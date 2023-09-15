SC Freiburg vs Borussia Dortmund: Bundesliga Preview, Gameweek 4, 2023

Nicolas Hoefler during Freiburg's 5-0 defeat to Stuttgart (Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

Following a 5-0 thumping to VfB Stuttgart, Europa League contenders SC Freiburg will be hopeful that the international break can act as a fresh start for them.

Sebastian Hoeness’s side won their opening two games of the season, beating TSG Hoffenheim 2-1 and SV Werder Bremen 1-0.

As for Borussia Dortmund, a total of six goals in their last two Bundesliga games have led to nothing more than two draws and two points.

Edin Terzic’s men failed to hold onto a two goal lead inside 15 minutes against newly promoted 1. FC Heidenheim last time out and his job could be on the line should Dortmund fail to get all three points tomorrow.

This result came a week after Dortmund travelled to VfL Bochum and found themselves in a similar position, unable to hit the target as their front four registered seven shots off target.

Freiburg (6) sit one point ahead of Dortmund (5) in the Bundesliga with both sides looking for crucial points at the beginning of the season before tough European away fixtures.

Dortmund travel to Paris Saint-Germain F.C. on Tuesday night ahead of their first group game in the UEFA Champions League and Frieburg head to Greece to take on Olympiacos F.C. on Thursday.

Team News

Two former BVB players could play a key role at Europa-Park tomorrow.

Maximilian Philipp – who scored the winner for Freiburg against SV Werder Bremen last month – could feature, while Matthias Ginter is likely to be at the heart of Freiburg's defence.

Captain Christian Günter remains on the sidelines with a broken arm, while Daniel-Kofi Kyereh and Yannik Keitel are also injured.

Lucas Höler – whose penalty knocked Bayern Munich out of the DFB Pokal last season – is a doubt.

Austrian Michael Gregoritsch will be looking to keep up his international form against Dortmund.

The 29-year-old scored against Moldova in a friendly, and again in a 3-1 win over Sweden in the European Championship Qualifiers.

Hungarian Roland Sallai also had an impressive international break. The forward scored against Czech Republic in a friendly and assisted in an important 2-1 European qualifying win at Serbia.

As for BVB, new signing Niclas Füllkrug is likely to miss the encounter tomorrow.

The centre forward has been dealing with a thigh injury since before his move from SV Werder Bremen in the summer.

Julien Duranville is still a doubt as he makes progress returning to full fitness, and Thomas Meunier and Mateu Morey both need some extra time.

Dortmund fans will be happy to see Giovanni Reyna return to the squad. He was able to train with his side over the international break.

Julian Ryerson is also likely to be fit for action this weekend.

Likely Line-Ups

SC Freiburg (4-2-3-1)

Atubolu; Kübler, Ginter, Lienhart, Schmidt; Eggestein, Höfler; Sallai, Doan, Grifo; Gregoritsch.

Kobel; Ryerson, Süle, Schlotterbeck, Bensebaini; Brandt, Can, Sabitzer; Adeyemi, Haller, Malen.

Key Players

SC Freiburg - Roland Sallai

The 26-year-old has been at Freiburg for over five years now and is playing a more important role than ever.

Roland Sallai celebrates after scoring against Czech Republic in a recent friendly. (Photo by Laszlo Szirtesi/Getty Images)

Since the return of competitive football, Sallai has registered three goals and two assists for club and country.

Freiburg will be counting on his creative genius in their attack tomorrow for a chance at an upset result.

Borussia Dortmund - Emre Can

Can was directly involved in Dortmund's two early goals against Heidenheim and Dortmund will need his leadership and defensive qualities to avoid conceding sloppy goals to Freiburg.

Emre Can during Germany's international friendly against France at his home stadium Signal Iduna Park (Photo by Stefan Brauer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

The German also put in some solid performances over the international break playing a full 90 minutes in his team's 2-1 win over France.

Match Details:

Where is the game being played?

Tomorrow’s clash between Freiburg and Dortmund takes place at the Europa-Park-Stadion in Freiburg im Breisgau, Germany.

What time is kick-off?

The match kicks off at 14:30 (BST).

How can I watch?

The game is not available to watch for UK viewers.

However, you can follow all the news and action from Bundesliga right here on VAVEL UK.