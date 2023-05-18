Hoffenheim vs Union Berlin: Bundesliga Preview, Gameweek 33, 2023

This weekend’s match in Sinsheim has huge consequences at both ends of the Bundesliga table.

A win could secure Union Berlin Champions League football for the first time next season ahead of fifth-placed Freiburg and cap off an extraordinary campaign for Urs Fischer’s men.

They come into this penultimate game in mixed form with just two wins in their last five outings, but only one loss.

Last week’s 4-2 win over direct Champions League rivals, Freiburg, has put Die Eisernen in a great position with two games left to play.

Embed from Getty Images

Their opponents on Saturday are sure to be up for the encounter as well, with their Bundesliga lives still in the balance.

Hoffenheim have lost three of their last four Bundesliga matches putting them right back in the relegation battle.

The team from Sinsheim sit two points above the relegation play-off place, currently held by Schalke.

A loss on Saturday could even see Pellegrino Matarazzo’s men fall into the relegation places if Stuttgart pick up a big win against Mainz on Sunday.

Matarzzo, the former Stuttgart manager, replaced Andre Breitenreiter in the Hoffenheim dugout in February with the goal of keeping the club in the Bundesliga.

The Die Kraichgauer have been an ever present in the German top-flight since 2008, even qualifying for the Champions League.

A loss this weekend at the hands of Union Berlin could put that status for the upcoming season in huge doubt with one matchday to go.

Team News

Hoffenheim

Matarazzo will be without defensive trio Pavel Kaderabek, Kevin Vogt and Stanley Nsoki for this massive match.

In his pre-match press conference, the American did admit though that Robert Skov, Dennis Geiger and Ozan Kabak are doubts for Saturday’s clash, but is “optimistic” they will be back in training ahead of the match.

Union Berlin

Union Berlin only have one confirmed absentee for this weekend’s match in the form of Andras Schäfer, who is suffering from a foot injury.

Central defender Robin Knoche has missed training this week with a sickness, but should be available to Fischer on Saturday afternoon.

Going into two defining matches in their season, Fischer will be glad to have an almost fully-fit squad to choose from.

Likely Lineups

Hoffenheim

Baumann, Kabak, Brooks, Akpoguma, Bebou, Prömel, Becker, Kramaric, Angelino, Baumgartner, Dabbur

Union Berlin

Rønnow, Doekhi, Knoche, Leite, Juranovic, Khedira, Haberer, Laïdouni, Roussillon, Becker, Behrens

Key Players

Embed from Getty Images

Hoffenheim: Andrej Kramaric

Andrej Kramaric joined Hoffenheim back in 2016 and since then has gone on to become the club’s all-time top goal scorer with 93 goals in 207 appearances.

The World Cup finalist is also the Bundesliga’s all-time top goal scorer ahead of Croatian legend Ivica Olic.

He has enjoyed high points with the club based in Sinsheim, such as back to back Champions League campaigns, but now is when his club need him most.

The Croatian is the club’s top scorer this season with 10 goals, being a huge reason why the club aren’t in deeper trouble, but he needs to turn up this weekend to help Hoffenheim secure their Bundesliga status once again.

Embed from Getty Images

Union Berlin: Sheraldo Becker

When American marksman, Jordan Siebatcheu joined the capital club in the summer, many people believed he would be the striker spearheading their push up the Bundesliga table, but this hasn’t been the case.

Siebatcheu has contributed well with four goals and three assists, but it’s been the Dutchman, Sheraldo Becker who has been the main goal threat for Fischer’s men.

The 28-year-old has 11 goals and seven assists to his name this season, resulting in many European teams admiring him.

He will be key if Union Berlin are to go back from Sinsheim with all three points.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The match is being played at the PreZero Arena.

Embed from Getty Images

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off for this round 33 match is scheduled to be at 14:30 GMT.

How can I watch?

The match won’t be available for viewers in the UK but US viewers will be able to watch the game on ESPN+.