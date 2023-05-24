Stuttgart vs Hoffenheim: Bundesliga Preview, Gameweek 34, 2023

Stuttgart sit in the perilous position of 15th spot in the Bundesliga only above the drop zone by one point and only goal difference above VfL Bochum in the relegation play-off place.

Sebastian Hoeneß’s men welcome already safe Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga’s final matchday looking for a victory, which would cement their place in Germany’s top division for another season.

Die Roten are only in this place of safety going into this final match of the season due to a massive 4-1 away win in Mainz last Sunday.

Goals from Waturo Endo, Serhou Guirassy, Chris Führich and Tanguy Coulibaly sealed the massive three points for Stuttgart to put them in pole position in the relegation battle finale this Saturday.

Three points separate Augsburg in 14th place and Schalke 04 in 17th place, meaning Stuttgart’s fans will be keeping a keen eye on results across Germany as well as the Mercedes-Benz Arena.

Hoffenheim were in the relegation picture until their impressive home victory over Champions League chasing Union Berlin last weekend.

The team from Sinsheim downed Union thanks to goals from Ihlas Bebou, Munas Dabbur and a double from Andrej Kramarić.

Former Stuttgart head coach, Pellegrino Matarazzo, will be returning to his old stomping ground for the first time on Saturday and will have fond memories from last season’s finale as Stuttgart scored an injury time winner to keep their Bundesliga status intact.

Die Roten’s fans will be looking for some of the same scenes this weekend once again.

Hoffenheim go into the match with just two wins in their last five Bundesliga fixtures, the same record as Stuttgart who also have only two wins in their last five.

American Matarazzo will be going back to his former employers with a point to prove after his sacking earlier in the season.

Hoeneß is also playing his former club as he managed the team from Sinsheim from 2020 until he was sacked following the 2021/22 season.

Team News

Stuttgart

Stuttgart go into the game with nearly a clean bill of health for all their squad with just Thomas Kastanaras definitely unavailable with a foot injury.

Centre-back Dan-Axel Zagadou is the only other player who is doubtful for the season defining match, as he was substituted in Stuttgart’s win over Mainz last weekend with a head injury.

Having top goal scorer, Guirassy back involved and available for Saturday’s crucial match is a massive bonus to Hoeneß.

Hoffenheim

Matarazzo also has the majority of his squad to choose from on Saturday with just Pavel Kaderabek and Kevin Vogt missing with foot and knee injuries respectively.

Last weekend there were doubts over the fitness of Dennis Geiger and Ozan Kabak but both players started Hoffenheim’s 4-2 win over Union Berlin, playing a huge part in their safety securing win.

With safety already confirmed it is hard to predict whether Matarazzo may test out some players before next season.

Likely Lineups

Stuttgart

Bredlow, Vagnoman, Mavropanos, Anton, Ito, Sosa, Endo, Karazor, Führich, Guirassy, Silas

Hoffenheim

Baumann, Bicakic, Kabak, Brooks, Bebou, Becker, Prömel, Geiger, Angeliño, Dabbur, Kramarić

Key Players

Stuttgart: Serhou Guirassy

Guirassy despite being Stuttgart’s top goal scorer missed two months of the campaign through a groin injury he picked up against Werder Bremen.

This was a tough period for Die Roten as they only picked up one win in their seven matches without the Frenchman.

He made an instant impact when he did return, scoring five goals in Stuttgart’s last eight matches, helping them have survival in their own hands this Saturday.

Hoeneß will be hoping the talismanic striker can add a few more goals to his tally of 11 this Saturday to keep the club safe from dreaded relegation.

Hoffenheim: Ozan Kabak

One man tasked with keeping the French striker quiet will be Kabak.

The Turkish international signed for Hoffenheim in the summer after a disappointing loan spell at Norwich City the previous season, but has put in some impressive performances for Matarazzo’s men despite their struggles.

The former Stuttgart man has also chipped in with two goals and two assists this season, helping Hoffenheim to safety with a game to spare.

If Kabak can help his Hoffenheim side to a result over Stuttgart on Saturday then he would be doing his other former side, Schalke a favour.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

This final matchday fixture is being played at the Mercedes-Benz Arena.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off for this Saturday afternoon match is scheduled to be at 14:30 GMT.

How can I watch?

The match won’t be available to watch in the UK but US viewers will be able to watch the crucial match on ESPN+.