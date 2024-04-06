“You have to pick up results, that’s the name of the game. For us to go out there and try and do that, it’s not a bad challenge,” stated Burnley boss Vincent Kompany ahead of their crunch clash against Everton.

The Clarets were unable to deliver though as a Dominic Calvert-Lewin goal on the brink of half-time was all that Everton needed in a cagey game.

The nature of that conceded goal arrived frustratingly for Burnley as an Arijanet Muric clearance upfield was intercepted at close range by the Toffees striker as the ball deflected off him, over the Kosovan’s head and in.

The visitors had their miseries compiled in the second half after centre-back Dara O’Shea was shown a straight red for a late challenge on ex-Burnley man Dwight McNeil.

Burnley sustained a level of pressure in the later moments of the game but could not find an equaliser past a well-coached Sean Dyche defence.

The Clarets had their survival chances heavily damaged following the defeat at Goodison Park and now sit six points behind Nottingham Forest in 17th.

Vincent Kompany’s side will look to make amends against Brighton at Turf Moor this weekend with a miracle required in the final six games this season to remain in the Premier League.

Speaking after the loss, Kompany said: “You’d like good performances to always be rewarded with the maximum amount of points. That’s not the case today.

“There were some key moments again, but it’s football. They’re things that happen.

“Focusing on the manner [of their goal] has no real value because it’s been dotted around the season in a variety of ways. The big thing is: what did you do to give yourselves a game at Goodison?

“We know the strengths of Everton and I felt the team handled it really well and did exactly what it needed to do.”

Pride in the performance

Despite the mistakes which led to defeat, Kompany insisted his side showed the desire to take three points.

“We frustrated the opponent and built some momentum in the game, but our momentum collapsed twice with moments of our own doing.

I can’t for one second criticise the effort of the team and the idea to come here and play like this. People forget we’re a team that has just come up playing in a really important game against a team that has seen a lot of investment over the years.

“Sometimes the harshest thing is the result.” He added.

Kompany has not shied away from criticising the officiating against his team this season and expressed his disappointment after the dismissal of Dara O’Shea.

“The letter of the law says he should have been denying a goal scoring opportunity to be sent off. I’ll let you guys make your own judgement on that.

“There was a lot of force on that ball so it was a pretty comfortable pick up for the goalkeeper, but I guess you guys will make your own minds up on this one,” expressed the Burnley manager.



Compliments to the Everton defence

The Burnley manager lumped praise on the Everton defence and was particularly impressed with the performance of Jarrad Branthwaite for the hosts.

Kompany said: “Full credit to Everton. If that kid Branthwaite keeps putting his body on the line like this, I can’t keep telling my strikers... the kid is sliding across like five times and is doing really well. Tarki is doing a really good job in the backline and they’ve done that really well.

“When looking at this game, maybe you need that extra bit of zip, shift your feet to get a shot. But if I’d have told you all of the games we’ve played, which would have been hardest to come to a shot, it would have been this game.

“Credit where it’s due. I said it to the bench a couple of times, they defend their box really well and I thought we did as well today."