You could perhaps be forgiven for not remembering Arsenal's last UEFA Champions League (UCL) knockout tie and, if you are like many fellow Arsenal fans, you may have tried to erase it from your mind altogether.

The fateful night at the Emirates Stadium, way back in 2017, saw Arsenal succumb to a 5-1 defeat against Bayern Munich, the same scoreline that the Gunners had lost by in Germany as they fell to a now-infamous 10-2 loss.

The defeat came just 15 months before legendary manager Arsene Wenger was sacked by the club after a historic 22-year tenure at the club.

That season, as well as European embarrassment, the club finished a staggering 18 points behind title winners Chelsea - which shows just how much progress has been made over the last seven years.

With that progress in mind, here is a look at the players who started on that fateful Tuesday night, more than half a decade ago.

GK - David Ospina (Al Nassr)

Despite spending five years at Arsenal, David Ospina played very infrequently, with his position as second-choice goalkeeper clear for all to see.

Although he stayed at Arsenal for two years after this particular game, the Colombian would play just 24 more times for the club before moving on loan to Napoli, in a deal which would later be made permanent.

Currently, the now 35-year-old plies his trade in Saudi Arabia, alongside one of the greatest players of all time Cristiano Ronaldo, at Al Nassr.

RB - Hector Bellerin (Real Betis)

During his 11 years at Arsenal, nine of which were spent with the first team, Hector Bellerin was always considered a fan favourite, which made his Arsenal exit all the more painful for most fans.

The Spaniard had seen his career plagued by injuries, including a cruciate ligament tear in 2019 which saw him sidelined for eight months.

Bellerin's last appearance for Arsenal was in the club's 1-0 win at Stamford Bridge, where they beat Chelsea on the final day of the 2020/21 season.

The now-28-year-old then went on a season-long loan to Spanish side Real Betis, before completing a free transfer in September 2022 to his boyhood club Barcelona.

Unfortunately, his time with Barcelona was not successful, as he made just three league appearances before joining Sporting Lisbon. His time in Portugal saw him draw interest from Spain once more though, where he has since rejoined Real Betis, following his loan to the club in the 2021/22 season.

CB - Shkodran Mustafi (Free Agent)

Shkodran Mustafi is perhaps one of the most criticised Arsenal players of the post-Emirates era, with the German defender certainly not thought of as positively as Bellerin during his time with the club.

Despite this, he was a regular feature for the Gunners until 2021, when it became clear that his time in North London was up and he completed a free transfer to German side Schalke 04.

Unfortunately, his arrival was not enough to prevent the seven-time German top-flight winners from finishing dead last in the league, as they were relegated to the second division for the first time since the 1987/88 season.

Mustafi left the club at the end of that season, having only signed a six-month deal, and joined Spanish side Levante where he spent much of his first season injured, before they too were relegated to the second tier of Spanish football.

The 31-year-old left Levante in the summer of 2023, after the club opted not to renew his contract, having failed to secure promotion back to the top flight and, in a sad turn of events, the defender remains without a club to this day, despite not retiring from football.

CB - Laurent Koscielny (Retired)

The former Gunners captain left Arsenal in 2019, and the circumstances surrounding his exit sparked anger among fans.

With 12 months left on his contract with the club, and despite having already spent nine years in North London, the Frenchman refused to travel for Arsenal's 2021 pre-season tour, in a bid to force through a move to French side Bordeaux.

His efforts proved successful, but the controversy surrounding his exit was far from over, as Bordeaux used a clip of Koscielny removing his Arsenal shirt to announce his signing.

The 38-year-old's exit from the French side was equally unceremonious, as he was removed from their squad due to his high wages, before being forced out of the club altogether as he was placed into a 'non-playing role'.

Just two months later, the three-time FA Cup winner announced his retirement from professional football, in what was a sad end to an otherwise excellent career.

LB - Nacho Monreal (Retired)

Nacho Monreal would go on to stay at Arsenal for another two years after this match, and left the club in August 2019, after making 251 appearances for the Gunners, as he headed to his native Spain to join Real Sociedad.

The 38-year-old played 69 times for Real Sociedad and was part of their team that won the 2020 Copa Del Rey, the seventh trophy of Monreal's long career.

The Spaniard retired on 16th August 2022, at the age of 36.

CM - Granit Xhaka (Bayer Leverkusen)

To say that Granit Xhaka's Arsenal career was turbulent would probably be an understatement, and even Xhaka would attest to that.

This game came in just his first season with the club and, despite staying in North London for seven years, his Arsenal career looked fractured beyond repair when, in 2019, the Swiss midfielder reacted to being booed by fans by throwing the captain's armband and cupping his ears towards the home fans.

Despite wanting to leave the club, Xhaka decided to stay at the club after talks with manager Mikel Arteta, who was desperate to keep him in his plans.

In an incredible turn of events, Xhaka went on to become a fan favourite, and his eventual exit, just last summer, was met with tremendous sadness by most fans.

Now, the 31-year-old plays a pivotal role for Bayer Leverkusen, managed by legendary midfielder Xabi Alonso, who are currently ten points clear at the top of the Bundesliga table.

After six years in North London, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain left Arsenal just five months after this game, when he joined Liverpool in a £35m deal.

Unfortunately, the Englishman's career continued to be plagued by injury, as it had been at Arsenal, and he suffered an almost year-long injury in his first season with the Reds.

He did, however, go on to make 146 appearances for the club, before joining Turkish giants Besiktas on a free transfer in August 2023, where he has since made 22 appearances, scoring four goals and assisting one.

But, in another crushing blow, the midfielder has now suffered another injury, ruling him out until May 2024.

CM - Aaron Ramsey (Cardiff City)

Aaron Ramsey was undoubtedly a fan favourite during his time at Arsenal, and won six trophies during his time in North London.

He too endured several injury issues which held him back at Arsenal, but the Welshman was still able to make an impressive 369 appearances for the club, while also scoring 64 goals and contributing 66 assists.

In July 2019 he left Arsenal and joined Italian giants Juventus as a free agent, where we went on to win three trophies, including Serie A, across 70 appearances and three years.

He was loaned to Rangers for the second half of the 2021/22 season, when they finished as runners-up in the UEFA Europa League, before he moved to Nice in France.

The 33-year-old made just 34 appearances for Nice before mutually terminating his contract in July 2023, to rejoin his boyhood club Cardiff City, in the EFL Championship.

His first season back with the Bluebirds has been injury-plagued, but he has massively impressed on the limited number of times that he has played so far.

RW - Theo Walcott (Retired)

Theo Walcott was always highly liked during his time at Arsenal, but left the club less than a year after the Bayern Munich game, as he completed a permanent move to Everton in January 2018.

His time in Merseyside was underwhelming though, scoring just 11 goals during his 85 appearances for the Toffees.

The 34-year-old went on loan to his boyhood club Southampton in the 2020/21 season and made the move permanent the following summer on a free transfer.

He would make just 36 appearances in the following two seasons, however, and he retired in August 2023, just months after Southampton were relegated from the Premier League.

ST - Olivier Giroud (AC Milan)

Olivier Giroud scored 105 goals in 253 appearances for Arsenal but left the club in the same transfer window as Walcott, less than a year after the humiliating Bayern Munich defeat.

Unlike Walcott, however, Giroud caused a stir as he joined Arsenal's London rivals Chelsea, for an undisclosed fee.

Not only this, but the Frenchman actually went on to score against his former club in a European final, as Chelsea beat Arsenal 4-1 in the 2019 UEFA Europa League final.

He then went on to win the 2020/21 UCL with the Blues, having also won the World Cup with France in 2018, just six months after his move to Chelsea.

The 37-year-old joined AC Milan in July 2021, where he plays to this day, and won yet another trophy with them after winning the Serie A title in the 2021/22 season.

LW - Alexis Sanchez (Inter Milan)

Alexis Sanchez is widely regarded as one of the best players of the post-Emirates era, having amassed 125 combined goals and assists in just 166 appearances.

The Chilean notoriously left the Gunners in a swap deal for Man United forward Henrikh Mkhitaryan in January 2018, also less than a year after the Bayern Munich defeat.

His career took a downward spiral from here, however, as he never made things work with the Red Devils, after scoring just five goals in 45 appearances.

He has since had spells with Inter Milan and Marseille, before returning to the Italian side where he still plays to this day. He has certainly enjoyed his best recent form at Inter Milan, and won the 2020/21 Serie A title.