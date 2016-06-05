Euro 2016 Preview - Hungary: First tournament in three decades awaits
Photo source: VAVEL.

The Hungarians have always boasted a renownedly-respected footballing tradition due to an ineffable, and possibly quite burdensome, history beautifully carved by a host of outstanding teams from the early to mid-twentieth century.

Hungary attracts over 11 million international tourists per year and, just as people travel to gorge themselves in the country’s history, culture and terrain, the world once flocked to watch their national football team.

A Ferenc Puskas-inspired outfit famously defeated England 6-3 at Wembley, becoming the first non-British or Irish side to do so, before reaching the final of the 1954 World Cup in nearby Switzerland. While the style of play captured the imagination, the side’s tenure was unfortunately cut short due to the Hungarian revolution of 1956 and the national team have subsequently failed to elevate themselves to a similar level since.

This 23-man squad, however, have already started their latest chapter in Nemzeti Tizenegy’s history books having qualified for a first major tournament in three decades. Reaching the finals, albeit of this slightly expanded European Championships, typifies progress but performing with the world watching would typify Hungary.

France awaits following play-off joy

The central European outfit are now ranked 20th in the world according to FIFA’s world rankings, which is testament to their improved performances over the years and to their more-than respectable qualifying campaign.

Bernd Storck’s men had clearly benefitted from UEFA’s decision to expand the tournament when the draw was made for the qualifying groups in Nice during February 2014. A reasonably comfortable Group F consisted of Northern Ireland, Greece, Finland, Romania, the Faroe Islands and, of course, Hungary.

Their opening qualification encounter saw Northern Ireland visit Budapest and Tomas Priskin’s goal in the 75th minute looked to have given the hosts a deserved point before Niall McGinn and Kyle Lafferty both struck late on to secure a hugely important victory for the Irish.

Manager Attila Pinter was relieved of his duties following the defeat, leaving Pal Dardai to take over despite his commitments to Hertha Berlin. The nation lost just once across all competitions under Dardai as two wins over Finland and a draw with an unbeaten Romania helped accumulate enough points to see them advance well clear of fourth place.

Zoltan Gera celebrates his goal against Finland.
A further managerial change, a fourth in three years, occurred when Dardai opted to devote his time towards Hertha Berlin’s charge for European football. Bernd Storck was duly appointed in July 2015 after a spell managing Hungary’s under-20 team, having obtained international management experience with Kazakhstan in the past.

Storck’s reign started with two important draws with Romania and Northern Ireland, who once again left it late to get something from the game, before a 2-1 win against the Faroe Islands secured third place and an opportunity to qualify via the play-offs.

Hungary were top seeds going into the play-offs and duly avoided the likes of Bosnia, Ukraine and Sweden in the draw. Norway proved to be the ones standing in the way of Hungary and a first tournament since the 1986 World Cup. Laszlo Kleinheisler opened the scoring in Oslo while another goal from Tomas Priskin and an own goal from Markus Henriksen meant the latter’s strike with minutes remaining proved to be a mere consolation.

In spite of the pandemonium surrounding qualification, with journalist Istvan Hajdu of Duna Media telling World Soccer that the country is still “in a kind of euphoric state after qualifying”, the side have remained focused during the well-organised friendlies that have followed. A late Balazs Dzsudzsak free-kick earned his country a well-deserved draw against a talented Croatia while a superb defensive display shutout African Cup of Nations champions Ivory Coast in a goalless draw.