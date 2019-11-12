Tyrone Mings looks set to earn a successive cap as England host Montonergo at Wembley this Thursday. The Three Lions top Group A ahead of the final round of EURO 2020 qualifying fixtures.

Montenegro were humbled by five goals to one in Podgorica back in March even after leading for half an hour in the capital. Mings himself enjoyed a comfortable victory Bulgaria on his international debut.

Though the night was marred by racist chanting, Mings himself admitted even no even that could ruin his first England game.

Mings' Villa teammate Tom Heaton pulled out of the squad due to injury. The former Burnley goalkeeper missed Villa's trip to Molineux last weekend and his since dropped out of Gareth Southgate's plans.

Home Nations

Conor Hourihane and Ireland will contest a EURO 2020 place after a friendly with New Zealand on Thursday.

A crucial qualifier with Denmark then awaits on Monday as Ireland aim to avenge their World Cup qualification failures. Failing to reach the 2018 tournament will be an even bigger incentive for the Irish to reach this summers finals, although they have never beaten Denmark at the Aviva Stadium.

Scotland, on the other hand, are fighting a losing battle in Group I. John McGinn will travel to Cyprus on Saturday before returning to Hampden Park to face Kazakhstan next week.

Neil Taylor withdrew from the Ryan Giggs' Wales squad due to personal reasons. It is unknown whether or not he will be available for Dean Smith's selection after the international break.

Across the globe

Brazilian duo Wesley and Douglas Luiz have both been chosen for selection ahead of two friendlies for the five-time World Cup winners.

Wesley has replaced injured Ajax star David Neres, whilst Douglas Luiz is in search of his first cap at senior level having captained Brazil at various youth levels.

The two will experience a Clássico do Atlântico for the first time, albeit a friendly against fierce South American rivals Argentina. Another home game against South Korea is also scheduled for next Tuesday.

Fresh from scoring two in as many matches for the Villa, Mahmoud Trezeguet will link up with the Pharoes for 2021 AFCON qualifying.

Egypt were drawn in Group G with Kenya, Comoros, and Togo. Trezeguet will kick-off Egypt's AFCON campaign by hosting Kenya on November 15 before travelling to face Comoros four days later.

It will be new manager Hossam El-Badry's second and third game in charge.

Goalkeepers Orjan Nyland and Lovre Kalinic will represent Norway and Croatia as they too prepare for EURO 2020.

Nyland made his Premier League debut in a recent defeat to Wolves after replacing Jed Steer in the first half.

He'll link up with a Norway squad that includes teenage sensation Erling Braut Håland. Nyland could make his 28th international cap.

Here's the list in full:

Brazil: Douglas Luiz, Wesley

Croatia: Lovre Kalinic

Egypt: Mahmoud Trezeguet

England: Tyrone Mings

Ireland: Conor Hourihane

Norway: Orjan Nyland

Scotland: John McGinn