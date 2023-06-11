Mission accomplished but Man City will now only want more

Down went the curtain, out came the bows, and applause from many followed: the latest act in Manchester City's quest for greatness was brought to a close. The enduring saga of Abu Dhabi’s reign has its conclusion. Will they, won’t they? Of course they did. Oil wells mean it often ends well.

There have been many staging posts in City’s modern era, since the 2008 takeover and the introduction of petrodollars to east Manchester, but there has been only one driving narrative without a cessation. The first trophy: the 2011 FA Cup; the first league title: the dramatically won 2012 Premier League; but the wait for their first European Cup has been elongated.

It is only now, following a highly-tactical and intense Champions League final with Inter Milan, that City’s overriding aim has been realised. Of course there were celebrations in Istanbul on Saturday evening that continued long into the early hours, but there was also a sense of job done, critics silenced. This missing piece of silverware had been getting to them.

Questioning when City would finally make their domestic dominance count on the European stage has only grown as the near misses have accumulated.

Monaco 2017, Liverpool 2018, the VAR-dictated quarter-final exit against Tottenham Hotspur in 2019, fluffing their lines in the one-off quarter-final against Lyon in 2020, losing the 2021 final to Chelsea and then dramatically falling to Real Madrid in last season’s semis.

However, the undercurrent has been strong this term. Even when City were trailing Arsenal in the league and Pep Guardiola was scratching around for his best team during a testing winter, they remained en pointe in Europe. They eased out of their group, then hit RB Leipzig for seven, humbled Bayern Munich and produced a masterclass against Real.

Getty: Jonathan Moscrop

“It was written in the stars,” said Guardiola, reflecting on finally taking City to the promised land. Kevin De Bruyne admitted his wife had predicted a City triumph in Istanbul way back in August, convinced it was the team’s destiny.

It certainly felt that this day would soon come; seven seasons of Guardiola and three iterations of his team and it has. City have long been consistent in this competition, regulars in the latter stages, and that is what kept Guardiola believing even when it felt like dark forces were cruelly denying them.

Excluding group-stage dead rubbers, City have lost only four Champions League matches in four seasons. Since 2020/21, they have comfortably defeated Bayern, Atletico Madrid, Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain. Guardiola’s side have worked their way up the European ladder.

Getting past Real, and in such a stylish way, was seen as pivotal this term — it only confirmed that this is the most complete City side of the Guardiola era.

Spirit took City over the gilded line

City were not their usual selves against Inter, especially in the first half when they lacked aggression and Rodri struggled to get anything going. De Bruyne succumbing to injury was a further blow to mustering their rhythm.

Their opponents played above themselves, Simone Inzaghi getting his tactics spot on. City had gears to move up and into but they did not really do so.

Rodri’s winning goal midway through the second period was sweetly struck but it was prime opportunism: the ball broke kindly after Inter attempted to deal with Bernardo Silva’s cross.

Getty: Richard Sellers

That Ederson had to be alert to thwart Romelu Lukaku’s 89th-minute header from close range and Ruben Dias got enough spin on his clearance header to prevent an own goal only added to the feeling of this being City’s year.

This time, City did have the luck. They now have also matched Manchester United’s achievement in 1999 and become the second English club to win a Treble. The past few weeks have required both mental toughness and steely focus to see this through.

Guardiola has led his team, and club, through turbulent waters and the way he has directed them to three trophy successes in this season of seasons demonstrates why he is the best around. He is now a two-time Treble winner, having already achieved the feet with Barcelona in 2009.

For Sheikh Mansour, present for only his second-ever City match, he will probably not experience a better occasion than this. The loose ends were tied up in Istanbul, his project now emboldened by more glory.

The question now is whether the next act involves City becoming a dominant European force. Their rivals are scattered: the likes of Barcelona, Dortmund and Atletico appear a long way behind; Real must replace Karim Benzema but have signed Jude Bellingham; Bayern are in a struggle with themselves; and PSG never fully convince.

Arguably City’s biggest threat comes from England — but with five league titles in six seasons, Guardiola’s team would be favourites to win any all-England tie. In short, they are peaking in Europe at the exact moment when the conditions are right for prolonged domination. This might only be the start.

The profile of their squad is good too. John Stones (29 years old), Dias (26), Ederson (29), Jack Grealish (27) and Rodri (26) are in their primes. Phil Foden (23), Julian Alvarez (23) and Rico Lewis (18) are exceptional already, with so much in front of them.

And then there’s Erling Haaland (22) who, while still beginning, in terms of learning the Guardiola game and maturing as a No 9, has already taken City to another level.

Naturally, there will be things to look at; some players are getting older, some may want to move on, but City will buy well in the summer like always. There are also the Premier League’s 115 charges of financial irregularity, all of which the club deny. Until a verdict is reached, a dark cloud will never be far away.

Whether you perceive this latest victory as bought or earned, it’s not credible to deny Guardiola’s genius, the hard work and talent of the players and the boundless effort of the staff back at the Etihad campus. City are now unquestionably a great team but, having conquered Europe, they will just want more.