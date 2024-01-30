Nottingham Forest were beaten on home turf by Arsenal as Mikel Arteta's men move to second in the table.

After a goalless first half that the Gunners had dominated, Gabriel Jesus and Bukayo Saka gave the visitors a two goal cushion heading into the final 20 minutes of the game.

Taiwo Awoniyi halved the deficit for the Reds, in the dying minutes, but the hosts couldn't find their way back despite their flurry of stoppage time attempts.

Story of the Match

Nuno Espírito Santo made three changes to the Forest side that drew 0-0 to Bristol City in the FA Cup.

Neco Williams, Harry Toffolo and Morgan Gibbs-White replaced Ryan Yates, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Nuno Tavares, the Arsenal loanee unable to play against his parent club.

Injured trio Awoniyi, Anthony Elanga and Felipe all featured on the bench for the Reds.

Gabriel Martinelli and Emile Smith-Rowe both earned starts for the Gunners, replacing Leandro Trossard and Kai Havertz, the only two changes since Arteta's men beat Crystal Palace 5-0 last time out.

Martinelli clinched two stoppage time goals against the Eagles.

A chilly night on the banks of the River Trent set the scene for what was a significant fixture for both sides; albeit at opposite ends of the table.

Arsenal enjoyed much of the possession early on, and forged the first chance of the game.

Smith Rowe's darting run into the box saw him in a breadth of space.

His low driven cross from the left looked to find Jesus, Forest centre half Murillo cut across and cleared well for an Arsenal corner.

Chris Wood looked to have the first chance for Forest, he had Gonzalo Montiel overlapping to his right but opted for the solo effort from the edge of the box that was cut out by an outstretched Oleksandr Zinchenko and cleared.

In the 26th minute, Arteta's men hit on the break, Martinelli's cross looked certain to find Saka on the edge of the box. A last ditch, sliding interception made sure the danger was averted.

Minutes later, following a profusion of Arsenal pressure, Smith-Rowe's ambitious effort 20 yards from goal travelled high and wide in front of the Trent End.

The Gunners grew into the half, with a majority of the play in the hosts' final third, and on numerous occasions scaring the Reds, pinballing the ball around their penalty area.

Forest's closest chance of the first half fell to Danilo in the 42nd minute.

The Brazilian's effort from at least 25 yards was rising and travelled over the woodwork.

Sake's effort in a goalmouth scramble almost broke the deadlock, it was Murillo, again, who came to the rescue for the hosts, making the crucial block in the 6-yard-box.

In the dying seconds of the half, Jesus saw his header at the far post denied by the Reds' stopper Matt Turner, ensuring the sides went in level following a half dominated by Arsenal, yet defended well by Forest; their low block had been effective thus far.

Espirito Santo made one change to his side at half-time, Awoniyi made his first feature since injury, replacing Wood.

The first five minutes of the second half were end-to-end, but neither side could mould any clear-cut opportunities from their early breaks.

Williams' header on the penalty spot forced David Raya into his first stop of the evening.

Arsenal responded rapidly, however, as Saka's deflected effort was pushed away by Turner.

As the Gunners increased the pressure, they played the ball around the Forest penalty area and Jesus fired off the post from point-blank range, the reverberations allowed the hosts to breath a sigh of relief.

Hudson-Odoi replaced Nicolás Domínguez in the 64th minute, as the hosts looked to bolster their attack.

It was a matter of seconds after the change that Jesus was picked out by a quick throw in. He charged forward and from a nigh on impossible angle, put the ball through Turner's legs at his near post, leaving the US international frustrated against his former club.

On 71 minutes, Arteta decided to swap Havertz for Smith-Rowe and Forest brought off Orel Mangala in the middle of the park, to be replaced by Ryan Yates.

The Gunners' second goal brought a sense of deja-vu, again coming less than a minute after a Forest substitution.

Montiel handed possession away, allowing the visitors to break forward, Jesus sprayed the ball out to Saka on the right hand side of the box.

The forwards' low strike flew across goal, and rippled the net to double the visitors' lead.

Three changes were made in the 78th minute. Jesus and Martinelli made way for Eddie Nketiah and Trossard and Elanga made his first appearance since injury against Man United, he replaced Williams.

Arteta's men continued to dominate, creating a number of chances but Forest wouldn't let them leave the City Ground without a scare.

A brilliant ball from inside the Reds' half found the head of Montiel on the corner of the 18-yard-box, he headed across and found Awoniyi, who brought the ball down and out muscled a crowd of defenders to fire home, marking his Forest return in the 89th minute.

Forest found hope from this and continued to clamber forwards, forcing a late VAR check for a handball in the box amidst a spree of stoppage time attacks.

It was the Gunners, however, who travel back to North London with all three points.

Player of the Match

It's hard to give it to anybody other than Gabriel Jesus. He gave the Forest defence a few scares in the first half and dictated the Arsenal front line throughout the game.

His took his first goal excellently to take command of the tie, and then got the assist for Saka, that eventually put the game out of reach for Forest.