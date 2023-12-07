Everton 3-0 Newcastle: Post-Match Player Ratings

Everton lifted themselves out of the Premier League relegation zone with a 3-0 win over an injury-stricken Newcastle United at a rocking Goodison Park. Dwight McNeil and Abdoulaye Doucouré capitalised on mistakes from Kieran Trippier and an added-time finish from Beto sealed all three points for the Toffees.

Newcastle made one change to the side that beat Manchester United 1-0 last Saturday, with Martin Dubravka replacing Nick Pope who sustained a shoulder injury late on in the game.

Everton came into the game off the back of a 1-0 win away at Nottingham Forest, it was clear that Sean Dyche’s side were still riding the wave of that performance.

Here are the player ratings for Thursday’s action on Merseyside.

Everton

Jordan Pickford - 7

A solid goalkeeping performance for the England international, kept out efforts from Trippier and Almiron in the first half and denied Gordon in the second half.

Seamus Coleman - 6

His first appearance in six months, but he looked fresh and on top form until being forced off with another injury worry. Reacted well to the Newcastle wingers switching sides in the first half.

James Tarkowski - 7

Made a big challenge to deny Guimaraes an attempt on goal. Commanded the back line despite handing the captain's armband back to Coleman. Small error on the hour mark to give Gordon a shot at goal, but got away with it.

Jarrad Branthwaite - 7

Went under the radar for most of the game, and set Calvert-Lewin up in the first half. Ensured the Toffee’s kept their clean sheet.

Vitaliy Mykolenko - 7

Really impressed at a lively Goodison Park; frustrated both Almiron and Gordon throughout.



Abdoulaye Doucouré - 7

A quiet first half for the Mali international, it felt like he was always second best in the tasty midfield battles but managed to break away in the box to fire home the Toffee’s second.

Idrissa Gueye - 5

Looked sloppy at times, gave away several fouls in the opening half-hour and didn’t look able to handle the Newcastle press.

Dwight McNeil - 8

Looked comfortable on the ball and had a lot of freedom to move inside and distribute. Always a threat and was rewarded with a goal for his hard work.

Jack Harrison - 7

Linked up well with Calvert-Lewin playing as a number 10. Popped up with the assist for Everton’s second goal.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin - 7

Big miss in the first half but worked hard to try and break down the Newcastle back line. Enjoyed some link-up play with Harrison throughout the game.

Substitutes

Nathan Patterson - 6

Came on for the injured Coleman; had a minor issue himself but did enough to keep Newcastle at bay.

Beto - 7

Came on and settled the game down following the first goal. Broke away and calmly finished for Everton’s third

Newcastle United

Martin Dubravka - 5

Had big shoes to fill replacing the injured Nick Pope, couldn’t do much to prevent the three goals but he will be kicking himself after losing his clean sheet too close to the end.

Kieran Trippier - 4

Made two very sloppy mistakes to gift Everton their first two goals. A severe lack of set-pieces which would usually give him his time to shine. Just one free-kick in the first half that was rifled into Pickford’s clutches.

Fabian Schar - 6

The Swiss international got really stuck in like he usually does, took a knock to the head in the first half but quickly recovered, will be frustrated to concede two goals.

Jamaal Lascelles - 5

Lost his man for the second goal, will be disappointed not to keep a clean sheet despite an otherwise well-disciplined performance from the Magpies captain.

Tino Livramento - 5

Kept Ashley Young quiet throughout. But lost his man for Everton’s third.

Lewis Miley - 6

At just 17 years old, he made his fourth Premier League appearance. He looks like someone who has played in the league for over a decade. Very comfortable on the ball despite the intensity of the game.

Bruno Guimaraes - 6

Performed to his usual standards, was calm on the ball and as press-resistant as ever. The Brazilian really impressed in transition throughout what was a very end-to-end affair.

Joelinton - 6

Had a couple of wobbly moments having to deal with the Everton press. But was an enforcer off the ball.

Miguel Almiron - 4

The Paraguayan will be with his performance. Although good on the overlap he fails to make an impression on the ball. Swapped sides in the first half and found no joy against Coleman. Then swapped back in the second half and was frustrated by Mykolenko.

Alexander Isak - 6

One big chance in the first half was headed wide. Popped up on a couple of occasions to feed through one of the right-sided players.

Anthony Gordon - 5

Lacked composure amidst a cold welcome home from the fans of his boyhood club. Drew a number of fouls throughout the game with his pace but squandered several chances.

Substitutes

Emil Krafth - X

Matt Ritchie - X