Liverpool 2-1 Brighton: Post-Match Player Ratings

Liverpool remained top of the Premier League table as they outfought Brighton and Hove Albion for a deserved 2-1 win at Anfield.

In a contest where much of the initial talk concerned the two managers rather than those out on the pitch, the quality of play was more than good enough to steal the headlines away.

Mohamed Salah recorded a personal record of 12 shots in a single Premier League game to lead Liverpool’s relentless attack, while Danny Welbeck scored an excellent early goal and ran tirelessly for Brighton as their threat gradually faded.

With the three points staying at Anfield as expected but the Seagulls rueing the fine margins that could have got them a point, there was much to dissect from both teams’ performances.

Caoimhín Kelleher – 7

Still deputising for Alisson, Kelleher has done superbly ever since starting his run in the side in early February.

He extended his own unbeaten run in the Premier League this season to eight matches in this appearance, and was controlled and measured in a match where Liverpool needed exactly that.

With two saves, he did all that was asked of him after Welbeck’s early goal thundered past him.

Conor Bradley – 7

The young Northern Irishman struggled early on as Simon Adingra was rinsing him out wide, but as the game went on, Bradley grew in confidence and impact.

The fact he dominated his battle in the second half was a key factor in Liverpool’s growing control, as he offered far more of the offensive talent he has rapidly become known for in just a handful of first-team appearances.

Virgil van Dijk – 6

A rare game where the Liverpool captain was rocked by some tricky moments and was not the outstanding member of his side’s backline.

Van Dijk was exposed for the early goal and found Brighton’s attacking style tricky to contain as it strayed away from the man-to-man defending he revels in.

Nonetheless, he was in control by the late stages and calmed the team well.

Jarell Quansah – 6

Like van Dijk, did not cover himself in glory just two minutes into the match, but did improve as things went on.

Quansah’s performances have marked him out as one of the most promising young centre-backs in the Premier League, and though he has not had major media attention so far, his set of physical and technical skills should set him up for a fantastic Liverpool career.

Joe Gomez – 6

While many on Merseyside are singing Gomez’s praises of late, his shift to left-back did not fully convince in the latest international break for England.

He remained acceptable without being outstanding in this contest, not being overly troubled by Tariq Lamptey but not making a telling difference in the final third either.

Wataru Endō – 6

This was not a great contest in which to be a defensive midfielder, to be honest.

The first half saw the game take on more of a basketball feel, with patient passing football eschewed in favour of Liverpool’s more destructive, rocket-fuelled style.

Endō was bypassed by this, of course, but scrapped away where he could and ended up on the right side of the result.

Alexis Mac Allister – 8

Mac Allister had plenty of attention on him, with the narratives plentiful if he made the difference, and ultimately it panned out exactly as the headline writers wished.

The Argentine’s neat through ball to Salah was exquisite as it sealed the direction of the points, and his general play elsewhere – combative and creative – was a joy to watch as well.

Dominik Szoboszlai – 7

It can go unspoken, but the manner in which Szoboszlai has so quickly inhabited Jürgen Klopp’s style at Liverpool has been hugely impressive.

His fitness and bite has seen him thrive where the likes of Naby Keïta, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Thiago have struggled to succeed Georginio Wijnaldum in midfield, and his directness helped the Reds maintain their potency in this match.

Mohamed Salah – 9

Quite simply the standout player at Anfield, as he has been so often in his seven years on Merseyside.

Whether it was latching onto through balls or playing in tight triangles, the Egyptian excelled and was a constant pest for Brighton’s defence to deal with.

His finish to seal the points was delightful too, with all the guile we expect of him.

Darwin Núñez – 8

The Uruguayan will never have the same breezy style that Erling Haaland possesses, but little does that matter in games like these.

His willingness to scrap for every chance and bash defenders around was exactly the right approach to challenge Brighton’s physical centre-back pair, and on another day, he could have been on the scoresheet as he stabbed an effort on goal while sat on his bum in the box.

Luis Díaz – 8

A lovely finish for Liverpool’s equaliser and a key contributor to Liverpool’s hard-fought win.

Díaz was electric at the Amex earlier in the season and was dangerous again on this occasion, with his slipperiness and smart touches frustrating Joël Veltman on the right of Brighton’s backline, and almost earning him a second goal – with only the offside flag denying him.

Substitutes:

Harvey Elliott – 6

Not a decisive factor in the win, but a more than suitable replacement for Núñez as he kept the energy in Brighton’s half and tightened things up.

Cody Gakpo – N/A

Introduced in the 89th minute, on a rare afternoon when he was unimportant.

Ryan Gravenberch – N/A

Brought on for the final moments as his ranginess proved useful.

Bart Verbruggen – 8

There was nothing the Dutchman could do about either of Liverpool’s goals, and he played magnificently otherwise.

He claimed several crosses, remained calm to save a number of efforts as Liverpool streaked away, and avoided the risky passing at the back that the hosts would have feasted on.

All in all, a solid outing that underlined Verbruggen’s claims to be number one.

Joël Veltman – 6

The conundrum around Veltman continues.

The Dutchman has been a fan favourite throughout his five years in Sussex, but through injury and Roberto De Zerbi’s preference for more explosive full-backs, he has fallen somewhat out of favour.

He kept Díaz quieter than Salah on this occasion, but that was not saying much.

Jan Paul van Hecke – 6

When the third Dutchman in Brighton’s defence is on form – hurtling through challenges and breaking the lines – he is unplayable.

He never got the chance to exhibit these skills at Anfield, being limited to just 61 passes, and had his hands full with Núñez in a less satisfactory performance.

Lewis Dunk – 7

One of Brighton’s busiest players, responding to the critics of his recent England performances in fine style.

He may have been a little too keen to stop Mac Allister from shooting to open space for the decisive through ball to Salah, but it was not just Dunk to blame for that goal.

Pervis Estupiñán – 6

Curiously low on impact once again, as questions of the hamstring issues he faced earlier this season still affecting him persist.

He was tasked with containing Salah and because of this never got the chance to break forward, but his defensive work was a little slow too. While Simon Adingra helped him out at times, he rarely assisted the Ivorian.

Pascal Gross – 6

Kicked around somewhat and spent much of his afternoon doing the same to Liverpool’s midfielders.

Was harshly booked when Mac Allister’s foot met his in mid-air, and was nullified by the hosts who knew where to divert his attentions.

Carlos Baleba – 7

Highly promising in parts, and well-suited to the style of the contest as he was in the 2-2 these sides played out earlier this season.

He won all three of his tackles and played 91 per cent of his passes to a teammate, while also threatening with bursting runs through midfield.

For only his third full 90-minute match of the season, it more than justified more time in the side.

Tariq Lamptey – 6

Was bullied by the Liverpool defence and never really made an attacking impact in the match, despite being trusted to play further forward than De Zerbi’s line-up first suggested.

He was an out-and-out winger rather than a wing-back, and while he offered more protection than playing a more orthodox forward would, he did not make a telling impact on the game.

Jakub Moder – 7

Impressive at times, with a performance that typified his key skills.

He was a physical nuisance for the Liverpool defence and showed his tidy footwork by beating players with roulettes and burst of pace, but he is not, at the end of the day, an attacking midfielder.

Deputised for more creative players in a reasonable fashion, however.

Simon Adingra – 7

Electric in the game’s first 30 minutes, galloping away on the left wing with glorious ease.

It was fascinating to see the Ivorian on the left rather than the right, recapturing his best form after starring for his country on that flank in this year’s Africa Cup of Nations.

He did fade as Brighton lost control and was eventually hauled off.

Danny Welbeck – 9

Spearheaded Brighton’s attack all afternoon, and did a fine job when asked to do so much of the work alone.

The former England international showed all his experience as he took his goal superbly, and was unlucky to fire into the side-netting twice as he exposed the space in behind Liverpool’s defence.

Along with Verbruggen, he was Brighton’s best player on the day.

Substitutes:

Facundo Buonanotte – 5

Was given 20 minutes to make a difference but struggled to duly influence the game after Salah’s goal.

Only got 14 touches of the ball as Brighton struggled to muster a comeback.

Evan Ferguson – 4

Much like Buonanotte, the Irishman was a stranger to this match, brought on when things were slipping out of Brighton’s clutches.

Only had one touch after coming on in the 83rd minute.

Adam Lallana – 5

Could have snatched a late equaliser for Brighton to complete an astounding fairytale story, but missed by mere inches after popping up into the ideal position.

Valentín Barco – N/A

Was bizarrely introduced in added time and lost the ball out wide.