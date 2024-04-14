Newcastle United 4-0 Tottenham Hotspur: Post-Match Player Ratings

The match started brightly for Spurs, with both sides looking to assert themselves early on and the visitors arguably looking the more likely to open the exchanged but for Timo Werner's wastefulness.

Meanwhile, Bentancur and Maddison looked bright and were posing question's to Newcastle's patched up defence.

However, the signs were there that there were gaps to be found behind the Tottenham rearguard and so it proved to be with Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon, ably assisted by Spurs' hapless full backs, putting the match to bed with a goal apiece split by ninety five seconds.

If the team in Taupe Haze (a colour this Spurs supporting writer did not know existed until this season, and wishes he still didn't) were to get back into the match in the second half, something would need to change.

Alas, nothing did and the travelling fans will be frustrated by Postecoglou's lack of proactivity in making any changes before all was completely lost as Fabian Schär scored a fourth before the final whistle was blown.

Newcastle

Dúbravka - 6/10

Having been fortunate to only concede four in the reverse fixture, the Slovak goalkeeper will be delighted with how little he had to do in this match.

Krafth - 6/10

Newcastle's versatile defender usually operated as a full back but did not look out of place on the right hand side of the three man back line.

Schar - 9/10

The Swiss international, however, has made his career in the middle and showed as much with a dominant display defensively that was laced with assured ball progression under pressure. He capped it all off with a towering header to add sparkle to the scoreline.

Burn - 5/10

Solid overall. Marked down however for his clumsy reading of a Spurs ball followed with what should have been a straight red card for his dangerous challenge on Bentancur as the Uruguayan looked to run through to an empty net.

Jacob Murphy - 6/10

At no point was the makeshift wing back trouble by the Spurs attack, with neither Udogie nor Werner having any joy against the Norwich City youth product.

Sean Longstaff - 7/10

His industry is usually highlighted as his key strength, allowing his midfield partner to run the show, but it would be unfair not to notice how quickly he progresses Newcastle's play on the counter with his direct, angled passing into the front.

Bruno Guimares - 8/10

The Brazilian midfielder showcased his full repertoire, with his aggressive play off the ball constantly stopping Spurs' attack in its tracks and his varied passing range keeping the opposition's backline guessing. His quick thinking deserved the assist for Newcastle's third goal.

Elliot Anderson - 7/10

The youngster impressed with his energy and passing game, never seeming troubled by his opponents on Newcastle's left flank.

Anthony Gordon - 9/10

Completely out-muscled Destiny Udogie, not easily done, before ably assisting the Newcastle opener and left Micky Van de Ven on his backside, also a rare sight, for the second goal moments later. Should he be starting at the European Championships this summer?

Harvey Barnes - 6/10

Barnes has had a stuttered start to life at Newcastle due to injury, but even if he still needs to find his rhythm, his effort and ability to apply Howe's instructions can't be in question as he helped ensure Spurs right hand side remained unable to find openings throughout.

Alexander Isak - 9/10, Man of the Match

The first question will centre on whether Newcastle might have enjoyed a push for loftier prizes had the giant Swede been fit all season.

Isak bullied the Spurs centre backs all match, scored both his goals with aplomb and will have reminded the away end why a specialist number nine is so hard to live without in this league. The second question will be whether, with their struggles to adhere to PSR, Newcastle can keep this exciting young striker for another season.

Subs

Dummet 6, Hall 6, Ritchie 6, White 6, Livramento 6

Spurs

Vicario - 5/10

Vicario can't be overly faulted for any of the Newcastle goals, left stranded by his defence for all of the first three and the fourth an unstoppable header, but when a goalkeeper concedes four from five on target shots, he has failed to rise to the task when his team needs him most.

Porro - 5/10

This match went from bad to worse for Porro who gifted Newcastle a second goal with his awful back pass from wide and was substituted in the second half having tweaked his hamstring. Everything that happened in between ranged from unremarkable to disappointing.

Romero - 5/10

Romero is the experienced head in Spurs' back four, but here he looked caught out by the ferocity of Newcastle's press, the speed of his opponent's passing and the strength over Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon. Needed to do much more to calm his less experienced colleagues.

Van de Ven - 5/10

Van de Ven stole the show in terms of mistakes, and punditry on TNT sports pointed out that while he runs faster than anyone, putting on the brakes might be an issue as he tumbled in the lead up to both Newcastle's first two goals and was left in Isak's dust for number three.

The defender has been exceptional this season and this hasn't changed, but this match was a stark reminder that he is ahead of schedule.

Lesson's like this will prove valuable long term, even if they hurt right now.

Udogie - 5/10

Outmuscled for the first goal, continually flustered by the Newcastle press and unable to muster any of his usual drive going forward, the young left back will be glad for the two week break to reconvene.

Unfortunately, he has Bukayo Saka awaiting him at the other end with Spurs facing Arsenal before the end of the month.

Bissouma - 5/10

While not the biggest culprit today, it needs to be asked if Bissouma, who started the season so well, has it in him to be Postecoglou's number 6.

Links to Everton's Onana ahead of the transfer window suggest the Australian has his doubt. Another performance where the defence was completely exposed won't have done much to change the perception that last Autumn's whimsical nickname of 'Dembissouma' was hugely premature.

Bentancur - 6/10

Probably unfortunate to count himself amongst the triple substitution, Bentancur was Spurs' brightest player with his ball progression and instinctive play.

However, he's still feeling his way back to form and and when those around him are similarly below their best, there is only so much the Uruguayan can when matches up against a midfield as robust as Newcastle's.

Maddison - 5/10

The Spurs midfielder started the match brightly, but ultimately produced a frustrated performance punctuated by more off the ball antics rather than the class we expect from him in possession.

Maddison just hasn't discovered his pre-injury form, a concern for a manager who doesn't have a like replacement for the enigmatic playmaker, but perhaps more of a concern for Maddison himself as his competition for places in the England squad all appear to have hit form while his has dipped.

Johnson - 5/10

The young Welsh winger has enjoyed a positive first campaign for Spurs, growing into the side more and more recently, but this display reminded us that there is still much development ahead if he's to fulfill his talent.

Johnson's immature decisions in possession and a lack of imagination with his runs compounded the predictability of Spurs' attack.

Werner - 5/10

If Werner's first fluffed chance was forgivable due to it's difficulty to execute, the second one just showcased a complete lack of skill-set as a goalscorer.

The argument might be that this isn't his role, but someone other than the central striker needs to chip in and that clearly won't be Werner unless something drastically changes.

Son - 4/10

Son has been a world class player for Spurs and is enjoying another prolific season so far with fifteen goals in twenty nine matches, but displays like this again raise the question of if Spurs can really fulfill Postecoglou's vision of "Angeball" with the Korean's place certain.

The Spurs captain was entirely anonymous and this was no more exposed than when Johnson, himself poor in this match, produced the one moment of attacking hold up play enjoyed by Tottenham after shifting into Son's central position. Rightfully hooked.

Subs

Emerson 5, Hojbjerg 5, Lo Celso 5, Kulusevski 6, Sarr 5