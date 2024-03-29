Crystal Palace go in search of a huge three points in their quest for Premier League survival as the club makes the trip to face Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

The Eagles hold the most advantageous position in the fight to retain their top-flight status, sitting eight points above the drop zone heading into this fixture, but it remains a real possibility that Oliver Glasner's side get dragged into the battle as the season draws to a close.

A win will prove crucial and set an important foundation heading into the final stretch of fixtures, but to achieve the feat they must end a nine-game winless run away from Selhurst Park, one that dates back to the start of November, against a club that they've failed to beat in their previous six encounters.

The atmosphere at the City Ground will be ferocious; a concoction of white hot rage, brought on by the club's four-point deduction for breaching Premier League Profit and Sustainability rules, which has seen them slip below Luton Town into 18th-place, an against-all-odds attitude, and a desire to win that could prove to be the catalyst to immediately regain most of what was confiscated from them.

However, the hosts' record against those that are in amongst the fight will be grim reading for the Garibaldi faithful. Since their win over Sheffield United in August, Forest have failed to win in their seven matches against teams ranked 14th and below heading into this weekend, including a 0-0 draw at Selhurst Park in the reverse fixture.

Palace, on the other hand, boast 12 points from their last five fixtures against the aforementioned opponents, and will be set on adding to the tally against a side that have conceded three game-defining goals after the 88th-minute in their of their last four matches.

Team News

Nottingham Forest

Nuno Espirito Santo will be able to count upon top scorer Chris Wood this weekend after mild concerns over the centre-forward's fitness.

It comes as in good time for the head coach following the news of a 'serious' setback for Taiwo Awoniyi in his recovery from a muscle problem. There is no timeframe on the Nigerian's return but it is hoped that he will feature again this season.

Awoniyi joins compatriot Ola Aina (unknown) on the sidelines after the full-back injured himself during Nigeria's run to the Africa Cup of Nations final last month. Fellow full-backs Nuno Tavares (hamstring) and Gonzalo Montiel (hamstring) are also unavailable for selection, in addition to centre-back Willy Boly (muscle).

Crystal Palace

Glasner will have his hand forced this weekend as a key player has been dealt a season-ending blow during the international break.

Goalkeeper Sam Johnstone underwent surgery this week after sustaining an elbow injury in England training and will miss the rest of the season, including this summer's European Championship. Dean Henderson will deputise in his absence.

The rest of the Eagles injury list remains long but there are positive signs: Michael Olise returned to team training this week for the first time since injuring his hamstring against Brighton & Hove Albion in February. However, he will not be involved.

Jersurun Rak-Sakyi was also back on the pitches at Copers Cope as he nears a full recovery from a hamstring problem, but this fixture comes too early for him. Matheus Franca is expected to be involved after a groin issues kept him out of the draw against Luton Town, while Glasner confirms Jeffrey Schlupp will be back in the squad.

Centre-backs Marc Guehi (knee) and Rob Holding (ankle) remain long-term absentee after respective surgeries; Cheick Doucoure (achilles) continues his rehabilitation and is expected to be the latest returnee on the list.

Predicted Line-ups

Nottingham Forest

Sels; Williams, Felipe, Murillo, Toffolo; Yates, Sangare; Elanga, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Wood.

Crystal Palace

Henderson; Ward, Andersen, Richards; Munoz, Lerma, Wharton, Mitchell; Ayew, Mateta, Eze.

Key Players

Nottingham Forest: Morgan Gibbs-White

Nuno is blessed with a plethora of exciting attacking options and he will be hopeful that the chemistry is flowing on Saturday afternoon.

At the heart of their attack will be Gibbs-White. The 24-year-old is what makes the team tick and he is an important component in Forest's threat in transition. A technically gifted player, the midfielder has the capability of gliding past opponents before putting a team-mate into an advantageous position with his vast passing range.

He is as effective in defence, too, as he is often seen making lung-busting runs to provide cover before retrieving the ball and moving it in the opposition direction. Often fuelled by the atmosphere at City Ground, Gibbs-White will provide a high-octane performance that will cause a number of problems.

With a Crystal Palace now a team looking to play on the front-foot, the former England Under-21 international will be key in catching them in transition and exploiting gaps in their defence. While he only has three goals and five assists in the league this season, he is more than capable of having a game-defining impact.

Crystal Palace: Daniel Munoz

The Colombian right-back has hit the ground running since his £8.5 million move from Genk in January and has been an ever-present in Glasner's team.

An industrious presence on the right, Munoz has offered Crystal Palace a different attacking dimension since his arrival and is a perfect fit for the new head coach's system. The 27-year-old is aggressive in his approach and has a good reading of the game as he intercepts passes before driving team team forward.

His tenacity was rewarded against Luton before the international break as he capitalised on a defensive mix-up to register his first Premier League assist, while his willingness to get forward saw him score his first international goal last week with an acrobatic effort against Spain in a friendly at the London Stadium.

Forest have a number of defensive absentees and Munoz will have an important role in exploiting any weaknesses with his attacking know-how. Before switching Limburg for south London, Munoz had registered seven goals and three assists in all competitions this season.

Match Information

Where is the game being played?

City Ground, Nottingham.

What time is kick-off?

Kick off at 15:00 (GMT) on Saturday, 30 March, 2024.

How can I watch?

This fixture is not being broadcasted live in the United Kingdom.