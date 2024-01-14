Preview Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies: A victory to get out of the bottom

Those from Golden State enter the FedEx Forum looking to continue adding victories to get out of the bad streak that the team is going through, falling to twelfth place in the Western Conference. On the other hand, the Grizzlies arrive after continuing in free fall and in a “tanking” situation in which the team begins to see the season lost and takes advantage of the defeats to try to climb positions towards the 2024 NBA Draft. No However, a very interesting confrontation is expected between both teams and this has caught the attention of fans as it is a duel between two good teams that are not at their best and are fighting to get into the playoffs and both know that a victory against Your rival is of utmost importance to raise the spirit of the group. This game has several stars of the league such as Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Jaren Jackson Jr., Steph Curry, Desmond Baney Santi Aldama, among those absent we even have another pair of stars on each side with Chris Paul and Ja Morant. The Warriors come in with a record of 18 wins and 20 losses, while the Grizzlies have a record of 14 wins and 24 losses.

Players to follow?

The players to watch are Stephen Curry of the Warriors and DeMar DeRozan of the Grizzlies.

Steph Curry, the Golden State point guard, is the Warriors' top figure. He finished the season as the team's offensive leader, averaging 25.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game. The Golden State star finished the previous season as the Finals MVP and became the top three-point scorer in NBA history. Now, Curry will begin a new season with the Warriors with less pressure regarding the three-point record and with the goal of leading the team towards another playoffs. Curry will seek to take advantage of the renewed Warriors squad and add his game to that of Chris Paul so that Golden State returns to fight for the NBA title. What is most expected from the Warriors star is a healthy season full of three-pointers to generate a very fun game to watch.

NBA

On the other hand, Jaren Jackson Jr., the Memphis guard, is the top figure of the Grizzlies and finished the season as the team's defensive leader as the best defender of the year during the NBA regular season. With an average of 19.4 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.6 blocks per game, Jackson Kr. is back on the court and is taking advantage of the team's bad moment to show his full potential and be seen as one of the great players of the season and postseason for his good moment. Without a doubt, the guard's connection with Marcus Smart and Santi Aldama is bringing fruit to a team that needs to find results no matter what.

Other important figures in this game are Desmond Bane and Santi Aldama for the Grizzlies, as well as Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins for Golden State.

This will be the first time that both teams face each other this season and, without a doubt, it is a very interesting duel to follow closely.

The game will take place at the FedEx Forum located in the city of Memphis, this will be a regular season duel between two teams seeking to continue their path within the 2023-2024 NBA in the Western Conference. This stadium has capacity for 19,000 fans and was inaugurated in 2004.

The duel between Warriors and Grizzlies will take place on Monday, January 15 with the following times in different countries:

17 hours in Mexico

18 hours in the United States (ET)

18 hours in Ecuador, Colombia and Peru

19 hours in Bolivia and Venezuela

20 hours in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Uruguay and Paraguay.

00 hours in Spain

The Warriors are the big favorite as they have a squad in good shape and better options in the rotation, compared to the Memphis squad. However, the Grizzlies arrive looking to show improvements and will want to add one more home victory and break the negative streak, which can be important and they will want to achieve it to improve in the competition.

All information on the 2023-2024 NBA season can be followed through the VAVEL signal.