Preview - Croatia vs Morocco

The Golden Generation of Croatia has the potential to win yet another set of medals in back-to-back World Cups after falling to Argentina in the previous semi-final match and missing out on another final.

Despite the Vatreni being known for their ultimate control of games and their dominance in midfield, they are still yet to score a goal in normal time since beating a weak Canada by four goals to one.

The goals started in the thirty-fourth minute, with Lionel Messi and Julian Alvarez stealing the show. The Croatian side’s uninspiring final third attempts have been a huge weakness for them this tournament, creating only two shots on target in their previous game and being unable to create big chances.

Argentina’s composure and assurance were too much for Croatia, and it ended with a gutted Luka Modric leaving the pitch in his last World Cup, unable to win the competition - but he should be looking to pick his team back up and lead them towards the podium.

The Croatian bench looking deflated after their loss to Argentina. (Photo by ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images)

We all love a dark horse in tournament football, and that of Morocco has been expertly thoroughbred.

Continuing the surprising underdog story, winning praise for beating Spain, Belgium, and Portugal, the footballing world are behind Morocco to jump the final hurdle and finish strong.

In their upcoming third-place playoff, the lowest-ranked remaining team in the tournament should look to play the game to a tired Croatia.

Morocco should have deserved more against the dominant threat of France, but surprisingly equaled them on chances created and trumped them in possession.

This team has become the first African and Arab country to reach the final four - topping the leaderboard in front of the likes of Ghana, Cameroon, and Senegal. Regardless of the result, the Atlas Lions have done themselves and their country proud.

Team News

For this match, Zlatko Dalic will probably make adjustments, giving the fringe players a chance to compete as his team has been relatively injury-free during the tournament.

However, breakout right-back Josip Juranovic will miss out due to a sustained knock during the Argentina game after playing with the injury for 70 minutes.

Centre-back Josko Gvardiol and Left-back Borna Sosa should be looking to play off muscle problems, but Croatia has the spare men left to come in if these issues persist.

Morocco has been plagued with injuries, with important players missing out on the upcoming game.

Having sustained an injury during warm-up for Morocco's semifinal match against France, Nayef Aguerd is unlikely to be risked in this situation.

Romain Saiss and Noussair Mazraoui were also taken off during the first half of the game against France and will more than likely not play for the Atlas Lions.

Line up predictions

Croatia XI predictions: Livakovic; Sosa, Gvardiol, Lovren, Barisic; Kovacic, Brozovic, Modric; Vlasic, Petkovic, Perisic.

Morocco XI predictions: Bounou; Hakimi, Dari, El Yamiq, Attiat-Allah; Amallah, Ounahi, Amrabat; Ziyech, En-Nesyri, Boufal.

Key Players

Croatia - Luka Modric

Luka Modric’s stellar career could be coming to a close soon and has longed to win on the international stage - without avail. He has become an integral part of the Real Madrid squad, helping to win twenty-one trophies, three consecutive Champions League’s, and winning the Ballon d’Or ahead of the likes of Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Modric will undoubtedly be Croatia’s key player for this game, as he took his team to the Final in Russia, and should hope to lead them to another high-placed finish in an international tournament.

Luka Modric leaving the pitch during their match with Belgium. (Photo by Serhat Cagdas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Morocco - Sofyan Amrabat

Morocco’s midfield against France was controlled and assured, and was unlucky to not put away at least one of their chances. The recently emerged talent, Sofyan Amrabat, covered the pitch and put in a well-timed last-ditch tackle against Kylian Mbappe.

Amrabat’s direct and natural aggression will help coming up against a patient Croatia, as he should look to exploit their midfield and battle to win the ball, and hope that his attackers can put away their chances.

Sofyan Amrabat and Kylian Mbappe battling for the ball. (Photo by Manuel Reino Berengui/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The third-place playoff is being held at the Khalifa International Stadium, which previously held Croatia’s group-stage match against Canada.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off in Al Rayyan is scheduled for 6 pm local time, which is 3 pm UK time and 7 am PST.

How can I watch?

Coverage will start at 2:30 pm on BBC One and BBC iplayer, and viewers in the United States can watch the match on FOX or Telemundo.