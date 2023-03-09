Man United 4-1 Real Betis: Red Devils back to winning ways after second-half surge

Manchester United responded to their weekend woes perfectly on Thursday night as a second-half surge of goals secured the Red Devils a 4-1 victory over Real Betis.

Redemption was vital on a night where Marcus Rashford, Antony, Bruno Fernandes, and Wout Weghorst found the net to put the home side within reaching distance of a place in the Europa League quarter-finals.

The first half was an uncomfortable watch for a nervous fanbase that feared the worst after a 7-0 thrashing at their arch-rivals' patch on Sunday was brought back to the fore of their memory when Ayoze Perez scored an equaliser before the close of the first period.

However, after the break, the unchanged lineup clicked into gear to put in a dominant second-half display. Anxiety was shifted into confidence as the Erik ten Hag era hurtled back on track.

Rashford scored yet another goal, while those who struck after him exorcised their demons to reshift the focus on the positives of the Red Devils' season.

For Betis, they seem to have run out of room in their chase for European zeniths. The defeat extended their winless run against English opposition to five, leaving them staring down the barrel at Europa League elimination.

Story of the match

The delights of ending a six-year trophy drought and eliminating Barcelona from European competition paled into triviality for Man United on Sunday afternoon, as a shell-shocked Erik ten Hag witnessed the Red Devils suffer their worst defeat in Premier League history at the hands of a pitiless Liverpool.

It mounted pressure on the Dutchman to drop those who could be seen reprehensible at Anfield. However, the team picked was unchanged. A jaw-dropper among many, the decision gave the wavering eleven a second chance to rebut their critics.

And it wasn't long into the night before a reaction for ten Hag's side was fashioned. A familiar sight this season was welcomed by the Old Trafford spectators as Marcus Rashford smashed the ball into the roof of the net following a quick break inside six minutes.

No player still in the competition had scored more than the Englishman heading into the Round of 16 and he was again the star his manager could turn to for answers when he scored his fifth goal in eight Europa League games.

The Red Devils fed off the European night energy that swirled along with the wintry sky inside Old Trafford and could have been two or three to the good had they been more clinical after thirty minutes.

Wout Weghorst and the goalscorer failed to reap the rewards from simple, squared balls into the Betis box, while the former would rue another even better opportunity later on, blazing the ball into the East Stand.

Frustration tipped in the Spanish guests' favour in the 33rd minute. Chance after chance had gone begging for United, who, in fairness, never looked comfortable despite the slender lead.

Betis were kept to scrambles in the box where chances were concerned. But against the run of play, Leicester City loanee Ayoze Perez drew the sides level after the Spaniard found far too much room to send a darting strike across the face of goal and into the net.

It was an equaliser that delighted an away end that hadn't stopped producing noise throughout a first half where, as time ran its course, and United missed more chances, the twitchiness of Sunday's battering returned.

Betis could see an opening to capitalise. United were frivolous in attack, apprehensive in defence, and even more so in the stands, as the half drew to a level close.

Second half

A failure to turn a momentum shift into profit, however, gave United a chance after the break to right the wrongs of a shaky first half. It took the home side the same amount of time for their opener to regain the lead in the second period.

This time, Antony, perhaps the most critiqued player in the team, was the one to take a touch just outside the box, look up, and curl a spectacular goal into the top left of Claudio Bravo's frame.

Very quickly, United would make up for lost time from earlier in the night when Bruno Fernandes was next to answer his critics.

Just moments after the second goal for United, Fernandes was unmarked from a corner and his powered header went through the hands of Bravo, who suddenly was facing an unwelcome return to a city he once called his own for the blue side.

If the reaction that Erik ten Hag wanted wasn't achieved in the first half, it was being achieved now. The Red Devils were in the ascendancy, and their pressing was far more purposeful.

They threatened to run away with the scoreline when Fernandes linked up with Antony at the peak of their rhythm in the next attack. But the Brazilian's chipped effort landed on the top of the net, sparing Pelligrini's side another blush.

Betis were now back-pedalling in each move. For all of William Carvalho's efforts to regain midfield control, their opponents had enfeebled their everlasting spirit.

A team without a victory against English opponent in four previous games looked set to make it five. They may have had a chance had they taken their first-half atonement into the second period. However, ten Hag's men played like a team motivated to bounce back from the misery that haunted them just five nights ago.

Though nervous in the first period, a second-half rally proved enough for United to get back to winning ways and one step closer to a second trophy in the newly-instated Erik ten Hag era as an 82nd-minute Weghorst goal from the corner sealed the victory.

After the match, ten Hag spoke about his Dutch forward's endeavour to continue playing with his head up in the face of all challenges. Throughout the night, the Dutchman got into excellent positions to score but often missed.

In his final chance of the ninety minutes, he buried a low-driven cross from substitute Facundo Pellistri, and you could see how much it meant.

Player of the match - Antony

Antony has had his fair share of critics since his expensive move to Manchester. However, a stunning goal tonight was only half of his performance.

The Brazillian was a nightmare for Real Betis' defence. Finally, he found the right time to dribble and the right time to pass. His display wasn't ridden with the burden of overplaying and showboating.