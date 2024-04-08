Seven years on from their last meeting, Arsenal and Bayern Munich go toe-to-toe in the Champions League with the two sides facing off in the quarter-finals.

It is safe to say that the Gunners will be seeking revenge with the 10-2 aggregate defeat to Bayern Munich firmly in the minds of every Arsenal supporter. However, this time around, Mikel Arteta's Arsenal head into the game as slight favourites.

Ahead of the 13th meeting between the current Premier League leaders and the six-time Champions League winners, we take a look through the archives of how both sides have fared against each other.

Arsenal 1-5 Bayern Munich - Round of 16 Second Leg (7th March 2017)

A game that is all too familiar if you are an Arsenal fan. A 5-1 drubbing at home to Bayern Munich on a cold March evening brings back painful memories for those associated with the club.

Before the game even started, everyone knew that it would take a remarkable turnaround for Arsene Wenger's side to progress into the next round having suffered a 5-1 first leg defeat. However, despite that, the Gunners made the perfect start inside 20 minutes when Theo Walcott fired into the roof of the net.

Having held a one-goal-advantage at half-time, things soon took a turn for the worst on 53 minutes when Laurent Koscielny gave away a penalty resulting in the Frenchman being shown a second yellow card. Robert Lewandowski converted the resulting spot kick but Carlo Ancelotti's side were not done there by any stretch of the imagination.

Goals from Douglas Costa and Arjen Robben wrapped up the victory before a late Arturo Vidal brace completed a brilliant second half performance from the German side.

Not one knew it at the time but this would prove to be the start of a long six year wait until Champions League football would return to the Emirates Stadium.

Bayern Munich 5-1 Arsenal - Round of 16 First Leg (15th February 2017)

Prior to this season, Arsenal's last Champions League knockout stage tie was one to forget having been defeated 5-1 both home and away. It was safe to agree that the Gunners were outclassed and outplayed in all departments by a brilliant Bayern Munich side.

Having finished top of Group A ahead of Paris Saint-Germain, the side from North London would have expected a favourable draw despite the possibility of both Real Madrid and Bayern. However, the Gunners drew the latter meaning they headed into the tie as underdogs.

The home side got off to the perfect start after 11 minutes thanks to a stunning strike from Dutch winger Robben. Meanwhile, Arsenal responded on the half-hour mark through Alexis Sanchez, who scored on the rebound after seeing his penalty saved by Manuel Neuer.

In the second half, however, a dominant display from Ancelotti's men blew the Gunners away. Lewandowski restored the hosts advantage before a double from Thiago Alcantara made it 4-1. A goal from Thomas Muller with two minutes to go capped off a fine evening for the Germans.

Despite Bayern Munich getting the upper hand over Arsenal on multiple occasions, the Gunners have still managed the odd victory over the Germans with their last win coming in October 2015.

Alongside the Bundesliga champions, Arsenal were draw into a group containing Olympiakos and Dinamo Zagreb with many predicting Arsene Wenger's side to finish 2nd. However, the Gunners got off to the worst start possible by losing their opening two matches without even playing their most difficult opponent.

Ahead of Bayern's visit to North London, Arsenal sat rock bottom on zero points and in dire need of some points to get their group stage campaign up and running. Anything other than a win would leave their Champions League hopes in tatters.

The first half proved to be a cagey affair with both sides creating opportunities on goal. However, in the latter stages of the second half, the Gunners made the all-important breakthrough when Olivier Giroud headed into an empty net following a calamitous mistake from Neuer.

Arsenal wrapped up an important three points in added time through Mesut Özil, whose strike edged over the line despite Neuer making the save. It proved to be an important result for the Gunners, who went on to secure 2nd place in Group F.

Arsenal 0-2 Bayern Munich - Round of 16 First Leg (19th February 2014)

In the 2013/14 season, Arsenal and Bayern Munich were drawn to face one another. The Gunners finished 2nd in the group stage behind Borussia Dortmund whilst Pep Guardiola's side topped the group ahead of Manchester City.

The first leg was played in North London with the home side handed a chance to take an early lead from the penalty spot but Mesut Ozil was denied by Neuer. Meanwhile, Bayern were also awarded a penalty with goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny shown a straight red card for a reckless challenge but David Alaba put his spot kick wide.

Despite that, the away side still had the man advantage in the second half, which they soon capitalised on. A Toni Kroos stunner followed up by a header from substitute Muller ensured Guardiola's side had a 2-0 lead to take back to Munich. The second leg ended in a 1-1 draw which secured their passage into the quarter-finals.

Can Arsenal finally get the better of Bayern?

Arsenal and Bayern Munich have faced off against each other in the Champions League knockout stages on four separate occasions with the Bavarians coming out on top every time. However, that could soon change within the next week or so.

Despite the marquee signing of striker Harry Kane, this season has been nothing short of failure for Bayern Munich, who look set to miss out on the title to Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen as well as being knocked out of the DFB Pokal.

Meanwhile, for Arsenal, Mikel Arteta's side are in the midst of an enthralling Premier League title race which looks set to go right down to the wire. A potential league and Champions League double could be on the cards for the Gunners.

However, you cannot count out the Bavarians and Thomas Tuchel, who will be aiming to bow out of Bayern in style with a European crown, just like he did with Chelsea almost three years ago. Who will come out on top in this eagerly awaited tie?