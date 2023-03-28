Turkey vs Croatia, Euro 2024 Qualifiers Preview, Group D, 2023

The last time these two countries faced off against each in a major tournament, the game was decided by a moment of magic. Luka Modric fired a volley past Volkan Babacan in the Turkey goal to secure a 1-0 victory for Croatia.

The Real Madrid midfielder had just entered his thirties at the time, this game however was at Euro 2016, almost seven years ago now. Despite his illustrious quality, how many fans would have expected Modric to still be so integral to Zlatko Dalic's team as he nears his 38th birthday?

He has seen many teammates, some his junior, retire from the national set-up. The likes of Ivan Rakitic, Dejan Lovren and Ivan Strinic have all hung up their boots for Croatia but Modric remains and they are likely to need him on Tuesday night.

After another extremely positive World Cup, reaching the semi-finals and then falling to the eventual champions, Argentina. Croatia kicked-off their Euro qualifying campaign in slightly disappointing fashion, conceding a last-minute equaliser to Wales.

Now they face-off against their other main competitor in Group D, Turkey. With all due respect to Latvia and Armenia, it would be some shock if either of them were to topple any of the more established nations.

Stefan Kuntz's Turkey side has had a rollercoaster few years with many outsiders expecting more from a country that has developed a number of exciting players. They have qualified for the past two European Championships but haven't featured at a World Cup since 2002 where they reached the semi-finals, a feat that seems more and more miraculous as the years go by.

At Euro 2020, though they were arguably the tournament's biggest disappointment. Turkey generated much hype, especially after defeating the Netherlands 4-2 only a few months beforehand. However, they proceeded to lose all three group games in lacklustre style as they crashed out at the earliest possible stage.

The Crescent-Stars go into Tuesday's match off the back of a 2-1 victory in a politically charged affair with Armenia. Goals from Orkun Kokcu and Kerem Akturkoglu saw them come back from a goal down to pick up three important points in their quest to qualify for Euro 2024.

Orkun Kokcu (6) of Turkiye celebrates with team-mates after scoring a goal during the UEFA EURO 2024 Qualifying Round Group D football match between Armenia and Turkiye at Republican Stadium in Yerevan, Armenia on March 25, 2023. (Photo by Arif Hudaverdi Yaman/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Team News

Turkey

Kuntz has the luxury of being able to select from all of his main players, there are only likely to be a few changes from Saturday's tussle.

Turkey started with a 3-4-3 before switching to a 4-3-3 at half-time when Salih Özcan was brought on for Merih Demiral.

Croatia

Croatia under Dalic has lined up in a 4-3-3 for the majority of his tenure with the onus being on their star-studded midfield to decide the game.

The one notable difference since the World Cup is Lovren's international retirement has opened the door for Josip Sutalo to slot in next to Josko Gvardiol at centre-back, forming a partnership of two of the most exciting young defenders in Europe.

Likely lineups

Turkey - Gunk; Kabak, Demiral, Soyuncu; Bulut, Calhanoglu, Korku, Kadıoğlu; Under, Unal, Akturktoglu

Croatia - Livakovic; Juranovic, Sutalo, Gvardiol, Sosa; Modric, Brozovic, Kovacic; Kramaric, Musa, Perisic

Key players

Turkey - Hakan Calhanoglu

The national team captain and Inter Milan midfielder have built up a reputation for being a fantastic technician, his ability to change games with his wicked right foot has won many admirers.

Since Simone Inzaghi's appointment at Inter, the 28-year-old has played a slightly deeper role compared to the position he used to play for Bayer Leverkusen and cross-city rivals, AC Milan.

Calhanoglu is likely to play in a midfield duo with the exciting, Kokcu who is catching people's attention with his performances at Feyenoord. This should make for an intriguing battle against the well-established quality of their opponents' midfield.

Croatia - Josko Gvardiol

It is becoming more and more likely that Gvardiol is going to follow in the footsteps of both Dayot Upamecano and Ibrahima Konate in departing Leipzig for one of Europe's elite clubs.

Who that might be in particular hasn't been established yet, with Chelsea seemingly the most interested last summer. But both Man City and Real Madrid have been brought to the attention of the 21-year-old.

Gvardiol does still have moments of rashness and joined the long list of defenders who have been made to look silly by Lionel Messi in Croatia's World Cup semi-final.

But this shouldn't put suitors off as there is a clear elite-level centre back in the making for someone to enjoy.

Match details

Where is the game being played?

The game is being played at the Timsah Arena in Bursa, Turkey.

What time is kick-off?

The game kicks-off at 19:45 GMT on Tuesday.

How can I watch?

Viewers in the UK can watch the game on Viaplay Xtra.