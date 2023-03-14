Napoli vs Eintracht Frankfurt: Champions League, Round of 16 preview, 2023

Still reigning supreme in the Serie A, Napoli look like a real Champions League contender this season, with a spot in the next stage looking likely already following their 2-0 win in Germany. Napoli's triumph in Frankfurt was not only their first victory over last seasons Europa League winners' but also leaves them 90 minutes away from reaching the last eight for the very first time.

It was the man of the moment Victor Osimhen who opened the scoring in the last leg before Giovanni Di Lorenzo added a second, giving the Partenopei a comfortable victory.

Luciano Spalletti and his side have recently tasted defeat at home for the first time this season however, breezed past Atalanta last weekend following a magical solo goal from Georgian wizard Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. Sitting 18 points clear in Serie A, Scudetto glory seems inevitable for the first time in over 30 years. So with domestic duties seemingly wrapped up, focus has probably shifted to conquering the continent.

Left with a mountain to climb in the second leg, Die Adler's league form since the first leg won't give them any confidence. One loss and two draws in the Bundesliga has left them outside the top four and in sixth place. Frankfurt were held to a 1-1 draw at home to lowly Stuttgart on Saturday, registering just one shot on target.

One thing giving Frankfurt hope however will be that they have won by three or more goals five times this season, and have scored more this year already than they did last. History also lies with the Germans as on their only ever previous visit the Naples, they won.

Team News

Napoli

Following his two-game domestic ban, after seeing red against Empoli, left-back Mario Rui will be available again likely replacing Mathias Olivera. The hosts will also be hopeful of Alex Meret's return after he withdrew from the pre-game warm up last week against Atalanta.

Kim Min-Jae will overcome a knock while Hirving Lozano should shake off a muscular issue to feature from the bench. Giacomo Raspadori is still out with a thigh problem.

Frankfurt

Frankfurt will be without striker Randal Kolo Muani, who was sent off in the first leg, while Eric Junior Dina Ebimbe and Danish striker Jesper Lindstrom both unavailable due to injury.

Likely Line-ups

Napoli

Meret; Di Lorenzo, Kim, Rrahmani, Rui; Anguissa, Lobotka, Zielinski; Politano, Osimhen, Kvaratskhelia

Frankfurt

Trapp; Tuta, Hasebe, Ndicka; Buta, Sow, Rode, Max; Kamada, Gotze; Borre

Players to watch

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Napoli)

A huge aspect of Napoli's game is their relentless attacking and goalscoring. No player is more important to this aspect of the game than Kvara as he is affectionately known in Naples.

The Georgian winger only joined the famous Italian giants last summer but already has cult figure status, merely merited by his on field performances.

11 goals and nine assists in Serie A this season demonstrates why he is so adored by football fans. His style of play is so direct that it makes him a defenders nightmare.

One only has to look at his performance against Atalanta and the goal he scored to see how unstoppable he is. Dribbling inside, Kvara evaded several tackles before smashing the ball into the top corner, he makes football look easy and if he is on form, expect a comfortable win for the Neapolitan express.

Daichi Kamada (Frankfurt)

With the absence of French striker Kolo Muani, Eintracht's hopes will be pinned mainly on Japanese midfielder Daichi Kamada to spark a remontada.

Kamada has seven goals and four assists in the Bundesliga, and has been pivotal in the Champions League campaign, putting in stellar performances in nearly every game. Despite this, the 26-year-old has suffered a string of below par-performances but will have to be at his best here if Frankfurt want to progress.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The game will be played in Naples, Italy at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off is at 8pm GMT on Wednesday March 15th, 2023.

How can I watch?

The game will be live on BT Sport, with a BT subscription required.