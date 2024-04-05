Mikel Arteta's title-chasing Arsenal side visit the American Express Stadium to face a Brighton and Hove Albion team who still have hopes of European qualification.

The Gunners travel to the south coast for a 17.30 kick-off in the Premier League, and are full of confidence with the chance to extend their unbeaten league run to 11 matches. This record stretches back to January, with Arsenal unbeaten so far in Premier League action this calendar year.

However, in their way will be a Brighton side who despite faltering in their last two away fixtures remain one of the Premier League's strongest home outfits - with only one defeat at the American Express Stadium all season.

These two are not the best of friends and Arsenal will have bitter memories of Brighton bruising them at this crunch time of the season on more than one occasion.

The Gunners won the reverse fixture at the Emirates back in December and this fixture last season, however, they cannot forget Roberto De Zerbi's men all but ending their title hopes last season in a 3-0 thrashing last May.

Team News

Brighton & Hove Albion

Pervis Estupinan and Julio Enciso were two of the goalscorers in the 3-0 win last May, and both will be hoping to start this one after being substitutes for Albion in a 0-0 draw away at Brentford on Wednesday night.

Neither were deemed fit enough to start at the G-tech Community Stadium, but a positive for the Seagulls was the return of top goalscorer Joao Pedro, who has the chance to net his 20th goal of the season against Arsenal.

Pedro's return is crucial for Brighton, who remain without key wingers Karou Mitoma and Solly March. They also were without forwards Ansu Fati and Evan Ferguson on Wednesday night with fitness issues, but both are expected to be at least substitutes in this one.

James Milner remains a doubt in midfield, while it's unlikely for either Jack Hinshelwood or Billy Gilmour to play again this campaign.

Arsenal

As for the visitors, they remain without summer signing Jurrien Timber.

Thankfully for the Gunners, his continued absence is yet to hinder their defiant defence, which proved so strong against reigning champions Manchester City in their high-profile outing last Sunday.

However, top goalscorer and assister Bukayo Saka, who was withdrawn from England's most recent international camp yet played 78 minutes away at the Etihad, is a doubt after he was left out of the Gunners' squad in their 2-0 victory over relegation-threatened Luton Town on Wednesday night.

If Saka is unable to start, former Seagull Leandro Trossard, who is making his first return to the American Express Stadium since leaving for Arsenal in January 2023, will need to step up for his new side.

Likely Lineups

Brighton & Hove Albion

Verbruggen; Veltman, Van Hecke, Dunk, Estupinan; Baleba, Gross; Buonanotte, Pedro, Adingra; Welbeck.

Arsenal

Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior; Rice, Jorginho, Odegaard; Martinelli, Trossard, Jesus.

Key Players

Brighton & Hove Albion: Lewis Dunk

Albion skipper Lewis Dunk will be key to how they set up for this one, as he is every week for De Zerbi's side.

The game will be a battle between two possession-dominant sides, as only Manchester City boast more possession on average per match than Brighton's 62.2%.

Dunk and his centre-back partner Jan Paul van Hecke are passing metronomes, with only City's Rodri completing more passes per 90 in the league this season.

However, Arteta's Arsenal are not afraid to boast an abundance of possession either, averaging over 60% per 90 too.

Whoever scores first usually wins this fixture, and last season Saka's second-minute strike set Arsenal on their way to a 4-2 win, therefore it will be vital for the hosts to remain resolute in the early stages and with Dunk leading their backline, he will be integral in doing that.

Dunk will be vital in both the Seagulls' build-up play with his incredible passing range and also at defending against the league's most prolific attack.

Arsenal: Leandro Trossard

The Belgian is returning to Brighton for the first time since his controversial departure in January 2023, and the reception he is going to receive is up in the air.

The Seagulls supporters loved him and many still have a soft spot for him, despite the way he eventually left the club last term.

When Brighton beat Arsenal 3-0 last May, Trossard made a costly error that led to a goal for Albion.

Therefore, it will be integral that he can both step up to the plate in the potential absence of Saka, but also cope with the animosity towards him in a place he once thrived in and called home.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The game will be played at Brighton's American Express Stadium, a ground which has proved to be a fortress for them throughout the season.

What time is kick-off?

The game gets underway at 17.30 BST and will be under the floodlights, meaning Arsenal will potentially have added pressure on them if Manchester City win in the early kick-off away at Crystal Palace.

Despite this, if Arsenal claim all three points over Brighton, they can end the day top of the Premier League, no matter what the Citizens do.

How can I watch?

It is no surprise that the game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Premier League, with Albion having dreams of their own this season after enjoying their first-ever swing in European football.

They may sit ninth in the table, but it is so compact and a win could take Brighton to within two points of Erik Ten Hag's Manchester United in sixth.