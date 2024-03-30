Those from Golden State go to the Frost Bank Center against the Spurs in search of continuing to add victories and take advantage of the good moment to climb positions and try to stay in the Play-In position of the Western Conference. Likewise, the Spurs arrive with the same objective of seeking a victory that will take them out of the bottom of the Western Conference table. A very interesting confrontation is expected between both teams and this has caught the attention of fans as it is a duel between two teams in the same position in their respective conference and with high possibilities of being one of the best on each side of the league. The Warriors are in tenth place in the West with a record of 38 wins and 34 losses, while the Spurs are in fifteenth place in the East with 17 wins and 56 losses. Both teams will look for a victory that brings them closer to achieving their objectives and climbing positions in the table. This game features several stars such as Victor Wembanyama, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Jeremy Sochan and more.

Players to watch?

The players to watch are Stephen Curry for the Warriors and Victor Wembanyama for the Spurs.

Steph Curry, the Golden State point guard, is the Warriors' top figure. He finished the season as the team's offensive leader, averaging 25.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game. The Golden State star finished the previous season as the Finals MVP and became the top three-point scorer in NBA history. Now, Curry will begin a new season with the Warriors with less pressure regarding the three-point record and with the goal of leading the team towards another playoffs. Curry will seek to take advantage of the renewed Warriors squad and add his game to that of Chris Paul so that Golden State returns to fight for the NBA title. What is most expected from the Warriors star is a healthy season full of three-pointers to generate a very fun game to watch.

On the other hand, Victor Wembanyama, the San Antonio center, is one of the team's jewels and hopes that the 2023-2024 season will be one of the best. This year's #1 pick comes to the Knicks as one of the league's new stars and will be closely followed by fans. He finished the season as one of the offensive leaders of the Mets92, a French team, with an average of 21.6 points, 10.4 rebounds and 3.2 blocks per game. The young promise of the Spurs will try to take away this title to become the figure of the team and get the Spurs to the next round. The center's connection with players like Keldon Johnson and Jeremy Sochan will be essential to meeting San Antonio's objectives.

Other important figures in this game are Klay Thompson and Chris Paul for the Warriors.

Where and what time is the game?

The game will take place at the Frost Bank Center located in the city of San Antonio, in this regular season duel between two teams seeking to continue their path within the 2023-2024 NBA in their respective conference. This stadium has capacity for 19,000 fans and was inaugurated in 2002.

The duel between Warriors and Spurs will take place on Sunday, March 31 with the following times in different countries:

17 hours in Mexico

19 hours in the United States (ET)

18 hours in Ecuador, Colombia and Peru

19 hours in Bolivia and Venezuela

20 hours in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Uruguay and Paraguay.

00 hours in Spain

The Warriors are the big favorites as they have a better moment within the squad and are in a good moment, however, in the series between both teams, the Golden State team wins with 2 victories to 1 for San Antonio, so they will want add one more victory, which can be important to improve in the competition.

All information on the 2023-2024 NBA season can be followed through the VAVEL signal.