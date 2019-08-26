La Liga Round Up - Jornada 2

Jornada two in La Liga saw Sevilla and Atlético Madrid remain as the only two sides with a 100% start to the season, Real Madrid were held to a draw at the Bernabeu and five teams picked up their first points of the campaign. Once more, along with myself, Gerry Johnston, Ben MacDonald, Kieran Quaile and Uttiyo Sarkar round up the action for you, starting with the game of the weekend from the Camp Nou.

Barcelona 5-2 Real Betis

Barcelona picked up their first La Liga win of the season with a comprehensive 5-2 win over Real Betis at the Camp Nou on Sunday evening.

After Nabil Fekir gave the visitors a shock lead in the 15th minute, Barça rallied back in style. Antoine Griezmann levelled proceedings with his debut goal in the 41st minute, before scoring a stunning effort to complete the come-back after 50 minutes.

Young Carles Perez scored a beauty six minutes later to add a cushion, with Jordi Alba also joining the party with a clever finish on the hour-mark.

Arturo Vidal completed the rout with a cool finish from Griezmann’s pass in the 77th minute, before young Loren Moron scored a consolation with a long-range screamer to end the action-packed contest.

Uttiyo Sarkar

Real Madrid 1-1 Real Valladolid

Real Madrid wasn’t able to build on their opening day win in Vigo as Valladolid left the capital with a share of the spoils.

They were on top in the first half where both Gareth Bale and James Rodriguez shot just wide before Karim Benzema was denied by the foot of Jordi Masip in goal.

Luka Jovic came off the bench and almost had an immediate impact when his header came off the bar.

Benzema opened the scoring on 82 minutes with a clever finish on the turn but Sergi Guardiola squeezed a shot through Thibaut Courtois to earn the away side a point.

Granada 0-1 Sevilla

Sevilla ran out 1-0 winners in Friday night’s Andalucian derby at Nuevo Estadio de Los Carmenes.

After a goalless first-half, Sevilla opened the scoring on 52 minutes. Luuk de Jong got behind the home defence but he was slow to get a shot away and the defenders managed to crowd him out. However, the loose ball fell to Joan Jordan and after taking a touch to settle himself, he slotted past Rui Silva in the Granada goal.

Granada played relatively well but were unable to get a single one of their 12 shots on target which proved costly on the night.

Gerry Johnston

Leganes 0-1 Atlético Madrid

Atlético Madrid made it two wins out of two on Sunday night with a 1-0 win against neighbours Leganes.



The first half of the match was a rather quiet affair, with very little opportunities made. Alvaro Morata, who scored Atléti’s winner in last week’s 1-0 win over Getafe, had the best opportunities of the half, shooting wide in the third minute and hitting home keeper Soriano half an hour later.



Both sides had terrific chances to break the deadlock in a livelier second period. Joao Felix missed from a scissor kick in the 50th minute and Koke struck the post for the visitors. A Jonathan Silva free-kick for the hosts struck Jan Oblak’s crossbar.



Atléti finally wrapped up the game in the 71st minute when Felix sprinted down the right-wing and found substitute Vitolo in the box, who comfortably found the net to grab his side’s first-ever league win at Butarque.

Ben MacDonald

Getafe 1-1 Athletic Club

Two early goals saw Getafe and Athletic Club play out a 1-1 draw at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez on Saturday night.

A clever dinked ball from Ander Capa found Raul Garcia at the back post and the midfielder tapped home to put the Basques ahead after six minutes.

The lead only lasted for the same amount of time, however, Jaime Mata grabbing his first goal of the season with a first time finish from Marc Cucurella’s cross.

Both sides had chances to win the game but neither could find the net for a second time and had to settle for a point.

Celta Vigo 1-0 Valencia

Celta Vigo beat Valencia 1-0 at Balaidos on Saturday evening to grab their first win of the season.

Los Celestes got the only goal of the game in the 15th minute and it came from a beautiful backheel by Uruguayan striker Gabriel Fernandez after Denis Suarez’s low cross.

Valencia came close to equalising through Daniel Wass but Ruben Blanco stood tall and tipped the effort onto the crossbar. Captain Dani Parejo returned to the side after suspension but was unable to help his side get a point.

Suarez missed a 90th-minute penalty for Celta, however, the Galicians held out and took all three points.

Kieran Quaile

Levante 2-1 Villarreal

Levante came back from a goal down to defeat local rivals, Villarreal, on Friday night.

Gerard Moreno gave the visitors the lead when Karl Toko Ekambi got behind the Levante defence and squared it to the forward for a tap in. Villarreal were the better side and looked more likely to get a second goal than to concede one but the game turned on 68 minutes when VAR awarded a penalty to the hosts.

Jose Luis Morales saw his penalty saved by Andres Fernandez but he had come off his line and Roger Marti scored with the retake.

Five minutes later, Levante had another penalty when Fernandez miscontrolled a backpass before fouling an attacker. Marti stepped up again and netted an identical spot-kick. Villarreal went after an equaliser but they were unable to get it and Levante held on for a crucial three points.

Gerry Johnston

Mallorca 0-1 Real Sociedad

Real Sociedad came away from Mallorca with a 1-0 win and all three points on Sunday evening after a late winner from Martin Odegaard.

The winning goal came on 83 minutes when Miguel Angel Moya won the ball from a corner, rolled it to Mikel Oyarzabal who picked out Odegaard, the Norwegian played a one-two with Cristian Portu and picked up the return pass on the edge of the box before coolly slotting it into the back of the net to clinch all three points.

That late strike gave La Real their first win over Mallorca in 16 years.

Kieran Quaile

Osasuna 0-0 Eibar

Newly promoted Osasuna remain unbeaten following promotion after drawing 0-0 at home to Eibar.

In a match littered with yellow cards, Jon Moncayola and Roberto Torres came close for the hosts in a quiet first half with both shooting wide of goal.

They were denied the lead in the second half when Marko Dmitrovic made a quick reaction save to tip Chimy Avila’s effort over the bar.

For Eibar, Pablo De Blasis sent a free-kick over the bar and Kiké Garcia fired wide but in the end, there were no goals and the points were shared on the return of La Liga action to El Sadar.

Alaves 0-0 Espanyol

Alaves and Espanyol played out a scoreless draw on Sunday at Estadio de Mendizorrotza. Both sides carved out chances throughout without being able to break the deadlock.

Espanyol goalkeeper Diego Lopez kept the score at 0-0 with a couple of fine saves towards the end. Alaves’ 18-year-old midfielder Borja Sainz went close, rifling a shot that was heading for the top right corner of Lopez's goal. The former Real Madrid number one used both hands to push it around the post and out for a corner.

The score remained at 0-0 and ensured that Espanyol left Mendizorrotza with a valuable point.

Kieran Quaile