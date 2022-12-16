Brockton FC United vs Chicago House AC - U.S. Open Cup qualifying preview

Chicago House Athletic Club are one game away from the Open Cup.

On Saturday afternoon the House travels to Massachusetts to take on Brockton FC United in the 4th and final qualifying round of the 2023 U.S. Open Cup. Kick-off is set for 1 pm central standard time.

Chicago got to this stage via two close wins in the previous rounds.

First they squeaked by 1927 Fort Wayne Sport Club in the most dramatic of fashions, equalizing at the death from the penalty spot before winning the shootout thanks to a winning spot-kick from their goalkeeper.

Then came Metro Louisville. The House made a dream start to the contest, jumping in front early on via another penalty from Seo-In Kim. Things were tied back up before the break, which set the stage for a tight and tense finish. In the end it was Chicago who found a winner thanks to a late deflected goal, which proved to be enough when all was said and done.

That has set up this weekend’s contest, which should be an exciting one given what’s on the line.

Survive and advance

As highlighted earlier, it’s not been a pretty journey for the House.

They've had to scrap and fight just to get to this stage, getting through on penalties in their first match before winning an ugly one on the road. That’s simply what you’ve got to do in games like this, though.

This isn’t the Premier League. There aren’t expansive scouting reports on the opposition. There’s no individual superstars to keep a keen eye on. The difference in quality between the two sets of players are marginal, and that’s what makes things so interesting.

That’s also why having a strong team spirit is important. Luckily for Chicago, it seems like they have just that.

“What I have seen is that this team has grown in its maturity throughout the Open Cup,” said head coach Matt Poland. “The Open Cup always throws twists and turns at a team. Travel, games, penalties, you name it, it's happened. But what I have seen from the players is an incredible ability to continue to focus on the game at hand and worry about fighting until the last second. I think they are a resilient squad, and that has served them well in the Open Cup.”

That team spirit starts with the aforementioned head coach, who has played a key role in developing this side.

“Matt Poland has done an amazing job with this group of players,” said club managing partner, president, and CEO Peter Wilt. “Coaching amateur players is different from coaching professional players since you have different levels of commitment, and really you have almost 25 different situations. Matt's done a marvelous job navigating that and dealing with the players coming in and out of the roster all year long and finding roles for these youngsters to excel.”

There’s even some praise from a former face of the organization.

“I think Matt Poland has used every resource possible to make his environment a professional one for the players, and you can see the players respond to that on the field,” said former House head coach C.J. Brown. “He has a strong work ethic and sees the game with a sharp eye, and he has a good way of teaching players.”

All that work has led to Saturday’s game.

What it means

This run has been incredibly important for the House.

Following an impressive debut season in NISA as a professional outfit, they were forced to dip into amateur status due to financial issues. That was a real setback for the club, and some worried that they’d never recover from it. However, this cup run has shown that they might just be fine at the end of the day, both on and off the field.

“The logistical planning for these last two games has been challenging,” said Wilt. “We’ve had a small staff and a short amount of time to make all the arrangements, and we have limited funds, so we have to be creative and hardworking. Our staff has done a tremendous job getting ready for both games, though.”

Seeing the side grow together has been a highlight for Wilt. “Traveling with the team for these away games has been a great experience because I'm only able to get to one or two training sessions a week. Being able to spend time with them on the road in close quarters is a good experience for all of us. It's really bonding the whole organization, especially the players.”

A lovely thing to see is the support that has been there for the club. “It has been a great season for Chicago House. The best part about this competition has been the reaction of our fans,” said Poland. “We actually had more fans in Louisville last round as the away team. Our fans are passionate and willing to endure tough weather to cheer us on. They have been incredible!”

What it could mean

In the famous words of Kobe Bryant, “Job’s not finished.”

There’s still one more game to go, and it’s going to be a tough one. The House will have to travel up north to play a solid Brockton side, and the conditions will likely be woeful. It’s the Northeast in mid-December after all.

However, if they can get this last win, then it’ll be absolutely massive. Chicago would book their spot in the 2023 Open Cup, and that’ll help them immensely in the present and the future.

They’re still trying to figure out their league situation at the moment, and making the tournament would be a huge feather-in-the-cap for them. It’s clear that they can compete at a high level, and if they’re able to sort out the financial side of things, then the sky's the limit.

There’s also the fact that it’ll give everyone something to look forward to. The anticipation of the draw, finding out who they will play and where. Bringing in new players that will give them the best chance of winning that game. The build-up going into the key matchday, and finally, the opening kick off. The prize money that’ll come with everything won’t hurt, either.

The House aren’t going to let that all get to them, though.

“I do not believe in differing importance when it comes to a training session, a game,” said Poland. “I believe the greatest success is treating every moment you train or play with the same level of importance. I find it easier to focus purely on the playing of the game and not worrying about distractions that will not positively impact our on-the-field success.”

Prepare for magic

There’s going to be something in the air when this match kicks off, no matter what ends up happening.

The U.S. Open Cup is simply magic. I remember being sat up in the Soldier Field press box when the Chicago Fire were eliminated by a team from Omaha. That Union Omaha team ended up beating another MLS side in Minnesota United. The final featured a team from USL, and Sacramento Republic genuinely had a chance to go all the way.

That magic is especially on show in the qualifying rounds. Chicago advanced in their first game after a winning penalty kick from their goalkeeper. Their last game took place in frigid conditions, with almost every player on both sides of the field wearing a number of different winter accessories. If it was cold in that game, just imagine what’ll happen this weekend since we’re in the middle of December.

This tournament means so much to so many people, which is why this match will be huge for all involved.

“The Open Cup is an opportunity for players to be seen and I also think it should be a place for coaches to be seen as well,” said Brown, who won the competition four times during his playing days. “I know Matt (Poland) will go to Massachusetts and represent Chicago well. We are all proud of the House and wish them the best. Let's move on!”