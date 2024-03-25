Those from Golden State go to the Kaseya Center against the Heat in search of continuing to add victories and take advantage of the good moment to climb positions and try to stay in the Play-In position of the Western Conference. Likewise, the Heat arrive with the same objective of seeking a victory that puts them among the best in the Eastern Conference. A very interesting confrontation is expected between both teams and this has caught the attention of fans as it is a duel between two teams in the same position in their respective conference and with high possibilities of being one of the best on each side of the league. The Warriors are in tenth place in the West with a record of 36 wins and 34 losses, while the Heat are in seventh place in the East with 39 wins and 32 losses. Both teams will look for a victory that brings them closer to the first places and climb to playoff positions. This game features several stars such as Jimmy Butler, Stephen Curry, Klay THompson, Bam Adebayo and more.

Players to follow?

The players to watch are Stephen Curry for the Warriors and Jimmy Butler for the Heat.

Steph Curry, the Golden State point guard, is the Warriors' top figure. He finished the season as the team's offensive leader, averaging 25.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game. The Golden State star finished the previous season as the Finals MVP and became the top three-point scorer in NBA history. Now, Curry will begin a new season with the Warriors with less pressure regarding the three-point record and with the goal of leading the team towards another playoffs. Curry will seek to take advantage of the renewed Warriors squad and add his game to that of Chris Paul so that Golden State returns to fight for the NBA title. What is most expected from the Warriors star is a healthy season full of three-pointers to generate a very fun game to watch.

On the other hand, Jimmy Butler, the Miami forward is the Heat's top figure and finished the season as the team's offensive leader as the best scorer and best assister with an average of 21.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game. The Heat star is back on the court and is taking advantage of the team's great moment to be at the top of the Eastern Conference and, after having been considered one of the starters for the all-star game, this was considered one of the great players of the season and postseason for their good moment. Without a doubt, the point guard's connection with Tyler Hero, Bam Adebayo and Kyle Lowry is bringing fruit to a team full of spotlights and hoping to get back to a conference final.

Other important figures in this game are Kaly Thompson and Chris Pual for the Warriors, as well as Bam Adebayo and Jaime Jaquez Jr. for Miami.

Where and what time is the game?

The game will take place at the Kaseya Center located in the city of Miami, in this regular season duel between two teams seeking to continue their path within the 2023-2024 NBA in their respective conference. This stadium has capacity for 17,600 fans and was inaugurated in 2016.

The duel between Kings and Heat will take place on Tuesday, March 26 with the following times in different countries:

5:30 p.m. in Mexico

7:30 p.m. in the United States (ET)

6:30 p.m. in Ecuador, Colombia and Peru

7:30 p.m. in Bolivia and Venezuela

8:30 p.m. in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Uruguay and Paraguay.

00:30 hours in Spain

The Heat are the big favorites by having a better moment within the squad and by having the home team and this is reflected in the fact that, in the only other confrontation between both teams, the Heat won on the visit by a score of 114 to 102 and They will want to add one more victory, which can be important and they will want to achieve this to improve in the competition.

