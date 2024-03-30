Everton visit Bournemouth on their return from the international break in a game that will be crucial to their survival chances come the end of the season.

The Cherries sit in 13th place and look set to preserve their Premier League status for a third successive season, with a 14-point buffer between them and the drop zone.

In their last outing, they trailed by a three-goal margin before scoring four in the second-half to record one of the top-flight’s most remarkable comebacks and ending a three-game winless run at home.

Everton, on the other hand, remain in 16th place, now four points above the relegation zone as a result of Nottingham Forest’s four-point deduction for breaching Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR).

However, the Blues face their own hearing soon, a second, after they were already deducted ten points in November, later reduced to six on appeal.

Sean Dyche’s side will be looking to repeat their 3-0 victory in the reverse fixture and end their 11-game winless run in the league, and avoid equaling a club record 12 games without a win, set between August and October 1994.

Team News

The hosts will definitely be missing Luis Sinisterra, Marcos Senesi and Ryan Fredericks, the latter sidelined with a calf problem, whilst the other two are out with thigh injuries.

Max Aarons is expected to be assessed before kick-off after returning to training following a thigh problem, Lloyd Kelly also resumed training after a hip injury and could return to the squad.

Star striker Dominic Solanke has shaken off a knee issue over the international break and Tyler Adams played 45 minutes for the United States after being reduced to just 19 minutes in the league for the Cherries all season, scoring a stunner and will be assessed before the contest.

For the visitors, Dele Alli and Lewis Dobbin are ruled out, with the game also seemingly coming too soon for Arnaut Danjuma who has returned to training after his ankle injury.

Idrissa Gueye should return to the squad and Beto may be given the nod over the struggling Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who has not scored a goal in the Premier League since October 29.

Likely Lineups

Bournemouth- Neto; Smith, Mepham, Zabarnyi, Kerkez; Christie, Cook, Scott; Semenyo, Tavernier, Solanke

Everton- Pickford; Godfrey, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Garner, Onana, Doucoure; McNeil, Harrison, Beto

Key Players

Bournemouth- Dominic Solanke

The forward has been in sensational form this season, scoring 15 goals in 28 Premier League matches, a figure only matched by three players.

Only Erling Haaland (18) and Ollie Watkins (16) have more goals than the 26-year-old in the competition, and he is level with Mohamed Salah in third place in the goal scoring standings.

It has been a breakout campaign for the former Liverpool and Chelsea man, with his previous tallies in England’s top-flight being one, three and six across 86 matches.

He is a talisman in Andoni Iraola’s team, and has even contributed with three assists as well as the goals.

The Englishman finally seems to be delivering on the potential to be a top quality forward that he showed when he first broke onto the scene, if he continues his momentum, a big move could follow in the summer.

Everton- Jarrad Branthwaite

The centre-back has impressed this season in a poor Toffees side and has been linked with moves to Manchester United, Real Madrid, Newcastle United and Chelsea as a result.

The 21-year-old has established himself as first-choice alongside James Tarkowski in Dyche’s preferred centre-back partnership, and he was impressive against Erling Haaland in Everton’s clash with Manchester City a few weeks before the international break, despite his slip leading to a goal for the Norwegian.

He was called up to Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the fixtures against Brazil and Belgium as a result of his form, but was forced to wait for his senior national team debut as he did not see any action.

It would not be a surprise to see him named in the squad for the upcoming European Championships if he maintains the form he has been in so far this season.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The game is being played at Bournemouth’s Vitality stadium.

What time is kick-off?

The match kicks off at 3pm BST on Saturday, March 30th

How can I watch?

The match is not being shown on UK TV.