Bayer Leverkusen’s unbeaten run reached 45 matches in all competitions following a 97th minute header from Josip Stanišić that rescued a 1-1 draw with Borussia Dortmund in a heated encounter at the Signal Iduna Park.

For the majority of the afternoon, the game was locked in a stalemate in what was a cagey performance from both sides, the possible result of fatigue with both sets of players featuring in European competitions midweek.

Nathan Tella had the best chance to break the deadlock when Granit Xhaka’s cross field pass found Jonas Hofmann who rolled the ball into the path of the sliding winger who failed to convert from close range.

However, in the 81st minute Dortmund thought they had won it when striker Niclas Füllkrug fired a volley past Lukas Hradecky to make it 1-0.

Julian Brandt’s quick feet in the penalty area found Marcel Sabitzer who floated the ball into the path of the German international to score his 12th Bundesliga goal this season.

With less than a minute of the added eight left on the clock, Florian Wirtz’s inswinging corner was met by the rising Stanišić who guided a header into the bottom right corner to keep Xabi Alonso’s side's invincible dream alive.

- Leverkusen’s never say die attitude shines again

Xabi Alonso celebrates extending their unbeaten run to 45 games. (Photo by Lukas Schulze/Bundesliga/Bundesliga Collection via Getty Images)

The image of Alonso racing down the touchline to join the frantic stoppage time celebrations will be another iconic moment in such a special season for the club.

Stanišić's 97th minute equaliser means Leverkusen have now scored 26 goals after the 80th minute of games this season with 14 of the 26 coming in the Bundesliga and the resilience and winning mentality can be seen in every member of the squad.

Alonso’s side never seem to panic.

All season there have been numerous moments where the fabled unbeaten run has been threatened but every time, the patient, attacking style of play has never been abandoned.

The self-belief within the team was evident in the closing stages of today’s draw, as Leverkusen’s players did not rush and were patient, sticking to the game plan and like many times this season the talented playmaker Wirtz delivered with his 19th assist of the season.

With just four games to go in the league, Alonso will ensure his team stays focused as their dream of completing a whole season unbeaten becomes less of a fantasy and starts to look like reality.

- Draw sets up Champions League qualification decider with RB Leipzig

Borussia Dortmund celebrate making it 1-0. (Photo by ANP via Getty Images)

Edin Terzić’s side sit in fifth after today’s draw, two points behind RB Leipzig in fourth after their 2-1 win against Heidenheim on Saturday afternoon. The two sides will meet at the Red Bull Arena on Matchday 31, in what is a crucial game in securing a top four finish this season.

Following Bayern Munich, Dortmund and Leverkusen’s progress into the semi finals of their respective European competitions earlier this week, it is increasingly likely that Germany will receive an extra Champions League place due to the coefficient rankings.

As a result of this, ‘die Schwarzgelben’ would qualify for the Champions League in their current league position but neither side will be looking to leave qualification up to chance when they meet next week.

Dortmund will be without club captain Emre Can and talented full back Ian Maatsen for their visit to Leipzig after the duo picked up suspensions for reaching five yellow cards this season.

In what will be a crucial week in Dortmund’s season, facing PSG in the semi finals of the Champions League just four days later, it will be important to build momentum with a strong performance against Leipzig.

- Granit Xhaka's standout performances

Granit Xhaka controlled the midfield against Borussia Dortmund (Photo by Jörg Schüler/Bayer 04 Leverkusen via Getty Images)

Since his arrival from Arsenal in July 2023, Xhaka has been an ever present in Xabi Alonso’s record breaking side, starting all 30 Bundesliga games so far this season.

The way in which the Swiss midfielder dictates the pace and tempo of how this ‘Werkself’ team plays is reminiscent of Alonso's style of play as a player and has been an ever present in Leverkusen’s first ever Bundesliga title triumph.

The 31 year old built up a fiery, rash reputation during his time in the Premier League but enjoyed a successful last season racking up 17 goal contributions as Mikel Arteta’s side narrowly missed out on the title.

It seems under Alonso’s guidance, Xhaka has matured further and looks a shadow of his former reckless self as he has welcomed the increased responsibility given to him by the Spaniard and epitomises the resilience of this Leverkusen side as a whole.

Ahead of today’s draw, no player in Europe’s top five leagues had completed more open play passes (2,753) and had more touches (3,392) than Xhaka and his willingness to always receive the ball and play progressive passes has allowed players like Wirtz and Jeremie Frimpong thrive this season.

As a result of a heated exchange towards the final minutes, Xhaka will miss the champions trip to third place Stuttgart next weekend after picking up his fifth yellow card of the season.