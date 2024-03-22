Bristol City manager Lauren Smith was full of praise for Grace Clinton, as her side prepare to face off against Tottenham in the WSL.

Clinton spent the second half of last season on loan with the Robins and helped them achieve promotion to the topflight.

Smith always knew the talent that the young Lioness possessed and is incredibly happy to she how she’s progressed over the past year.

“There’s something special about Grace.

“She has a way about her that’s very focused and relaxed, but when she steps onto that pitch she changes, and you know there’s something special in there.

“We saw her ability on the ball, and she was working on how she pressed to be better without the ball.

“When you’ve got determination and talent, you’ve got a ceiling that continues to be pushed.

“She’s that kind of player who will continue to be unfazed outwardly by all the things in front of her. She was a joy to work with, and I’m very proud and pleased for her.”

For us not in the loop, we see a player who improves week upon week in the league and has put herself in a position to be considered for top awards.

Away from the pitch, Clinton keeps herself on top of her game, and makes sure she never gets too high or too low.

“Grace is just your typical person who loves football. She eats, sleeps, and watches football.

“She knows what’s going on and wants to talk about it, but she also looks after herself. She relaxes, she eats well, she did a lot of yoga and meditation to make sure she as a person, she was in a good place.

“She’s very self-aware and that’s great to have in any squad.”

Many teams have tried to stop the on-loan United star, and many have failed.

Smith knows what Bristol need to do to try and stop her but admits it’s a difficult challenge.

“We’ve seen week in and week out what she can do. It’s always difficult to defend against forwards who are in form because they do have this confidence about them.

“Our job is to make sure we close all the space around her, make it difficult for her to be face up towards goal, and that has to be the foundation we start with.”

Not over until it’s over

City come into the game off the back of a defeat to Manchester United last weekend.

The loss keeps City at the bottom of the WSL, and with games running out, the trap door is looming ominously over Ashton Gate.

Smith admitted her and her team often come away from games frustrated, but still believes they can get out of the mess they’re in.

“I suppose in some respects we do feel like we’ve come away from games often frustrated, but also knowing we have been in touching distance.

“There is a little bit of disappointment that comes with that at times. If you look at this week in particular, and we always look at what’s just gone, but also look at what’s next.

“Coming off the games where we haven’t matched our performances for 90 minutes, and then going into United and knowing we needed to be more resilient and harder to beat.

“We were frustrated by a couple of moments in the game, but it gives us another foundation we can improve on.

“It doesn’t feel as tiresome; it actually feels like we’ve put it back together to try and go again. As long as we can see those positives, it can help us push through.

“There’s still football to be played and we’re very much a part of it.”

Tottenham test

This weekend sees Clinton return to Ashton Gate, as Tottenham roll into the city.

Spurs have been one of the surprise teams in this year’s WSL, and Smith says their varied attack makes them a very dangerous outfit.

“Spurs are a really good team. They’ve added to their squad really well this season, and their style of play has been nice to watch as a coach watching them.

“They are dangerous; they like to have the ball and draw you out, and their front line have got a lot of aspects to defend against.

“You look at Beth England’s ability in and around the box, Jess Naz is pacey and can get in behind, Grace Clinton we know all about.

“They’ve got a very varied and dangerous front line that we need to be switched on to try and defend.”

This is Smith’s first season in the WSL, but another league debutant as been this weekend’s opposite number, Robert Vilahamn.

The Swede has raised a lot of eyebrows with his exciting style of play, and the Bristol gaffer has heaped praise on him.

“It’s very impressive what Robert has done and how his team are playing. That’s why Spurs brought him in, to make sure that style of play was there.

“It is difficult to get used to a league, but what can make that easier, and I’d say Spurs have done this, is to put things in place so he has those wants and needs at his disposal on the pitch, from players to staff.

“If you’re all in, the club and head coach can work seamlessly, and things can flourish.”