After a good performance in a 2-2 draw against Newcastle at St James' Park last time out, the Cherries come into this game optimistic, but wary of the challenge that lies ahead.

Goals from Dominic Solanke and Antoine Semenyo twice put Bournemouth ahead against Newcastle, but Matt Ritchie's last minute strike after Anthony Gordon had earlier levelled from the penalty spot meant the Cherries made the long journey home with just a point.

Despite some good performances, Bournemouth are winless in the league in 2024, picking up just three points since the turn of the year, so they will be hoping to put an end to this run on Saturday.

Manchester City are unbeaten in their last sixteen matches, drawing only two in the process. Last time out, despite a slightly underwhelming performance, City beat Brentford 1-0 at the Etihad Stadium, thanks to Erling Haaland's second half strike, in a game of few clear cut chances.

Since the Club World Cup in December, City have gone from strength to strength, and with Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland returning from injury in recent weeks, they seem an unstoppable force at present, marching towards the Premier League title once again.

Manchester City will be looking for a repeat of the reverse fixture earlier this season, where they came out 6-1 winners over Bournemouth in a game where Jeremy Doku stole the show. A goal and four assists from the Belgian winger announced him to the Premier League, and with Jack Grealish out injured, Doku is sure to start against Bournemouth again this time out.

Team News

Bournemouth

Bournemouth remain without Max Aarons and Tyler Adams (both thigh), but the pair are nearing returns to action. Ryan Fredericks (calf) and James Hill (ankle) are also out, whilst Romain Faivre missed last weeks trip to Newcastle through illness, and remains a doubt for this weekends game.

Philip Billing will serve the final game of his three game ban following his red card against Nottingham Forest, so Lewis Cook and Ryan Christie are expected to continue in midfield. Alex Scott and Justin Kluivert are battling to be selected in the number 10 spot for the Cherries, but after a good performance last week, Kluivert is expected to get the nod from Andoni Iraola again.

Manchester City

As far as Manchester City are concerned, Jack Grealish (muscle) and Josko Gvardiol (ankle) are out, whilst Kevin De Bruyne will be assessed on a hamstring issue after not being risked in midweek against Brentford.

After dropping to the bench against Brentford, Nathan Aké will be hoping for a recall to face his former club, but after Manuel Akanji's string performance, Pep Guardiola is expected to stick with the same defence that achieved only City's third clean sheet in their last fifteen games.

Likely Line-ups

Bournemouth

Neto; Smith, Zabarnyi, Senesi, Kelly; Cook, Christie; Tavernier, Kluivert, Semenyo; Solanke.

Ederson; Walker, Ruben Dias, Stones, Akanji; Rodri, Bernardo Silva; Doku, Alvarez, Foden; Haaland.

Key Players

Following his summer move to Bournemouth from Roma, Justin Kluivert has settled quickly and has become a key part of Andoni Iraola's style of play. Initially deployed as a winger, it wasn't until November that Kluivert started playing just behind Dominic Solanke, and since then he hasn't looked back.

On the ball, Kluivert has been great for the Cherries, scoring three goals so far this season, but it is his off the ball work that stands out, and is so essential for the team. Iraola wants his teams to press high and win the ball in dangerous areas in the oppositions half, and Kluivert is very astute at this. Having formed a good partnership with Solanke, the pair work together deciding when and when not to press, and which passes to try and block off to hinder the oppositions build up play.

If the Cherries are to pull of an unlikely result against the treble winners Manchester City, they will need to work extremely hard off the ball, and take their chances when they come their way. Justin Kluivert is ideal for this, and he will be a major part of why Bournemouth pick up a result, if it happens.

Manchester City: Rodri

With a squad as deep as Manchester City's, there are very few players in their team that are irreplaceable, but Rodri is one.

Undoubtedly the best in the world in his position, the Spanish midfielder is at the heart of everything his side does, whether that be starting attacks, breaking up play, or dictating the tempo of the game. He can even pop up with important goals from time to time, as he did last weekend against Chelsea, scoring a late equaliser with a sweetly hit strike from the edge of the area.

It is evident when Rodri isn't playing for Manchester City, as their levels are normally much worse, and so are their results. In games Rodri hasn't played, Manchester City have lost 41% of them in the Premier League, compared with only losing 12% of games when he does play.

Fortunately for City Rodri is fit and in good form, so Bournemouth are going to need to work very hard to stop him dictating the game on Saturday, as he does so well.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The game will be played at Bournemouth's home stadium, the Vitality Stadium.

What time will kick-off be?

Kick-off is at 17:30 GMT on Saturday.

Where can I watch?

The game is live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom, and highlights will also be uploaded on YouTube by both clubs after the game.