
It is unclear whether Gibbs-White will remain a Forest player past the summer, with Tottenham heavily linked for a reported sum of £50 million. Even if these are his final nine games for the club, he will no doubt give his all to help this team beat the drop.
Gibbs-White' birth certificate may say he is 24-years old, but he has the confidence of a 28-year old at the peak of his powers. Whilst he may wind up opposition fans at times, you cannot hide his talent.
Capable of playing in multiple positions, his best position is as a ten, going forward with effect whilst also creating opportunities for other. He will be a real worry for a leaky Fulham defence.
Fulham: Rodrigo Muniz
There are not many strikers in the Premier League in better form than Muniz. Fulham’s 22-year-old Brazilian has eight Premier League goals this season, and they have all come in his last eight games, including doubles against Tottenham and Bournemouth. He has truly filled the definition of a talisman, which so many Premier League clubs lack.
Muniz's form only took an upward spiral at the turn of the year when he earned himself a regular starting spot in Marco Silva's side, which he hasn't looked back on. Should a European place be where Fulham want to end their season, he will have to continue his impressive goal-scoring form.
-
Match Details
Where is the game being played?
Forest are the hosts for this one, with the match taking place at their home ground, the City Ground.
What time is kick-off?
This game is scheduled to get underway at 7:30 PM BST on Tuesday.
How can I watch?
This game will be televised on TNT Sports.