SV Werder Bremen vs Bayer 04 Leverkusen: Bundesliga Preview, Gameweek 12, 2023

LEVERKUSEN, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 12: Team of Bayer Leverkusen celebrates after the Bundesliga match between Bayer 04 Leverkusen and 1. FC Union Berlin at BayArena on November 12, 2023 in Leverkusen, Germany. (Photo by Jürgen Fromme - firo sportphoto/Getty Images)

Bayer Leverkusen travel to Werder Bremen on Saturday unbeaten and top of the Bundesliga table.

Xabi Alonso's side have won all but one of their games so far this season and will look to keep Bayern Munich at bay with a win on Saturday.

It has been a dream Hinrunde for Die Werkself (The Company's Eleven), who have outperformed all expectations.

The 11-game unbeaten start (10 wins and one draw) equalled the record best in the Bundesliga set by Bayern Munich in 2015/16.

Victory on Saturday will make it eight consecutive league wins and equal a club record.

Bremen, however, have endured stuttering form, winning one of their last five.

Die Werderaner's (The River Islanders') only victory in that period came against bottom club 1. FC Union Berlin.

Yet, with no defeat in their last three, they are on their best league run for 13 months.

They currently sit 12th in the table, four points clear of 1. FSV Mainz 05 in the relegation playoff spot.

Boss Ole Werner will look to Marvin Ducksh to try and achieve an upset.

The striker has scored three in his last three Bundesliga games and made his Germany international debut during the break.

The hosts are winless against Leverkusen in the six previous Bundesliga meetings, four of which ended in a draw.

Team News

SV Werder Bremen:

Summer arrival and long-term absentee Naby Keita remains unavailable due to illness.

Leon Opitz is out with a torn knee ligament, and Nicolai Rapp is recovering from a foot injury.

Bayer 04 Leverkusen:

Arthur and Patrik Schick have returned to advanced training, but Saturday's game will come too soon.

Likely Line-ups

SV Werder Bremen:

Pavlenka; Veljković, Friedl, Jung; Weiser, Stage, Deman; Schmid, Bittencourt; Borré, Ducksch

Bayer 04 Leverkusen

Hrádecký; Kossounou, Tah, Hincapie; Frimpong, Palacios, Xhaka, Grimaldo; Hofmann, Wirtz; Boniface

Key Players

SV Werder Bremen

Marvin Ducksh

BREMEN, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 12: Marvin Ducksch of Werder Bremen celebrates after scoring the team's first goal during the Bundesliga match between SV Werder Bremen and Eintracht Frankfurt at Wohninvest Weserstadion on November 12, 2023 in Bremen, Germany. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

The striker is enjoying great form in the Bundesliga this season, currently Werder Bremen's top scorer with five.

His three assists so far have also highlighted his attacking diversity.

Ducksh's performances caught the eye of new Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann, who handed the striker his first two international caps this week.

The appearances didn't bring much joy, with both coming from the bench in defeats against Turkey and Austria.

Bayer 04 Leverkusen

Alejandro Grimaldo

Bayer Leverkusen's Spanish defender #20 Alejandro Grimaldo celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the German first division Bundesliga football match Bayer 04 Leverkusen v 1 FC Union Berlin in Leverkusen, western Germany on November 12, 2023. (Photo by INA FASSBENDER / AFP) / DFL REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND/OR QUASI-VIDEO (Photo by INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images)

The Spaniard has been the surprise package for the league leaders this season, providing six goals and five assists from left back.

With other new signings also shining for Leverkusen, it has been a surprise that Grimaldo has been the most impactful.

His impressive performances rightfully earned him a first Spain call-up during the international break, making his debut against Cyprus.

He continued his effective attacking threat, assisting Mikel Oyarzabal for Spain's second goal in a 3–1 victory.

Match details

Where is the match being played?

The Saturday afternoon clash is being played at the Weserstadion in Bremen.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off is at 14:30 (GMT).

How can I watch?

Viewers in the UK can watch the match on Sky Sports Mix via their TV or the Sky Sports App/website.