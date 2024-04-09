Real Madrid 3-3 Manchester City: Frantic football sees the spoils shared at the Bernabéu

Two of the biggest sides in the world, Real Madrid and Manchester City, met on an evening with the roof drawn closed over the Santiago Bernabéu. Games billed in this sense can often be anti-climatic, but not this one.

Real Madrid came into the quarter-final off the back of a week without a game. Carlo Ancelotti made two changes to their starting eleven, with Vinicius Junior and Eduardo Camavinga coming into the side in place of Brahim Diaz and Nacho.

The Citizens, who put four past Crystal Palace on Saturday, made four changes as Manuel Akanji, Bernardo Silva, Mateo Kovacic and Phil Foden all came into the starting eleven in place of Kevin De Bruyne, Rico Lewis, Julian Alvarez and Oscar Bobb, who all dropped to the bench.

The two giants were locked in an action-packed clash, with the game being turned on its head on numerous occasions. City found themselves ahead after just two minutes, with a clever Bernado Silva free kick catching Madrid off guard. However, after 15 minutes, Madrid had turned the game around; a long-range effort from Camavinga and an Akanji own goal had given the home side the lead.

Four stunning goals in the second half saw the spoils shared, leaving the tie excellently poised for the second leg in Manchester next week.

Story of the Match

The game began in an open, frantic and end-to-end fashion. Just 35 seconds into the affair, Aurélien Tchouaméni found himself inside the referee's book after a cynical foul on Jack Grealish. The caution meant that the Frenchman would be suspended for the second leg.

From the resulting free-kick, Silva opened the scoring for City after some horrific defending from Real. The man from Portugal showed excellent intelligence to attempt a low shot, curling the ball around the wall, consisting of a sole defender, which caught Lunin and Los Blancos' defence off guard from about 35 yards out. The keeper got a hand to it and probably should have kept it out, but Silva didn’t care as he'd silenced the Bernabéu in a matter of minutes.

The goal, however, didn’t change the rhythm of the game; it was end-to-end, with both teams looking capable of scoring every time they progressed forward. Vinicius Junior and Erling Haaland both had good chances in the opening six minutes.

By the tenth minute, things had started to click for Real Madrid. The Spanish side enjoyed a spell of possession inside the City half, and they began to look much more like their dominant selves.

The short period of possession paid dividends in the twelfth minute as Eduardo Camavinga unleashed an effort from 35 yards out, which took a fortunate deflection off Ruben Dias and nestled into the back of the net, leaving Ortega without a chance, rooted to the spot.

Just a minute later, Real Madrid had completed the turnaround as Vinicius Junior played an exquisite ball from inside his own half in behind to Rodrygo. The Brazilian found himself in a race with Akanji, eventually reaching the penalty area. Akanji tried to shut him down, but Vinicius rolled an effort towards the goal, which took a very slight deflection, leaving Ortega without a chance, completing the turnaround for Madrid after a mind-blowing opening fifteen. The Bernabéu went from stunned to absolutely rocking.

After an incomprehensible start, the game started to settle. The affair between the two footballing giants had developed a clear pattern: City controlled the ball as Madrid looked to hit the Citizens with their pace on the counter. For all their control of the ball, the side from Manchester struggled to find any penetration, often moving the ball from side to side or even backwards, with City lacking an effective tool to infiltrate the Madrid backline.

As the first half drew to its conclusion, Real Madrid continued to catch City on the break, with Vinicius causing havoc down the left flank. Fortunately for City, the Brazilian failed to find the back of the net with his best efforts going straight into the grateful grasp of Ortega.

The first-half chance of the second half fell to Jack Grealish in the 48th minute. The Englishman found himself on the left-hand side of the Madrid penalty area. Dani Carvajal stood him up as Grealish curled an effort across goal, which failed to trouble the keeper.

In the 52nd minute, Jude Bellingham received the ball on the halfway line and showed excellent feet to avoid being dispossessed by Rodri, who flew into a challenge. Rodri was left on the floor as Bellingham drove at the City backline, forcing them back. He had Rodrygo on his left, whom he played the perfect pass to; however, Akanji was too strong and won the ball back for City. But the move wasn’t over there, as a good press from Madrid and a sloppy pass from Rodri saw Bellingham emerge into the City penalty area. Bellingham danced, leaving the City defence helpless as he looked to find the finish across goal, and his drilled effort just went wide of the post.

Madrid continued to create chances as they sought their third. Some impressive play from Madrid gave Vinicius a fantastic opportunity to put the home side in cruise control. A great cross-field pass from Valverde found Rodrygo, who played a stunning ball through to Vinicius, who had made a great run into the City box, but the Brazilian just fired over the bar with his left foot from a matter of yards out.

The two successive chances served as a bit of a wake-up call for City as they began to dominate the game, controlling the ball, with most of the play occurring in Madrid’s half. But, crucially, Madrid still seemed a threat on the break as City were lacking the cutting edge to make use of their dominance.

However, the ten-minute spell of superiority eventually earned City their equaliser in the 65th, as Phil Foden scored a screamer. He received the ball from Stones on the edge of the box, moved it across his body, and curled an effort with his left foot straight into the top corner.

In a game of football full of twists and turns, the game had once again been turned totally upon its head as Joško Gvardiol, an unlikely goal scorer, gave City the lead. A well-worked move down the left-hand side saw Grealish cut the ball back to Gvardiol on the edge of the box. A slightly heavy touch left Gvardiol with only one option (a shot at goal). And that’s what he did. He launched an effort from just outside the box, which blasted into the back of the net.

In a ridiculous game of football, Federico Valverde added to the stunning collection of goals seen in the second half as he clawed Madrid back into the game. Vinicius played an excellent cross towards the far post, and Valverde arrived late into the box, meeting the ball on the volley and smashing it into the back of the net, sending a wave of hysteria across the Bernabéu with eleven minutes to play.

Just moments later, Bellingham nearly won the game for Real as a ball was looped in behind him. He followed it into the box and took a first-class touch with his head to bring the ball down, but strong defending from John Stones just did enough to force Bellingham off balance with the ball sliding off the pitch.

The thrilling game of football culminated with a few half chances for either side, but crucially, neither team could find a winner ahead of the second-leg at the Etihad next Wednesday. It was chaos at times, but it was a stunning match between the two best football teams on the planet.

Player of the Match: Vinicius Junior

There were so many to choose from on both sides but Vinicius' pure pace made him a constant threat. He was a massive thorn in Manchester City's side.

The attacker caused absolute chaos down the left flank leaving Gvardiol on the back foot all evening. The City backline could never get hold of him, with the Brazilian being key to Madrid's counter-attacking threat. Vinicius' two assists summed up his excellent performance.