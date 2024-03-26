Those from Golden State got involved in the Magic's KIA Center in search of continuing to add victories and take advantage of the good moment to climb positions and try to stay in the Play-In position of the Western Conference. Thus, Magic arrives with the same objective of seeking a victory that will keep them among the best in the Eastern Conference. A very interesting confrontation is expected between both teams and this has caught the attention of fans as it is a duel between two teams in the same position in their respective conference and with high possibilities of being one of the best on each side of the league. The Warriors are in 10th place in the West with a record of 36 wins and 34 losses, while the Magic are in fifth place in the East with 42 wins and 29 losses. Both teams will look for a victory that brings them closer to their first goals and promotion to the playoffs. This game features several stars such as Paolo Banchero, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Cole Anthony and more.

NBA

Players to follow?

The next players are Stephen Curry for the Warriors and Paolo Banchero for the Magic.

Steph Curry, the Golden State point guard, is the Warriors' top figure. He finished the season as the leader of the team's offense, averaging 25.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game. The Golden State star finished the previous season as MVP of the finals and became the highest three-point scorer in NBA history. Now, Curry will begin a new season with the Warriors with less pressure regarding the three-point record and with the goal of leading the team to another playoffs. Curry will look to take advantage of the Warriors' revamped roster and utilize the play of Chris Paul so Golden State can once again challenge for the NBA title. What is most expected from the Warriors star is a healthy season full of triples to generate a very fun game to watch.

On the other hand, Paolo Banchero, the Orlando power forward, is the young figure of the Magic and will begin his second season in the NBA with great reflections after being the winner of the rookie award last year. He thus finished the season as the team's offensive leader and top scorer with an average of 17.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. The Magic star returns to the duel and will seek to take advantage of Orlando's youth to continue developing his game in the starting five. Banchero's goal is to be one of the best players in the league and continue to shine on his way in the NBA. Without a doubt, the winger's connection with Franz Wagner and Cole Anthony will be vital to generating victories in a team that could be one of the most interesting of the campaign.

Other important figures in this game are Klay Thompson and Chris Paul of the Warriors, as well as Franz Wagner and Wendell Carter Jr. of Orlando.

Where and what time is the game?

The game will take place at the KIA Center located in the city of Orlando, in this regular season duel between the teams seeking to continue their path within the 2023-2024 NBA in their respective conference. This stadium has capacity for 20,000 fans and was inaugurated in 2010.

The duel between Guerreros and Magic will take place on March 27 with the following times in different countries:

17 hours in Mexico

7 p.m. m. in the United States (ET)

18 hours in Ecuador, Colombia and Peru

7:00 p.m. in Bolivia and Venezuela

20 hours in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Uruguay and Paraguay.

00 hours in Spain

The Magic is the big favorite to have a better moment within the squad and to have the location, however, in the only other matchup between both squads, the Warriors won at home by a score of 121 to 115 and want to disappear. a bigger victory, which could be important to achieve it and improve in the competition.

All information about the 2023-2024 NBA season can be followed through the VAVEL signal.